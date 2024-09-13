A new dessert experience opens bringing sweet dreams to life

Bakethrough Dessert Parlour Brings Sweet Dreams to Life in Sheffield and Rotherham!!

Following the huge success of the Bakethrough Dessert Van, the family-run business is excited to announce the opening of their brand new dessert parlour in Swallownest, located between Sheffield and Rotherham. This Saturday 14 September at 3pm, dessert lovers are invited to join the grand opening, where all the family will be handing out FREE TASTERS!

In addition to the signature Cookie and brownie dough offerings, their famous donuts are back! Customers may remember these tasty doughnuts from 2021, when the Bakethrough Dessert Team first started serving delicious desserts delivered to your door. Now, they’re back with even more topping options to customise your sweet treat to perfection.

Bakethrough started in 2021 and has since evolved into a mobile dessert van and is now a full dessert parlour in Swallownest. With a passion for high-quality desserts and a focus on community, Bakethrough delivers freshly made, indulgent treats for all ages. The new parlour is set to become a local favourite, offering a wide range of delicious, customisable desserts.

Bakethrough Desserts

The new Bakethrough Dessert parlour boasts a menu that dessert lovers won’t be able to resist. From cookie dough, brownie dough, donuts, waffles, flapjack, scoop ice cream, whippy ice cream, sprinkle sponge, chocolate fountain pots, sweets, coffee, milkshakes, and sherbet whippy tray, there’s something to satisfy every craving.

"We are beyond excited to bring this new dessert experience to Swallownest," says the team behind Bakethrough. "After the incredible support we received from our customers with the dessert van, opening a permanent space felt like the natural next step. We’ve expanded our menu and are ready to create even more sweet memories with the community."

Why not talk to the Bakethrough Dessert Team about private bookings for parties and events, ensuring a sweet addition to any special occasion?

FREE tasters will be handed out this Saturday 14 September from 3pm for the grand opening! The team will also be giving customers a chance to win their biggest GIVEAWAY yet – A chance to win 2 FREE desserts EVERY month for a whole year!!

Bakethrough Dessert Van

Location - 4 Manvers Road, Swallownest, S26 4UD

Then visit the new dessert parlour in Swallownest, offering a variety of fresh, made-to-order treats, from 3pm until late every day, or search on JUST EAT! For more information visit Bakethrough Dessert’s Facebook page, or follow them on Instagram and TikTok

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557219035557 Instagram and TikTok bakethroughdessertvan