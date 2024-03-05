A Broadway classic comes to the Montgomery Theatre for summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oklahoma was the show that transformed the stage musical when it opened in 1943.

Its simple story of American Mid-West cowboys and farmers revolutionised the genre and took both Broadway and the West End by storm before going on to become one of the great Oscar-winning Hollywood movie musicals.

Oklahoma is even credited as being the show that cemented the romance between Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip when they attended the London premiere together and hit song People Will Say We’re in Love became their personal favourite.

Oklahoma will be on stage at the Montgomery Theatre this July

The Woodseats Musical Theatre Company production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein favourite comes to the Montgomery Theatre and Arts Centre from July 10 to 13.

“Oklahoma has not been performed for some years in Sheffield and we are all very excited by the prospect of presenting a Rogers and Hammerstein show, especially the year after the 80th anniversary of the first opening on Broadway,” said Woodseats Musical Theatre Company Chair Mary Newey.

“For the last few years we have been performing juke box musicals and movie adaptations like All Shook Up, Disco Inferno, Footloose and Legally Blonde.

“They have been extremely successful with audiences and the company alike but we felt it was now time to go back to a true classic and Oklahoma seemed like a natural choice.

“We are particularly pleased that the show will be coming to the Montgomery so soon after the completion of the theatre major restoration project and we look forward to being on stage and performing to audiences in a fully refurbished auditorium.

“The great news for audiences is that the theatre will now have lift access, meaning our production of Oklahoma is accessible to all!”

Oklahoma runs from July 10 to 13 at 7.15pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.

Tickets cost £19 each for all performances, with a discount offer of six tickets for £99 if booked at the same time for the same performance.