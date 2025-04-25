A Hollywood favourite and two classical giants for concert season finale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two of the greatest pieces in the classical music repertoire join with a masterpiece of movie music as Sheffield’s Brigantes Orchestra season reaches its climax.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final concert of the current Brigantes season, Threads of Fate, comes to Sheffield Cathedral on Friday, June 6.

The evening will feature John Williams' moving music from Schindler's List - winner of the 1994 Academy Award for Best Original Score - along with Tchaikovsky’s beautiful fifth symphony and Barber's stirring Adagio for Strings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The overall theme of this season has been Fluidity, both musically and emotionally as well as in nature and movement,” said Brigantes founder and conductor Quentin Clare.

The Brigantes Orchestra performs regularly at Sheffield Cathedral

“There is fluidity in the way that music moves through genres and can capture the imagination of new audiences.

“John Williams’ haunting score to Schindler’s List is a fine example of a piece that began life as a film theme but is now an established part of the concert repertoire.”

“The pieces in this programme have all had other lives in film and television, as well as the concert hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Barber’s Adagio, for example, was notably used in the 1986 Oliver Stone film Platoon.”

The final concert of the season brings Tchaikovsky, Williams and barber to the Cathedral

The Brigantes Orchestra, sponsored by Sheffield company Neuronatal, is the city’s own professional orchestra and has been performing to critical acclaim since 2019.

To find out more about Brigantes Orchestra and to book for this final concert of current season visit thebrigantes.uk