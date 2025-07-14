90s Rooftop Day Party: Sheffield sold out

Sheffield’s DECKS hosts a throwback celebration of iconic 90s hits, good vibes, and rooftop energy on Sat 19th July.

Venue: DECKS, Bardwell Rd, Neepsend, Sheffield S3 8AS

Date: Saturday 19th July 2025

Time: 3pm – 8pm (Last entry 5pm)

90s Rooftop Day Party: Sheffield ☀️ SOLD OUT ❌

Tickets: SOLD OUT – No door sales available

Ticket Link:https://www.fatsoma.com/e/hhsxfuht/la/8ydk

Throw it back with us this summer at the SOLD OUT 90s Rooftop Day Party in Sheffield!

Get ready to dance in the sunshine as Daytime Disco Events brings a high-energy celebration of all things 90s to DECKS, one of Sheffield’s most vibrant rooftop venues.

Whether you're a die-hard fan of 90s pop, R&B, hip-hop, or rock, this is your chance to relive the golden decade with a crowd of like-minded party people. From iconic anthems to unforgettable singalongs, expect wall-to-wall nostalgia and unbeatable vibes all afternoon long.

What to Expect:

Nonstop 90s Anthems: From TLC to Nirvana, Mariah to Madonna, we’ve got every iconic sound covered.

Throwback Dancefloor: Bust out your best 90s moves with Sheffield’s skyline as your backdrop.

Good Vibes Only: Feel the energy, celebrate the nostalgia, and enjoy the sunshine with your crew.

Expect Music From:

Mariah Carey • Nirvana • Tupac • Notorious B.I.G. • Whitney Houston • Celine Dion • Spice Girls • Backstreet Boys • Madonna • Michael Jackson • Fatboy Slim • TLC • NSYNC • Oasis • Dr. Dre • Alanis Morissette • Green Day • Destiny’s Child • Ricky Martin • The Red Hot Chili Peppers • Janet Jackson • A-ha • Will Smith • and many more!

Important Info:

This is a strictly 18+ event – ID may be required on entry.

All ticket tiers and group bookings are SOLD OUT.

No tickets will be available on the door due to capacity limits and licensing.

You may resell or gift your tickets—names are not required for entry.

For ticket support, contact: [email protected]

FAQs and Accessibility:

Ticket tiers reflect availability and demand—there’s no difference in access.

Group tickets (10+) were offered at discounted rates, now also sold out.

Check the venue website or contact the organiser for accessibility details.

Follow Daytime Disco Events for future announcements and upcoming parties:

Instagram: @daytimediscoevents

Facebook: Daytime Disco

That’s a wrap! This rooftop rave is officially SOLD OUT—thank you to everyone who grabbed a ticket. We'll see you on the roof for a throwback like no other!