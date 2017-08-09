Victoria Cross soldier to be honoured with plaque on Sheffield's cenotaph

Sheffield will remember one of its most heroic First World War soldiers on Friday, 100 years to the day since his first act of bravery.

Sergeant Arnold Loosemore was the last person from the city to be awarded the Victoria Cross for his selfless actions during the conflict, and also received a Distinguished Conduct Medal.

Sgt Loosemore, originally from Ecclesall, is already honoured through a plaque close to his grave at All Saints Parish Church, and at Loosemore Drive on Gleadless Common, the road named after him.

But on Friday a new plaque will be unveiled at the cenotaph in Barker's Pool. Many of his surviving family will be there for the ceremony.

Cyril Williams, chairman of the Sheffield branch of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment (West Riding) Regimental Association - the regiment to which Sgt Loosemore belonged - has also urged fellow Dukes to turn out and pay their respects.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Anne Murphy said: “We have recently marked the anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele and Friday’s service shows the importance of the gallantry displayed by so many Sheffielders in this terrible conflict.

A plaque in Sgt Loosemore's memory near his grave in Ecclesall.

“It will be an absolute honour to stand alongside Arnold Loosemore’s family to mark a permanent memorial to his valour and honour, here in the city centre.

"I invite all citizens of Sheffield to join me in commemorating Sgt Loosemore, one of Sheffield’s bravest sons of the First World War.”

Sgt Loosemore's Victoria Cross was awarded for his actions in Langemarck, Belgium, on August 11, 1917. A 5ft 4in private at the time, his platoon was under heavy machine gun fire when he crawled through partially-cut wire, dragging his Lewis gun with him.

Faced with a large enemy group, he killed about 20. Immediately afterwards his gun was blown up by a bomb and three soldiers rushed at him, but he shot them all with his revolver.

Later, he shot several snipers, exposing himself to heavy fire each time.

On returning to the original post he brought back a wounded comrade under heavy fire at the risk of his life.

He was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal for his actions on June 19, 1918, in Zillebeke, Belgium, when his commanding officer was wounded and his platoon had been scattered under bombing. He rallied the men and managed to bring them back, along with the wounded, to British lines.

Sgt Loosemore was badly wounded by machine gun fire in France with injuries needing the amputation of his left leg above the knee.

He returned to Sheffield after the war but was buried in a shared grave after dying of tuberculosis in 1924 after his widow was left almost penniless by the Government.

Ward councillor for Arbourthorne, which covers the Gleadless area where Sgt Loosemore is commemorated, said: “This soldier was a true Sheffielder and war hero.

"He wasn’t especially well treated during his lifetime and we are delighted to be making amends in this way.

"I hope as many people as possible can attend during their lunch hour or with their own families to recognise a true Sheffield hero and mark his heroic contribution to our years of peace.”

Sheffielders Major William Barnsley Allen and Sgt Maj John Raynes have also been honoured with plaques on the cenotaph.