Anything Goes as Reno’s Angels take to the stage

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 25th Apr 2025, 10:04 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 10:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Like the song says, Anything Goes when this chorus line sets sail on a classic Broadway musical adventure.

Woodseats Musical Theatre Company returns to Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre from July 9 to 12 with a new production of Cole Porter’s celebrated shipboard musical comedy.

The comic boy meets girl extravaganza with a glamorous nautical setting features one of Cole Porter’s most celebrated scores, including such enduring hits as It’s De-Lovely, Friendship, I Get A Kick Out Of You, All Through The Night, You’re The Top, Blow Gabriel Blow and many others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And taking centre stage in the crazy story of romance on the high seas will be outrageous nightclub singer Reno Sweeney - being played for Woodseats by Annie Chadwick - and her Gospel-singing Angels.

Woodseats Musical Theatre Company's Annie Chadwick (centre) and her Anything Goes Angels.Woodseats Musical Theatre Company's Annie Chadwick (centre) and her Anything Goes Angels.
Woodseats Musical Theatre Company's Annie Chadwick (centre) and her Anything Goes Angels.

Steering the show to opening night are new Woodseats director Elissa Smith, with musical direction by Dominic Ridler and choreography by Megan Leybourne and Alice Carr.

To find out more about the company and the show and to book tickets, visit www.woodseatsmtc.co.uk or look at the company’s Facebook page.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice