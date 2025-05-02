A milestone moment for Earlestown’s likely lads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Viva La K’s was the overriding agreement amongst a rammed Octagon Centre in Sheffield on Friday night as anticipation built before Jamie Boyle and co took to the stage that night. Since the release of their much beloved debut album “I Wonder If the World Knows” The K’s have gone from strength to strength, following the acclaim up with multiple tours and festival slots at the likes of Reading and Leeds Festival and Glastonbury, where they’ve built a loyal and joyous fanbase who clearly yearn for the indie rock hay day of the noughties.

This fanbase is what you would expect; fond of a football chant and throwing a pint or two whenever the chorus is big enough to suffice. Which is what they did, long before the openers took to the stage, minus the pint throwing of course. I, being a Leeds fan (not by choice) found myself trying to hide any sort of allegiance when the customary “We all hate Leeds, scum” chant did its rounds. So, it was a relief when Passion Parade took to the stage and the chants quelled, alongside my heartrate.

The group assembled a rich six song set, full of ethereal energy which flawed the crowd. Chorus’ were breathy and whimsical, allowing the seamlessly celestial instrumentation to facilitate itself. The group, co fronted by the captivating sisterhood of Charlie and Megan Simpson don’t just play their songs, they let them live and breathe alongside you. Their allure likening itself to other often-spacey female driven acts like Wolf Alice and Aurora; Passion Parade’s ceiling is equally as high.

A short fifteen-minute break followed, allowing for aforementioned fans to grab another pint before Wales based six piece, CVC took to the stage. A brilliance ruminated upon their arrival, the group were sleek and classy, calling back the nostalgia of the sunny 70s effortlessly. Lead vocalist Francesco Orsi carried a swagger that seemingly paid homage to Sheffield icon and Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker as he effortlessly maintained mystique; his band operating at maximum capacity around him. Guitarists David Bassey and Elliot Bradfield sparkled with funk chic as the rhythm section pathed the way for an eclectic set which combined elements of psych pop with indie sleaze. Final song and fan favourite “Sophie” welcomed the first of many mosh pits of the night as CVC concluded their stunning set.

Ryan Breslin embodying the northern spirit

Fulfilled by the supports, an air of expectation awaited as the sound tech crew got the stage ready for Boyle and his pals. The excitement of the room palpable, now completely indoctrinated in what felt like an indie rock time capsule, I checked the time and the year; it was 20 past 9 and still 2025 when the lights dimmed, and Icarus fell from the sky.

The boys from Earlestown were greeted with a manic roar as the luscious strings of “Icarus” distorted to make way for new single “Gravestone”. On their last tour the band were questioning “if the world knew”, well they certainly did now. By the time “Heart on My Sleeve” rolled in I felt something rare in the crowd, a sort of inexpressible togetherness formulated in the room which caught me off guard, the whole audience understanding to a tee what it meant to be a “K”.

“Hoping Maybe” followed with what is the best atmosphere I’ve experienced at a gig in recent years, Boyle himself clearly felt the same “seriously, that’s like the best ever” he announced. Dozens of heads appeared on shoulders as the crowd bellowed back a track which is barely a year old as if it was an anthem.

Somewhat begrudgingly however the term “indie landfill” is never too far away from the group, such snobbery is disproportionate when it comes to the magnetism of the band; with frontman Jamie Boyle at the heart, who’s voice oozes with a class which radiates to his bandmates. Guitarist Ryan Breslin plays with a certain gloat which extenuates his solos as the rhythm section of Dexter Baker (bass) and Nathan Peers (drums) bound with the buoyance of the songs. The K’s are far from landfill.

Ryan Breslin (left) guitar aloft alongside Jamie Boyle (right)

Crowd antics were prevalent throughout the night with wigs, phones, and even wallets being thrown onto the stage; the latter much to the amusement of the band. Sure, there was no escape from the phone lit crowd eager to preserve the memories, but this felt like a gig that needed to be remembered, a turning point in their career.

Chants of “Yorkshire” filled the gaps between the songs as the unity of the audience grew stronger. These chants eventually morphed into cried for “Dacton” in reference to fan favourite deep cut “Dacton and Wanderella” to be played.

As the night swung towards its close, “Lights go down” and new single “Helen, Oh I” offered a sombre touch with the crowd swaying from side to side in harmony as the rawness of the tracks connected on a deeper level with the adoring fans; the narrative that The K’s are “one note” now disparaged.

The band seemingly ended the sentimental evening with hit “Sarajevo” which was met with a raucous approval as the final pints were thrown and musical ecstasy was unleashed.

Previous chants continued, and continued, before the crowd got their wish as Peers launched into “Dacton and Wanderella” as the final song of the night. Boyle a force of nature with his excitement matching his idolizing audience as he and his band made sure that the night would end on the kind of note which lives long in the memory.

At the Octagon in Sheffield on Friday April 25, The K’s proved themselves as the band for the people, and I don’t think it’s going to be long before the world knows.