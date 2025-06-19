He thinks he’s Marty McFly but he’s older than Doc Brown. He spends more time in the pharmacy than the gym. Subject to relentless eye rolls from his kids. What is he? A late middle-aged stand up on tour for the first time in a decade. Funnier than ever, he says.

Alan Davies is a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and TV

personality. He is a staple of British television, known for his performance as the eponymous hero of David Renwick’s hugely popular, long-running TV series, Jonathan Creek, and as a permanent panelist on QI.

His talk show, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, recently reached its seventh season. He is also one of the UK’s best-loved comedians. His stand-up show Urban Trauma ran in London’s West End and Life is Pain and Little Victories sold out in venues across the UK.

Alan Davies – Think Ahead

His second memoir, Just Ignore Him was published in 2020 and the third instalment will be published later this year.

Dates: Thursday 2nd October, 2025

Venue: Octagon Centre