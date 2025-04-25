A Hollywood favourite and two classical giants for concert season finale
The final concert of the current Brigantes season, Threads of Fate, comes to Sheffield Cathedral on Friday, June 6.
The evening will feature John Williams' moving music from Schindler's List - winner of the 1994 Academy Award for Best Original Score - along with Tchaikovsky’s beautiful fifth symphony and Barber's stirring Adagio for Strings.
“The overall theme of this season has been Fluidity, both musically and emotionally as well as in nature and movement,” said Brigantes founder and conductor Quentin Clare.
“There is fluidity in the way that music moves through genres and can capture the imagination of new audiences.
“John Williams’ haunting score to Schindler’s List is a fine example of a piece that began life as a film theme but is now an established part of the concert repertoire.”
“The pieces in this programme have all had other lives in film and television, as well as the concert hall.
“Barber’s Adagio, for example, was notably used in the 1986 Oliver Stone film Platoon.”
The Brigantes Orchestra, sponsored by Sheffield company Neuronatal, is the city’s own professional orchestra and has been performing to critical acclaim since 2019.
To find out more about Brigantes Orchestra and to book for this final concert of current season visit thebrigantes.uk