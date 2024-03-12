Animal magic and more for Brigantes Orchestra April family concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And to make the performance even more appealing to a family audience, all under sixteen's are admitted for free.

The Brigantes Orchestra, conducted by Music Director Quentin Clare and sponsored by Sheffield company Neuronatal, is the city’s own professional orchestra and has been performing to critical acclaim at venues across the region since 2019.

The programme for the orchestra’s April 26 concert has a family friendly vibe with two great favourites for children, Saint-Saëns’s Carnival of the Animals and Lior Navok’s musical setting of Hans Christian Andersen's classic tale The Little Mermaid.

Brigantes Musical Director and conductor Quentin Clare - picture by Eduardus Lee

The Carnival of the Animals was written for two pianos and chamber ensemble and is a colourful and witty tribute to the animal kingdom.

Consisting of fourteen short sections, the best known today is probably The Swan, which became synonymous with legendary ballerina Anna Pavlova when she danced the piece as The Dying Swan.

Using the same orchestral arrangement as The Carnival of the Animals, Lior Navok’s The Little Mermaid is based on the Hans Christian Anderson story of a mermaid’s bid to become human and win the heart of a prince.

The narrator for the evening is soprano Sarah Helsby Hughes, the artistic director of Heritage Opera, who has also appeared with Mid-Wales Opera, Carl Rosa Opera, Lyric Opera Dublin, D’Oyly Carte Opera Company, Opera North, Opera Ireland, Pavilion Opera, Focus Opera and Birmingham Touring Opera.

Sarah was most recently seen co-narrating The Brigantes performance of Walton’s Façade, a highlight of the orchestra’s 2023 season.

"There's a belief that children and young people today are not interested or exposed to classical music, but that isn't true,” said Quentin.

“Classical music is everywhere - in TV programmes, films, and computer games, and many children learn to play an instrument, take music exams or play in orchestras and bands.

“It is true, though, that just seven per cent of audiences at classical music concerts are under thirty-one, so we want to encourage children and young people to enjoy classical music and see attending a concert as totally normal.

“This is the perfect programme to introduce the whole family to the magic of orchestral music.

“With everything from fossils and an aquarium to a slow motion Can-Can, The Carnival of the Animals is quite simply a musical treat for all ages.

“And Navok’s new interpretation of The Little Mermaid takes the famous and much-loved story right back to Anderson’s original intention, with its blend of suspense, magic, love and friendship and a classic conflict between good and evil.”

To find out more about Brigantes Orchestra and its 2024 concert season visit thebrigantes.uk