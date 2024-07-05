A week of prayer, talks and shared meals at St. Marie’s Cathedral in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jesuit Mission Week from July 8 to 12 offers a unique opportunity for people to engage in meaningful conversations and explore their spiritual journeys

Sheffield, 5 July 2024 — From Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 12, St. Marie’s Cathedral in Sheffield will host a special Mission Week led by eight Jesuits in formation from the British Province. This week of spiritual enrichment will feature daily lunchtime talks exploring how to find God in various aspects of life, communal meals, and evening workshops focused on prayer and reflection

The week’s events are designed to foster a deeper spiritual connection and community engagement through prayer, dialogue, and shared experiences.

Dunstan Rodrigues SJ, one of the Jesuits in formation leading the Mission Week, shares:

Jesuits in formation

“We believe that the challenges of the world can be better faced through depth of encounter and relationship, and the Society of Jesus is committed to cultivate spaces for this. This Mission Week offers an opportunity for just that, through prayer, talks, workshops, and shared meals.

“Our hope is that people will not only learn interesting ideas and practices but also have enriching conversations, feel free to express themselves, and leave the week feeling both encouraged and nourished”.

The Jesuits chose Sheffield for this mission to collaborate with a community where they are not typically present, aiming to build new relationships and explore the dynamics of working as equal partners with the cathedral parish.

Jesuit Mission Week schedule:

Daily Timetable:

11:30am - 12:15pm: Holy Hour

Holy Hour 12:30pm - 1pm: Mass

Mass 1pm - 1:30pm: Sandwich/Soup Lunch

Sandwich/Soup Lunch 1:30pm - 2:30pm: Lunchtime Talk

Lunchtime Talk 5:30pm - 6pm: Mass

Mass 6pm - 7pm: Table Fellowship Dinner

Table Fellowship Dinner 7pm - 8:30pm: Prayer Workshop (Adoration on Wednesday)

Lunchtime Talks:Each day features a different topic exploring the theme “Finding God in All Things”:

Monday: Finding God in Food

Finding God in Food Tuesday: Finding God in Science and Creation

Finding God in Science and Creation Wednesday: Finding God in Disability

Finding God in Disability Thursday: Finding God in Rest

Finding God in Rest Friday: Finding God in Literature

Evening Prayer Workshops:They provide practical techniques for deepening prayer life:

Monday: Examen

Examen Tuesday: Lectio Divina

Lectio Divina Wednesday: Adoration

Adoration Thursday: Imaginative Contemplation

Imaginative Contemplation Friday: Praying with Art

To register for a meal, please follow this link.