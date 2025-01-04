Ale & Audio Podcast pour-fect start to 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield based podcast Ale & Audio launches collaboration beer with one of the UK's leading independent craft breweries, Overtone Brewing.

Sheffield based community podcast collaborates with one of the UK’s leading craft breweries to produce an IPA craft beer, launching in early January.

Ale & Audio is a radio style podcast which has rapidly grown in popularity since it’s conception in 2020, dedicated to uniting beer lovers, pub shed and home bar owners worldwide. Podcast founder, James ‘Jimbo’ Wilmshurst, has been recently invited into the British Guild of Beer Writers, in addition to launching a 24/7 radio station to run alongside the podcast in 2024. Streamed across a multitude of broadcast platforms, inclusive of Mixcloud, Spotify and Apple Music, Ale & Audio enjoys a huge number of listeners across the globe, attracting many celebrity guests such as Simon Rimmer, Beautiful South, Music Artists, along with TV personalities from Coronation Street and Hollyoaks.

As a result of the podcast’s growing popularity, Ale & Audio has teamed up with the exceptional Glasgow based craft brewery, Overtone Brewing, to produce a collaboration beer. The style of the beer has been confirmed as a 6.5% TDH IPA with a blend of Citra, Citra Cryo, Luminosa and Strata hops, with the name of the beer being officially announced via the podcast on January 10. The collaboration beer will be released on public sale Monday January 13 in 440ml cans via Overtone’s webshop, as well as numerous bottle shops and craft beer websites throughout the UK.

Michael Thompson & James Wilmshurst at Overtone Brewing in Glasgow for Brewing Day

‘It was an honour to be invited up to Glasgow to brew a collaboration beer with an independent craft brewery the calibre of Overtone, it’s testament to the growth and success of the podcast. It’s the perfect partnership as we are both beer and music centric. We enjoyed being part of the brewing process and excited to try the fruits of our labour.’ explains James.

Ale & Audio are holding an exclusive launch party to celebrate the collaboration Beer in The Commercial, Chapeltown, on Friday January 10. Tickets for the exclusive first tasting are currently available via The Commercial or by messaging Ale & Audio.