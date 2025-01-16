A string of hits as Reytfest 2025 supports Roundabout
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Popular Sheffield music event Reytfest will be supporting South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout for the third year as it returns to Crookes Social Club this February.
A lineup of top local bands will be on stage at the Mulehouse Road club from 7pm on Saturday, February 1, including Reyt Against the Machine, Treebeard, Revolver and Iron Whippet.
There will also be a tombola and raffle, with money raised during the evening going to Roundabout Sheffield and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Tickets cost £5.50 and are available now at via roundabouthomeless.org/event/reytfest