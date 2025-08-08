A Night of Championship Boxing: Allen v Makhmudov at Utilita Arena Sheffield

Championship Boxing returns to Sheffield with a monumental Heavyweight dust-up. "Cinderella Man" Dave Allen takes centre stage at Sheffield's Utilita Arena where the WBA Inter-Continental Heavyweight ruler faces a 6ft 5½ in beast from the East in Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Tickets are on sale Friday, 08 August at 2pm for a huge Heavyweight clash at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena as Yorkshire’s Dave Allen battles behemoth Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday, 11 October – live worldwide on DAZN.

The blockbuster night of Boxing sees a brilliant undercard - and Matchroom

Sport chairman Eddie Hearn is urging fight fans to snap up their tickets quick.

The eagerly awaited rematch between rivals Junaid Bostan and Bilal Fawaz is now confirmed with the vacant English Super Welterweight Championship on the line.

Plus, Yorkshire’s own Josh Padley faces a brilliant domestic Super-Featherweight battle with Reece Bellotti, fresh from the latter's recent disappointment on the South Coast where he fell to a late,12th round stoppage by Ryan Garner.

And exciting young guns Hamza Uddin, Ibraheem 'Spider' Sulaimaan, Conner Tudsbury and Joe Howarth are all announced for the bumper fight night.

All of the action is available live and exclusively on the global home of Boxing, DAZN – and Matchroom chief Hearn is counting down the days until Allen’s toughest test.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “This is a stacked card with a thrilling main event – and more to come yet. I’m expecting a packed house in Sheffield for this one. Do not miss out!

“There are some huge fights to look forward to – and none more so than Dave Allen against Arslanbek Makhmudov. To be honest, I think Dave is absolutely mad for taking this fight. In fact, he might just be one of the strangest men I’ve ever met.

“I gave him a list of very good fighters – he chose the biggest puncher and the most dangerous one of the whole list!

“I know we will see the best version of Dave Allen for this though. He’s motivated. He’s prepared to put everything and more into this one. It’s high risk, high reward. If he beats this guy then I expect him to get a massive seven-figure fight off the back of it.

“It will be an all-out war and Sheffield’s Utilita Arena will be absolutely rocking."

Dave Allen said: “I’m buzzing to headline Sheffield’s Utilita Arena. It’s always been a dream of mine. I'm a big boxing fan and I’ve seen the likes of Prince Nasem Hamed, Kell Brook and Dalton Smith top the bill there over the years. So for me to have my name up there headlining at what is practically my home arena is amazing. And with that, I wanted to have the biggest fight possible.

“In Arslanbek Makhmudov I think it really is the biggest test available. He looks the part. He’s had some very good wins and he has a high world ranking. A win over him will put me right up there on the world stage. It might be a shot to nothing. And I might go in as the underdog. But I’m up for it. It’s one last shot at the big time for me."

The 6ft 5in towering beast from the East Makhmudov, meanwhile, is relishing a tear-up with the ‘White Rhino’, confident that his 3,500-mile cross-Atlantic trip from Canada will see him wreck the Yorkshireman’s fairytale homecoming.

Makhmudov said: "I'm grateful for the opportunity to face a true warrior like David Allen on October 11. I know he won’t shy away from going to war with me. But enough talk — it’s time to hunt, and soon, it’ll be time to have my hand raised."

Makhmudov’s promoter and Eye of the Tiger President, Camille Estephan said: "Arslanbek Makhmudov proved he is back at the top of his game in his last fight, knocking out an undefeated Olympian in under a round. While Dave Allen has shown he's one of the toughest heavyweights in the world today, we are confident he won’t be able to withstand the power that 'The Lion' will unleash in the UK on October 11."

Tickets go on General Sale on Friday, 8 August at 2pm.