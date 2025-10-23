The spacious three-bedroom end-of-terrace home on Lingfoot Crescent has come onto the market for £170,000.

The property, marketed by PurpleBricks, is described as beautifully presented and ideally suited to modern family living.

Set on an end-plot position, it boasts generous room sizes and plenty of natural light throughout.

Downstairs, the home features an open-plan living and dining area, creating a sociable space for relaxing or entertaining.

Large windows help to enhance the sense of light and space, while the adjoining kitchen provides ample storage and workspace.

A convenient downstairs WC adds to the property’s practical layout.

Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms, offering flexibility for families.

The interior design balances functionality with comfort, with built-in storage ensuring a clutter-free feel.

Outside, a private enclosed garden provides an ideal spot for outdoor dining.

Thanks to its end-terrace position, the property also benefits from side access – a rare advantage in homes of this style.

Local shops, cafés, parks and schools are all within easy reach, while excellent transport links connect residents to Sheffield city centre, Meadowhall and the nearby Peak District.

The home is freehold and falls within council tax band A.

Take a closer look in the gallery below or through this link.