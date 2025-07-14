90s Rooftop Day Party: Sheffield sold out
Venue: DECKS, Bardwell Rd, Neepsend, Sheffield S3 8AS
Date: Saturday 19th July 2025
Time: 3pm – 8pm (Last entry 5pm)
Tickets: SOLD OUT – No door sales available
Ticket Link:https://www.fatsoma.com/e/hhsxfuht/la/8ydk
Throw it back with us this summer at the SOLD OUT 90s Rooftop Day Party in Sheffield!
Get ready to dance in the sunshine as Daytime Disco Events brings a high-energy celebration of all things 90s to DECKS, one of Sheffield’s most vibrant rooftop venues.
Whether you're a die-hard fan of 90s pop, R&B, hip-hop, or rock, this is your chance to relive the golden decade with a crowd of like-minded party people. From iconic anthems to unforgettable singalongs, expect wall-to-wall nostalgia and unbeatable vibes all afternoon long.
What to Expect:
- Nonstop 90s Anthems: From TLC to Nirvana, Mariah to Madonna, we’ve got every iconic sound covered.
- Throwback Dancefloor: Bust out your best 90s moves with Sheffield’s skyline as your backdrop.
- Good Vibes Only: Feel the energy, celebrate the nostalgia, and enjoy the sunshine with your crew.
Expect Music From:
Mariah Carey • Nirvana • Tupac • Notorious B.I.G. • Whitney Houston • Celine Dion • Spice Girls • Backstreet Boys • Madonna • Michael Jackson • Fatboy Slim • TLC • NSYNC • Oasis • Dr. Dre • Alanis Morissette • Green Day • Destiny’s Child • Ricky Martin • The Red Hot Chili Peppers • Janet Jackson • A-ha • Will Smith • and many more!
Important Info:
- This is a strictly 18+ event – ID may be required on entry.
- All ticket tiers and group bookings are SOLD OUT.
- No tickets will be available on the door due to capacity limits and licensing.
- You may resell or gift your tickets—names are not required for entry.
- For ticket support, contact: [email protected]
FAQs and Accessibility:
- Ticket tiers reflect availability and demand—there’s no difference in access.
- Group tickets (10+) were offered at discounted rates, now also sold out.
- Check the venue website or contact the organiser for accessibility details.
Follow Daytime Disco Events for future announcements and upcoming parties:
Instagram: @daytimediscoevents
Facebook: Daytime Disco
That’s a wrap! This rooftop rave is officially SOLD OUT—thank you to everyone who grabbed a ticket. We'll see you on the roof for a throwback like no other!