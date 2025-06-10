A feast of song for summer

Sheffield Oratorio Chorus is planning an afternoon and evening banquet of vocal music happening at the end of June – and fellow singers from Sheffield and the region are all invited to the feast.

The event is taking place on 28 June at Ecclesall Parish Church when six young soloists, all stars of the David Clover Festival of Singing, will be taking part in a masterclass that should prove enthralling and instructive for all choral singers and indeed anyone fascinated by the human voice.

The sessions will be conducted by Andrew Randall, baritone soloist in many opera and choral works and former lay clerk at Birmingham and Worcester cathedrals.

Derbyshire-born, he has another (literal) string to his bow – as an internationally recognised archer.

The singing masterclass begins at 2.30pm and should finish at 6pm.

After a break of one hour we can look forward to a concert by Sheffield Oratorio Chorus, featuring some of the young soloists. Works will include music by Josef Haydn, Edward Elgar and Hubert Parry.

Tickets for the masterclass will cost only £5; for the evening concert £15 and just £18 for both events. They can be obtained on sheffieldoratorio.org.uk, from any member of the Chorus and on the door. Join us for a feast of song on 28 June at Ecclesall Parish Church on Ringinglow Road, Sheffield S11 7PP.