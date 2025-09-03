A reading group with a difference comes to Sheffield

Led by local writer Elizabeth Holloway, Sheffield’s Reading Round will be one of a network of only 16 groups in the country funded by the Royal Literary Fund in 2025/26, and, unlike other reading groups, there is no homework involved.

Liz explains: "Each week I’ll read a short story and poem aloud to the group and then we’ll discuss them together."

Copies of the poems and stories will be supplied by Liz; all participants need to bring along is themselves.

The Reading Round scheme was set up to create a space where readers can discover original stories and poems in a friendly group. T

he Sheffield group will meet in central Sheffield, on Thursdays between 1.30pm and 3pm.

Liz says: "I’m looking forward to sharing a range of classic and contemporary pieces by writers from across the world. It will be 90 minutes when people can pause to listen to and explore great literature together."

Reading Round groups have run for more than a decade, and the feedback has been extraordinary.

"It’s a lovely thing to be able to bring to Sheffield," said Katharine McMahon, novelist and Head of Outreach with the Royal Literary Fund.

"People call it 'the highlight of their week' and even 'life-enhancing'. The discussions get very lively too, and the fact that each group is guided by a writer means there are always new insights and discoveries."

The Sheffield Reading Group will be held at the Upper Chapel on Norfolk Street (which is fully accessible) on Thursdays, 1.30pm to 3pm during term-time.

The first meeting will be on October 16 and the group will run until June 4, 2026. The group is free and open to everyone, but booking is essential as numbers are restricted.

If you are interested in joining, please contact Liz: [email protected]

The Royal Literary Fund is a British charity which has been supporting writers since 1790. Reading Round is part of The Royal Literary Fund Writing for Life.