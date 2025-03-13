Sheffield United fans are in for a special night as three of the club’s most legendary figures come together for An Evening with Blades Legends – Warnock, Jagielka & Brown, taking place at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, May 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footballing greats Neil Warnock, Phil Jagielka, and Michael Brown will take to the stage to share behind-the-scenes stories, unforgettable moments, and plenty of laughs as they look back on their time at the club.

From Warnock’s fiery leadership and promotion-winning campaigns to Jagielka’s rock-solid defending and Brown’s tenacious midfield displays, this evening promises a unique insight into what it takes to wear the famous red and white.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the final weekend of the Championship season just around the corner, the trio will also reflect on Sheffield United’s current campaign and their push for Premier League promotion.

An Evening with Blades Legends

VIP Meet & Greet Experience

For the ultimate fan experience, a limited number of VIP tickets are available. VIP ticket holders will enjoy a pre-show meet & greet with the legends, including a photo opportunity.

Don’t miss this one-night-only event celebrating Sheffield United’s past, present, and future.

Tickets on sale now – secure your seat today!