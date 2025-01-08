Albion Choir concert pays tribute to Wendy

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 8th Jan 2025, 14:16 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 14:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A concert by Sheffield’s acclaimed Albion Choir will remember and celebrate the life of choir member Wendy Nutbrown.

Wendy died at St Luke’s Hospice last October after reaching the end of her journey with cancer.

The January 18 concert will be held at St Peter’s Church in Greenhill, the last place soprano Wendy performed with the choir at Christmas 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The evening, which begins at 7.30pm, will include the songs that the choir most associate with Wendy, including What The World Needs Now, God Be in My Head, Wishes and many others.

Admission is by donation and tickets can be booked now at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/albionchoir/albions-concert-for-wendy/e-dmdgap

Related topics:SheffieldSt Luke's Hospice
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice