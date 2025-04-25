Anything Goes as Reno’s Angels take to the stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Like the song says, Anything Goes when this chorus line sets sail on a classic Broadway musical adventure.

Woodseats Musical Theatre Company returns to Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre from July 9 to 12 with a new production of Cole Porter’s celebrated shipboard musical comedy.

The comic boy meets girl extravaganza with a glamorous nautical setting features one of Cole Porter’s most celebrated scores, including such enduring hits as It’s De-Lovely, Friendship, I Get A Kick Out Of You, All Through The Night, You’re The Top, Blow Gabriel Blow and many others.

And taking centre stage in the crazy story of romance on the high seas will be outrageous nightclub singer Reno Sweeney - being played for Woodseats by Annie Chadwick - and her Gospel-singing Angels.

Woodseats Musical Theatre Company's Annie Chadwick (centre) and her Anything Goes Angels.

Steering the show to opening night are new Woodseats director Elissa Smith, with musical direction by Dominic Ridler and choreography by Megan Leybourne and Alice Carr.

To find out more about the company and the show and to book tickets, visit www.woodseatsmtc.co.uk or look at the company’s Facebook page.

