Alan Davies – Think Ahead
Alan Davies is a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and TV
personality. He is a staple of British television, known for his performance as the eponymous hero of David Renwick’s hugely popular, long-running TV series, Jonathan Creek, and as a permanent panelist on QI.
His talk show, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, recently reached its seventh season. He is also one of the UK’s best-loved comedians. His stand-up show Urban Trauma ran in London’s West End and Life is Pain and Little Victories sold out in venues across the UK.
His second memoir, Just Ignore Him was published in 2020 and the third instalment will be published later this year.
Don’t miss his brand new tour!
Dates: Thursday 2nd October, 2025
Venue: Octagon Centre