A stately home is going silly this summer - Wentworth Woodhouse becomes the House of Fun

The Grade I listed mansion has embraced the ideas of local children and young people and is set to become the House of Fun - a place of play, where noise and laughter abound.

Back in 2017, the Preservation Trust set out to begin regenerating the grand Georgian property and making it a vibrant place that people of all ages and abilities could enjoy.

Visitor figures now reach 100,000 a year, but less than 15% of visitors currently come with children. So this year, to celebrate Rotherham’s time in the international spotlight as the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture, the Trust set out to make the house and gardens more fun for families.

First, it needed to consult the ‘experts’. With Rotherham Council’s help, it asked groups of local 12 to 20-year-olds what they thought of Wentworth Woodhouse.

“They were very honest,”said Victoria Ryves, the Trust’s Head of Culture and Engagement. “They told us they didn’t think visiting the house would be fun for them - and that it was only for older people who like eating scones!

“They wanted it to be a place where they could play, hang out and be themselves. So we asked them to help us transform Wentworth Woodhouse into the House of Fun this summer. They are helping us to challenge people’s perceptions of our country house.”

The result is a play-focussed, interactive exhibition and programme of workshops and events which inform visitors of all ages about Wentworth Woodhouse’s history of parties and good times..

The concept came from a group of young Trainee Creative Producers who are working with Wentworth Woodhouse as part of Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture programme, and the exhibition is funded by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Launching on August 5 in the State Rooms, expect contemporary sculpture, historic artworks, playful activities - and dressing up boxes for adults as well as children.

A highlight is the huge hang-out den called the Friendship Folly, a scaffold reinterpretation of the Rockingham Monument which Leeds play artist Pippa Hale created with the help of looked-after Rotherham children.

Another is Final Boss, a showpiece inflatable art installation in the Marble Saloon. Nottingham artist Bruce Asbestos, whose inflatable art was recently shown at the Tate Modern in London, worked with imaginative pupils from Rockingham Junior School and Kiveton Park Meadows Junior School. Together they created inflatable dinner party food fit for a monster, which will be on show in the State Rooms.

A line up of House of Fun events running from June to November includes an adults’ silent disco in the cellars, all-abilities yoga sessions and drumming workshop in the Marble Saloon, flower discovery walks and craft sessions in the gardens.

The big event is on Saturday August 30, when the Trust teams with Flux Rotherham and Rotherham Museums, Arts and Heritage to transform its popular WE Wonder family arts festival into a circus spectacular.

In a Big Top in the historic gardens, daredevil high-wire performer Chris Bullzini will have audiences on the edge of their seats.

Unicyclists, jugglers and entertainers will be roaming the grounds and visitors can expect a workshop village, traditional funfair games, craft tents and music from Thorpe Hesley Brass Band.

“We decided to go all-out circus after our archivist and volunteer researchers, who are uncovering the house’s past, discovered there Wentworth Woodhouse garden parties in the 1920s and 30s often included circus performers.

“The Fitzwilliams opened the gardens to the community and brought in a ‘flat-wire’ entertainer, acrobats, clowns and fortune-tellers. Countess Maud was particularly intrigued by the palm-reader!”

Added Victoria: “Our entire summer of events is actually taking Wentworth Woodhouse back to its roots - it was built as a House of Fun by the Marquesses of Rockingham. They ensured the house featured spaces for parties, balls, banquets and concerts.

“When the house passed to the Earls Fitzwilliam, their extravagant parties included the celebrities and influencers of the day and the latest singers, dancers and performers.

“We are embracing laughter all over again and encourage families to come and have fun as they learn about local history with us.”

For more information and tickets for the House of Fun exhibition and events go to https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/house-of-fun-season/

To book WE Wonder Festival tickets, go to https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/whats-on/house-of-fun-we-wonder-festival-2025/

