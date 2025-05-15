An evening of jazz raises money for Roundabout

An evening of jazz at Neepsend venue Factory Floor will be raising money for South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swings and Roundabouts Jazz on May 24 from 7pm will include live performances by Footprintz Jazz Collective and Kiziah & The Kings, with DJ sets from Nonna Fab and Peter Rabbit keeping the energy flowing late into the night.

And Factory Floor - based at 92 Burton Road in Neepsend - have pledged 10 per cent of the bar net profit to Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by university student and youth homelessness advocate Lucy Lee, the event aims to harness the power of music and community spirit to make a real difference for vulnerable young people across the city.

Swings and Roundabouts will support South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

Proceeds from the night will go directly to Roundabout Youth Homeless Charity, while simultaneously supporting Sheffield’s local artists, musicians, and venues.

"As someone who once benefited from the support of services like Roundabout, it's deeply personal to create an event that celebrates creativity while giving back to the community that helped shape me," said Lucy.

"Swings and Roundabouts is a real Sheffield supporting Sheffield event which showcases how the creative community comes together to look after its most vulnerable members of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The event is supported by a network of local partners including Reyt Good Illustration, Funky Drummer Events and Footprintz Jazz Club, ensuring an authentic, community-driven atmosphere.”

Tickets cost £10 and are available now at https://ra.co/events/2157737