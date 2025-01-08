Albion Choir concert pays tribute to Wendy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A concert by Sheffield’s acclaimed Albion Choir will remember and celebrate the life of choir member Wendy Nutbrown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wendy died at St Luke’s Hospice last October after reaching the end of her journey with cancer.

The January 18 concert will be held at St Peter’s Church in Greenhill, the last place soprano Wendy performed with the choir at Christmas 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening, which begins at 7.30pm, will include the songs that the choir most associate with Wendy, including What The World Needs Now, God Be in My Head, Wishes and many others.

Admission is by donation and tickets can be booked now at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/albionchoir/albions-concert-for-wendy/e-dmdgap