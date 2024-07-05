A week of prayer, talks and shared meals at St. Marie’s Cathedral in Sheffield
Sheffield, 5 July 2024 — From Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 12, St. Marie’s Cathedral in Sheffield will host a special Mission Week led by eight Jesuits in formation from the British Province. This week of spiritual enrichment will feature daily lunchtime talks exploring how to find God in various aspects of life, communal meals, and evening workshops focused on prayer and reflection
The week’s events are designed to foster a deeper spiritual connection and community engagement through prayer, dialogue, and shared experiences.
Dunstan Rodrigues SJ, one of the Jesuits in formation leading the Mission Week, shares:
“We believe that the challenges of the world can be better faced through depth of encounter and relationship, and the Society of Jesus is committed to cultivate spaces for this. This Mission Week offers an opportunity for just that, through prayer, talks, workshops, and shared meals.
“Our hope is that people will not only learn interesting ideas and practices but also have enriching conversations, feel free to express themselves, and leave the week feeling both encouraged and nourished”.
The Jesuits chose Sheffield for this mission to collaborate with a community where they are not typically present, aiming to build new relationships and explore the dynamics of working as equal partners with the cathedral parish.
Jesuit Mission Week schedule:
Daily Timetable:
- 11:30am - 12:15pm: Holy Hour
- 12:30pm - 1pm: Mass
- 1pm - 1:30pm: Sandwich/Soup Lunch
- 1:30pm - 2:30pm: Lunchtime Talk
- 5:30pm - 6pm: Mass
- 6pm - 7pm: Table Fellowship Dinner
- 7pm - 8:30pm: Prayer Workshop (Adoration on Wednesday)
Lunchtime Talks:Each day features a different topic exploring the theme “Finding God in All Things”:
- Monday: Finding God in Food
- Tuesday: Finding God in Science and Creation
- Wednesday: Finding God in Disability
- Thursday: Finding God in Rest
- Friday: Finding God in Literature
Evening Prayer Workshops:They provide practical techniques for deepening prayer life:
- Monday: Examen
- Tuesday: Lectio Divina
- Wednesday: Adoration
- Thursday: Imaginative Contemplation
- Friday: Praying with Art
To register for a meal, please follow this link.
About the Jesuits in Formation: Jesuits in formation are future Jesuit priests and brothers preparing for a life of spiritual and social mission through prayer, study, and service. The Jesuits, also known as the Society of Jesus, are a Roman Catholic religious order founded in 1540, dedicated to education, missionary work, and social justice.
