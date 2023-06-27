10cc - The 'Ultimate' Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour 2024

Fifty years on from their debut album, art pop and soft rock legends 10cc have announced an extensive UK tour for Spring 2024 is coming to Sheffield City Hall on Saturday, 16 March 2024.

The announcement comes whilst the band is currently on a major tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The band continue to be one of our most loved and remain a critics favourite – “Note perfect!” proclaimed the Daily Telegraph; the Arts Desk confirming that “10cc's songbook, full of fun and love and rage, remains blessedly the same”.

Having sold over 15 million albums in the UK alone, 10cc have eleven Top 10 hits to their name, including three No 1 singles - Rubber Bullets, Dreadlock Holiday and the ubiquitous I’m Not In Love – along with Donna (No 2), Art For Art’s Sake and Good Morning Judge (both reaching 5), The Things We Do For Love and I’m Mandy Fly Me (6), and The Wall Street Shuffle (10).

Led by Graham Gouldman, the live band comprises Rick Fenn (lead guitar, bass, vocals), Paul Burgess (drums, percussion) – both of whom have been with 10cc since the early years - Keith Hayman (keyboards, guitars, bass, vocals) and Iain Hornal (vocals, percussion, guitar, keyboards).

Ahead of the UK tour in Spring, the band will head to Europe this Autumn, with a 17-date tour including shows in Holland, Belgium and Germany and a return to Scandinavia, where earlier this year, ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaerus was around to see the Stockholm show.

Founding 10cc member Graham Gouldman and Bjorn are currently working on a song-writing-themed festival in Sweden in July, also to be backed by Swedish pop-rock duo Roxette.

