30th anniversary tour heads for village venue

One of Sheffield's most popular bands is heading for an intimate village venue to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Boy On A Dolphin struck up a special relationship with fans in the historic farming village of Letwell near Rotherham way back many years ago and have been performing two mid summer shows there ever since.

The band - fronted by singer songwriter John Reilly with Pete Hiley on lead guitar, Darren Ford on drums and Andy Needham on bass - are appearing this year on successive nights Tuesday June 28 and Wednesday the 29th.

Local parish councillor Martyn Sharpe says the visit - which always precedes the annual Letwell street fayre - is the highlight of the village's musical year.

"We have gigs at the village hall eight or nine times a year with quality performers from all over the country, but the annual visit from Boy On A Dolphin tops everything else.

"We've developed a close relationship with the band. Our hall's really dinky, it's a world away from the huge arenas of today, but there's nothing quite like the intimacy of seeing music up very close.

"We're very lucky to see Boy On A Dolphin, but they love it here as much as we love having them. It's almost become a second home for the boys."

A limited number of tickets are available for the show priced £15.