Access all areas as Anything goes sets sail at the Montgomery

Style and sophistication never go out of fashion…and they’re back centre stage and in the spotlight as Woodseats Musical Theatre prepare for their next show.

The popular Sheffield community theatre company, which this year celebrates its 80th anniversary, will present their sparkling revival of Cole Porter classic Anything Goes at the Montgomery Theatre and Arts Centre from July 9 to 12.

The comic boy meets girl extravaganza with a glamorous shipboard setting features one of Cole Porter’s most celebrated scores, including such enduring hits as It’s De-Lovely, Friendship, I Get A Kick Out Of You, All Through The Night, You’re The Top, Blow Gabriel Blow and many others.

And with direction by Elissa Smith, musical direction by Dominic Ridler and choreography by Megan Leybourne and Alice Carr, the cast are confident they’ll be serving up a memorable mix of music and comedy.

The stars of Woodseats Musical Theatre's Anything Goes are ready to set sail at the Montgomery Theatre.

“Anything Goes is one of the great and timeless Broadway hits, a show that launched the careers of two musical legends, both Ginger Rogers and Ethel Merman,” said Woodseats chair Mary Newey.

“As we celebrate both our 80th birthday and our return to the Montgomery Theatre we’re delighted to be bringing this classic back in a glittering new production.

“And now that the Montgomery has a lift and full access for all, we’re hoping that even more people will be able to join the fun of this high seas musical romp.”

To book seats call the Sheffield Theatres box office on 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/anything-goes-2