A crisis in the public toilet network - that’s something to sing about!

Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company are hoping they’ll be flushed with success as they bring an award-winning cult musical favourite to Sheffield.

Urinetown is an acclaimed satirical comedy set in a dystopian future where a long-running water shortage has made private toilets illegal and citizens must pay to use public facilities which are controlled by a corrupt corporation.

Spending a penny can prove problematic in a place where the privilege to pee at will has become a punishable offence - until a hero appears to start a convenience revolution.

Packed with witty humour, memorable songs, and social commentary, it hilariously critiques capitalism, bureaucracy and environmental neglect, with a protest story that could have been ripped from today’s headlines.

Matthew Walker will be directing Urinetown for Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company.

Creator Greg Kotis had the idea for the show while travelling in Europe on a student budget and encountering his first pay toilet.

Joined for the groundbreaking project by lyricist and composer Mark Hollmann, the distinctly unique toilet-based musical went on to win three Broadway Tony awards for Best Book, Best Original Score and Best Direction of a Musical.

The UK premiere opened at London’s St James Theatre in 2014, before transferring to the Apollo for the rest of its run.

And now Urinetown will have a Sheffield premiere at the University of Sheffield Drama Studio from June 3 to 7, with Matthew Walker directing.

“After the incredible success of our premiere production of Soho Cinders last summer we knew we wanted to present another show that would be a first for Sheffield and South Yorkshire,” said Matthew.

“A raunchy contemporary version of the Cinderella story set in sleazy Soho was an enormous risk for us but the response from the audience every night was beyond anything we could have anticipated.

“Even more importantly, the company loved working on an entirely new show, which was as much of a surprise for them as it was for our audience.

“Like Soho Cinders, Urinetown is a show for people looking for a fresh musical challenge and I think it’s fair to say it’ll be like nothing our supporters have ever seen before!

“It’s a great musical for the times we’re living through and for all audiences, though parental discretion is advised.”

For more about the show and for tickets visit www.hhtcsheffield.com