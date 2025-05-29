A star-studded week at Sheffield City Hall
Holly Johnson – Welcome to the Pleasuredome
Oval Hall | Tuesday, 03 June 2025
Celebrate 40 years since Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s iconic debut album as music legend Holly Johnson brings his Welcome to the Pleasuredome anniversary tour to Sheffield.
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac
Oval Hall | Wednesday, 04 June 2025
Personally endorsed by Mick Fleetwood himself, this stunning tribute show captures the spirit and sound of one of the most loved bands in rock history.
The Blindboy Podcast Live
Oval Hall | Thursday, 05 June 2025
Join bestselling author and cult podcast star Blindboy Boatclub for a night of unique, unfiltered insight, humour and commentary in his biggest tour to date.
Last Laugh Comedy Club
Memorial Hall | Friday, 06 & Saturday ,07 June 2025
An unmissable night of stand-up in the city centre. Expect top-class comedy from a rotating cast of hilarious acts in an iconic venue.
Day Fever
Ballroom | Saturday, 07 June 2025
Curated by Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers, Day Fever is a feel-good afternoon of music, dancing and big party energy.
Collabro
Oval Hall | Saturday, 07 June 2025
The Britain’s Got Talent-winning vocal harmony group return for their 11th anniversary reunion. Expect soaring vocals and heart-warming nostalgia.
Sheffield International Concert Season: The Hallé – The Creation
Oval Hall | Sunday, 08 June 2025
Haydn’s Creation performed by the Hallé, Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus and acclaimed soloists. A powerful and uplifting finale to the concert season.