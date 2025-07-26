Ancient traditions meet contemporary art

The designs are a tribute to Ethel Haythornthwaite who was instrumental in the creation of the Peak District National Park. Si’s depiction of Ethel, drawn in his signature, highly-stylised approach, has been painstakingly brought to life by dedicated volunteers from the village.

Well dressing is one of the most ancient traditions of this country. This local custom, unique to the Peak District, sees springs or wells adorned with pictures, created entirely by hand, made of natural materials such as petals and seeds.

Si has designed two of the three dressings in Stoney Middleton. The Main Well Dressing can be found on The Nook, near St Martin’s Church and Bath House Gardens Well Dressing at a spring near the old Roman Baths. It is estimated to have taken 1,600 hours of labour to create the two main well dressings in Stoney Middleton.

A third, known as the Children’s Well Dressing, which can also be found on The Nook, has been designed by a talented team of young people from the village.

In search of inspiration, Si undertook a great deal of research including reading about previous well dressing designs which have ranged from Biblical references to current topical and political issues to beautiful celebrations of the landscape, the park, the flora and fauna.

“I looked at a great many things until a wonderful series of happenstances presented Ethel.”

Ethel Haythornthwaite (1894-1986) was an environmental campaigner, activist and poet.

As pioneer of the countryside movement, Ethel’s tireless campaigning resulted in the first green belt in the UK, around the city of Sheffield and led to the formation of the Peak District National Park in 1951.

Ethel was the wartime director of the Council for the Preservation of Rural England (CPRE), now widely known as the countryside charity.

Si explains: “I had the great privilege to handle the original map that Ethel and Gerald created and marked up with the proposed green belt boundary and the initial Peak District National Park boundary when I was tasked by the CPRE to reproduce the map for the launch of Helen Mort’s book, ‘Ethel’.

“Helen’s book is tremendous. I was very much moved by Helen’s beautiful writing and by the ideas expressed in Ethel’s long-form poem, ‘The Pride of the Peak’ where she walks around the wonderful detail of what makes the Park so magnificent.

“The heartfelt introduction to Helen’s book from Dame Fiona Reynolds, former head of the National Trust also resonated with me deeply. Fiona eloquently tells us how important Ethel’s work was then and how it is even more important now to have these spaces, for so many reasons, not least, essential decompression, outdoor activities and mental health. These reasons are incredibly close to my heart too.”

Designing the well dressing was very much an organic process for Si. Inspired by Ethel’s motivation and sharing her passion for public green spaces – and fuelled by the eloquent and compelling words of Helen Mort and Dame Fiona Reynolds - Si eventually settled on a tribute to this iconic countryside pioneer.

“After much deliberation, it became obvious that ultimately, I wanted to make a statement about the sheer beauty of the park, so I started there," he said.

“In my mind I saw Ethel sat on her beloved horse overlooking everything we love so dearly today, the moorland, the crags, the reservoirs, the wildlife and the heather. The view from Bamford Edge has always summed up a little bit of ‘everything Peak District’ to my mind and so I set about a new drawing from this treasured place.”

It’s worth noting that Ladybower reservoir would not have existed in Ethel’s day. The inclusion of this beautiful, yet essentially ‘modern’ aspect of the landscape is characteristic of Si’s optimistic and contemporary style of art.

“To my mind, this view perfectly represents the Peak District as a whole.”

After presenting his initial sketches to the Stoney Well dressing team, it became apparent that the blue skies might present a problem for the gathering team who collect the petals, bark and other necessary decoration for the clay pressing. Blue and turquoise in particular, is difficult to find at this time of year in this area.

“After a few redraws and simplifications of the foreground heather, I settled for a series of colour bands for the sky that felt reminiscent of the best moments watching the sunset, where the sun goes down and the sky becomes a rainbow of warm colours. Such a joy, such memories.”

Reflecting on the Well Dressing process as a whole, Si concluded: “My time working with this team of passionate, enthusiastic and energised and experienced volunteers was both humbling and profoundly moving. I am so flattered to have been allowed to be a part of this team and this process. I’m beyond delighted that my work has been embraced and lovingly reproduced in one of the oldest traditions of this country.

“I do hope people love their final work, I’m sure they will. After all the stresses have died down, hopefully we will all get a quiet minute to reflect on the achievements of Ethel, such a strong pioneering woman, as well as such as strong team and a such a brilliant community of creative people here in Stoney Middleton. The Peak District National Park is so important for all of us.”

Visit the well dressings at The Nook Stoney Middleton, S32 4TU (use postcode S32 4TB for satnav) until August 3.

A range of Si’s designs will be available for purchase at The Cupola Visitor Centre & Shop, S32 4TF and his Park Designs Art Gallery is open throughout the year, opposite Hathersage train station, S32 1DP.

