90s Rooftop Day Party: Sheffield sold out

Sheffield’s DECKS hosts a throwback celebration of iconic 90s hits, good vibes, and rooftop energy on Sat 19th July.

Venue: DECKS, Bardwell Rd, Neepsend, Sheffield S3 8AS

Date: Saturday 19th July 2025

Time: 3pm – 8pm (Last entry 5pm)

90s Rooftop Day Party: Sheffield ☀️ SOLD OUT ❌

Tickets: SOLD OUT – No door sales available

Ticket Link:https://www.fatsoma.com/e/hhsxfuht/la/8ydk

Throw it back with us this summer at the SOLD OUT 90s Rooftop Day Party in Sheffield!

Get ready to dance in the sunshine as Daytime Disco Events brings a high-energy celebration of all things 90s to DECKS, one of Sheffield’s most vibrant rooftop venues.

Whether you're a die-hard fan of 90s pop, R&B, hip-hop, or rock, this is your chance to relive the golden decade with a crowd of like-minded party people. From iconic anthems to unforgettable singalongs, expect wall-to-wall nostalgia and unbeatable vibes all afternoon long.

What to Expect:

  • Nonstop 90s Anthems: From TLC to Nirvana, Mariah to Madonna, we’ve got every iconic sound covered.
  • Throwback Dancefloor: Bust out your best 90s moves with Sheffield’s skyline as your backdrop.
  • Good Vibes Only: Feel the energy, celebrate the nostalgia, and enjoy the sunshine with your crew.

Expect Music From:

Mariah Carey • Nirvana • Tupac • Notorious B.I.G. • Whitney Houston • Celine Dion • Spice Girls • Backstreet Boys • Madonna • Michael Jackson • Fatboy Slim • TLC • NSYNC • Oasis • Dr. Dre • Alanis Morissette • Green Day • Destiny’s Child • Ricky Martin • The Red Hot Chili Peppers • Janet Jackson • A-ha • Will Smith • and many more!

Important Info:

  • This is a strictly 18+ event – ID may be required on entry.
  • All ticket tiers and group bookings are SOLD OUT.
  • No tickets will be available on the door due to capacity limits and licensing.
  • You may resell or gift your tickets—names are not required for entry.
  • For ticket support, contact: [email protected]

FAQs and Accessibility:

  • Ticket tiers reflect availability and demand—there’s no difference in access.
  • Group tickets (10+) were offered at discounted rates, now also sold out.
  • Check the venue website or contact the organiser for accessibility details.

Follow Daytime Disco Events for future announcements and upcoming parties:

Instagram: @daytimediscoevents

Facebook: Daytime Disco

That’s a wrap! This rooftop rave is officially SOLD OUT—thank you to everyone who grabbed a ticket. We'll see you on the roof for a throwback like no other!

