An Evening with Blades Legends - Warnock, Jagielka & Brown
Footballing greats Neil Warnock, Phil Jagielka, and Michael Brown will take to the stage to share behind-the-scenes stories, unforgettable moments, and plenty of laughs as they look back on their time at the club.
From Warnock’s fiery leadership and promotion-winning campaigns to Jagielka’s rock-solid defending and Brown’s tenacious midfield displays, this evening promises a unique insight into what it takes to wear the famous red and white.
With the final weekend of the Championship season just around the corner, the trio will also reflect on Sheffield United’s current campaign and their push for Premier League promotion.
VIP Meet & Greet Experience
For the ultimate fan experience, a limited number of VIP tickets are available. VIP ticket holders will enjoy a pre-show meet & greet with the legends, including a photo opportunity.
Don’t miss this one-night-only event celebrating Sheffield United’s past, present, and future.
Tickets on sale now – secure your seat today!