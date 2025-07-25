Alfie and Oliver test their green fingers at Crystal Peaks Free Friday

Young environmentalists of the future had the chance to test their green fingers as Crystal Peaks launched its Fantastic Free Friday summer events.

Green Fingers Friday - the first in a month of family fun activities - was the opportunity for young gardeners like brothers Alfie and Oliver Whitehouse to let their creativity sprout and grow as they decorated their own small pots before planting their favourite seeds in magic expanding soil to take home and nurture.

Adding to the magic of the day, there was also be a special appearance from Mother Nature's best friend Earthling, a giant, blooming tree creature.

Next up is Spy School on August 1 in both the Central Atrium and outside Next, where young spies will test stamina, agility, co-ordination and speed as they master a range of activities, including target practice, laser dodge, speed tests along with a giant inflatable assault course!

There’s a wildlife theme on August 8 with a chance to get up close to a variety of fascinating creatures, including mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates.

During the open session, there will be an opportunity to meet, learn about, and gently interact with the animals, with an experienced presenter on hand to share interesting facts, answer questions, and ensure a safe, engaging experience for all.

Animals of a more exotic style take over on August 15 with a day of Unicorns vs Dragons, with the two mythical beats telling tales of their mystical adventures, playing games and dancing the day away.

A face painter will also be on site throughout the day to transform visitors into a range of magical creature.

Seas the Day is the motto on August 22 as visitors set sail on the seven seas with captain and crew in a search for a mysterious mermaid lagoon.

A motley crew of pesky pirates will patrol the malls recruiting shipmates to help them find their true treasure - a real-life Mermaid.

Finally, on August 29, there will be a day of circus activities with a special circus skills workshop welcoming everyone to join in with a wide range of equipment such as diablo, plate spinning, juggling, stilts, hula hooping, ribbon twirling and more.

There will also be appearances from roaming circus acts, such as Crazy Clowns and the Nimble Acro-balance entertainers.

For further information visit crystalpeakscentre.com