An intriguing title for Emily’s latest show

There are some musicals where the title tells you everything you need to know…and then there’s Urinetown.

Emily Germon concedes that the name of Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company’s latest show is, perhaps, a bit of a challenge for those who haven’t come across it before.

But looking at it more positively, she then adds: “It is a strange title - but it does create some intrigue!”

For anybody not yet in the know, Urinetown is an award-winning Broadway and West comedy satire set in a dystopian future where a long-running water shortage has made private toilets illegal and citizens must pay to use the public facilities controlled by a corrupt corporation.

Spending a penny can prove problematic in a place where the privilege to pee at will has become a punishable offence - until a hero appears to start a convenience revolution.

Packed with witty humour, memorable songs, and social commentary, it hilariously critiques capitalism, bureaucracy and environmental neglect, with a protest story that could have been ripped from today’s headlines.

It’s certainly a complete change of pace for Emily, whose previous credits have included more familiar musical favourites like Calendar Girls and Legally Blonde.

When the Handsworth and Hallam production of Urinetown opens at Sheffield University Drama Studio on June 3, Emily will be playing Hope Cladwell, the closest thing to a heroine in a world of corruption, secrets and lies.

And if both plot and score are unfamiliar to Sheffield audiences - this is a premiere production for South Yokshire - Emily insists that there’s a great story and some outstanding music to look forward to.

“Actually, I did a concert a couple of years ago and one of the numbers we sang was a song from Urinetown so I was at least aware of the name,” she says.

“I think it’s a really clever story and for anybody who likes musicals, there are so many references to other musicals throughout the piece.

“The music is really interesting so there’s a lot to get stuck into, there are brilliant songs and the script gives us some really good opportunities for comedy.

“It definitely isn’t like anything I have done before but that’s what’s making it so enjoyable for me and the cast is so talented - I know our audience will enjoy as much as we’re enjoying rehearsing it.”

Urinetown will have its Sheffield premiere at the University of Sheffield Drama Studio from June 3 to 7, with Matthew Walker directing.

For more about the show and for tickets visit www.hhtcsheffield.com