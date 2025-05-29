A star-studded week at Sheffield City Hall

Next week, Sheffield City Hall will be bursting with talent as a diverse line-up of world-class performers. From the 40th anniversary tour of pop icon Holly Johnson to the finale of the Sheffield International Concert Season with the Hallé, there’s something for everyone — including tributes, live podcasts, and top-tier comedy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly Johnson – Welcome to the Pleasuredome

Oval Hall | Tuesday, 03 June 2025

Celebrate 40 years since Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s iconic debut album as music legend Holly Johnson brings his Welcome to the Pleasuredome anniversary tour to Sheffield.

SICS

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac

Oval Hall | Wednesday, 04 June 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Personally endorsed by Mick Fleetwood himself, this stunning tribute show captures the spirit and sound of one of the most loved bands in rock history.

The Blindboy Podcast Live

Oval Hall | Thursday, 05 June 2025

Join bestselling author and cult podcast star Blindboy Boatclub for a night of unique, unfiltered insight, humour and commentary in his biggest tour to date.

Last Laugh Comedy Club

Memorial Hall | Friday, 06 & Saturday ,07 June 2025

An unmissable night of stand-up in the city centre. Expect top-class comedy from a rotating cast of hilarious acts in an iconic venue.

Day Fever

Ballroom | Saturday, 07 June 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curated by Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers, Day Fever is a feel-good afternoon of music, dancing and big party energy.

Collabro

Oval Hall | Saturday, 07 June 2025

The Britain’s Got Talent-winning vocal harmony group return for their 11th anniversary reunion. Expect soaring vocals and heart-warming nostalgia.

Sheffield International Concert Season: The Hallé – The Creation

Oval Hall | Sunday, 08 June 2025

Haydn’s Creation performed by the Hallé, Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus and acclaimed soloists. A powerful and uplifting finale to the concert season.