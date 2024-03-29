A two-bedroom home in the heart of Sheffield's Sharrow Vale area that's just steps away from a huge range of popular bakeries and cafe is on the market for £220,000.

This house in Ashford Road, off Sharrow Vale Road, is available through Whitehornes Independent Estate Agents who describe it as "ideal for professional couples and first-time buyers."

Its future owners would only be steps away from the cafes, eateries and boutiques of Sharrow Vale Road, and only a few minutes away from Endcliffe Park and Ecclesall Road.

Inside is a "immaculately presented, well-proportioned mid-Victorian terraced property", fitted with a refurbished bathroom, a master bedroom big enough for a super king size mattress, and a second bedroom in the converted basement.

It also benefits from a fenced rear garden, a residents parking scheme out front, and is less than 100m from two local schools.

1 . Two-bed terraced house in Sharrow This two-bed terraced home in Ashford Road, Sharrow, Sheffield, is available for £220,000 from Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents. Straight down the road are such local highlights like Tonco Bakery, shopping on Sharrow Vale Road, and two schools in the form of Clifford All Saints CofE Primary School and Hunter's Bar Junior School. Photo: whitehornes Photo Sales

2 . "Immaculately Presented" Whitehornes says the home has "a contemporary and modern interior, ideal for professional couples and first-time buyers." Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Fenced rear garden The terraced house has a fenced rear garden and a residents parking permit scheme. The uniform paint job on all the windows and drainpipes is a nice touch, too. Photo: whitehornes Photo Sales