Albion Choir concert pays tribute to Wendy
A concert by Sheffield’s acclaimed Albion Choir will remember and celebrate the life of choir member Wendy Nutbrown.
Wendy died at St Luke’s Hospice last October after reaching the end of her journey with cancer.
The January 18 concert will be held at St Peter’s Church in Greenhill, the last place soprano Wendy performed with the choir at Christmas 2023.
The evening, which begins at 7.30pm, will include the songs that the choir most associate with Wendy, including What The World Needs Now, God Be in My Head, Wishes and many others.
Admission is by donation and tickets can be booked now at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/albionchoir/albions-concert-for-wendy/e-dmdgap