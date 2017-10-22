Artists to paint Sheffield memorial trees on Armistice Day

Artists will gather to mark Armistice Day by painting a street of Sheffield war memorial trees.

A special group painting session will be held in Western Road, Crookes, on November 11, with an open invitation for anyone to take part.

Volunteers dress as soldiers to remember soldiers from the Crookesmoor area.

The event will be led by artist Dan Llywelyn Hall, who visited the street in August to paint some of the trees due to be felled under the council's Streets Ahead highway maintenance programme.

The 'Draw the living war memorial' event will take place from 10am to 4pm, and will be preceded by a procession and wreath-laying ceremony.

In a letter to Western Road residents, Mr Llywelyn Hall said: "I hope we will secure a drawing/painting of every single tree on Western Road giving each a clear connection to the soldiers and their distinct individuality.

"The resulting art work will be displayed at an exhibition at the end of November in Sheffield."

Campaigners are fighting to save the trees from felling.

Anyone who wants to take part can e-mail streettreeartsheffield@gmail.com with the subject line 'Western Road Event'.