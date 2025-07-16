A lazy Sunday afternoon - John Reilly in concert

John & Lewis on stage

John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman always look forward to playing at Grosvenor Casino, it's a great vibe, we hope you can join them for another cosy, laid-back 'Lazy Sunday Afternoon' in August !!

It will be an afternoon of totally live, moving and inspirational songs and the usual banter when these two fabulous musicians get together. John Reilly will sing new songs, some old favourites, as well as one or two Boy on a Dolphin classics and a few choice covers. A great chance to chill, listen and relax, no better way to spend a Sunday afternoon. Hear John's last single 'Shapeshifters', plus other new songs they are recording in anticipation of an album release later this year.

If you have a favourite, let them know and they'll try to play it for you !!

Here's a review from a gig earlier this year in the Cotswolds: "About last night……John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman anointed the good souls of Cricklade with their songs of love and grace. Such beautiful musicians, power punch melodies and lyrics that would make Taupin and Joel weep. Yes, I loved it, hard to distinguish the cover song from their crafted originals. Catch them if you can in a venue near you". Sean Devine. Indevine Music

Great food is available before or after the show- no need to book !!

Tickets £15 from Elaine 07918 556552 or go to www.artmusicltd.com