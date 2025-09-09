A deadly question for a classic autumn thriller

A creaking door, a creeping fog, a flickering light and a deadly question…who lies there?

Grenoside and Birley Carr Players will be adding a little extra chill to the darkening autumn nights with their revival of a classic Victorian thriller, where nothing is quite what it seems.

Newlyweds George and Francie are moving into their first home together but on what should be the happiest day of their new life, things are not going as planned.

A strangely creaking door hides a sinister secret in the cellar, the ghostly glow of gas light casts a strange pall over the happy home and then the neighbours arrive with stories of a previous tenant, a missing wife and possible murder most foul.

Who Lies There? - written by Philip Johnson - was clearly inspired by the real life story of Dr Hawley Harvey Crippen, who murdered his music hall singer wife, dismembered her body and buried the remains in the cellar of their North London home.

Claiming his wife had left him and gone to America, he then moved in his secretary and lover - but all too soon justice caught up with doctor and led to one of the most sensational Old Bailey trials of the early 20th century.

Johnson took the basic outline of the notorious scandal and turned it into a classic costume drama thriller, with twists and turns that even fans of the original Crippen case will never see coming.

“Our audiences always enjoy a good whodunnit and this is a real gem of the genre,” said director Jonathan Hester.

“As the fog descends and unexpected callers add to the air of increasing uncertainty, there’s no guessing what might happen next.

“There’s humour, shocks and a genuinely unexpected climax that should keep the audience on the edge of their seats as secrets and lies are gradually stripped away to reveal the awful and unexpected truth.”

Who Lies There? takes to the stage at Grenoside Community Centre from October 15 to 17 at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee on October 18 at 2.30pm.

For tickets call the booking hotline on 01226 754462 or 07971 264322.