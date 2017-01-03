WIN: Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour tickets for Sheffield Arena

FAB-U-LOUS! That's what Craig Revel Horwood would say about our latest free prize draw...step this way to waltz off with tickets to see Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour at Sheffield Arena.

The spectacular, a spin-off of the hit BBC TV series, will see stars of the latest series perform at the venue on Wednesday and Thursday, January 25 and 26, at 7.30pm.

It is Strictly's tenth year on the road and to celebrate we have 10 tickets to be won for the first of the two nights. For your chance to win a pair see below.

Topping the dance bill will be new 2016 Strictly Come Dancing champs - BBC news and sports presenter Ore Oduba and his professional dance partner Joanne Clifton

The line-up also includes fellow celebs and dancers Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton; Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse; Ed Balls and Katya Jones; Daisy Lowe and Aljaž Skorjanec; Lesley Joseph and Gorka Marquez.

They will all recreate their most popular TV dance routines on the Arena floor.

This may also be the last chance to see a possible 10 from Len.

Legendary Len Goodman has retired as a judge on the TV series but he will be there for the live shows, along with Craig Revel Horwood, who also directs the performances, and Karen Hardy.

But the audience will also be able to text vote for their favourites to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.

Host for the 2017 tour is Anita Rani.

The judges will provide their invaluable wisdom, advice and scores at each performance on tour.

Guarantee your seats. Tickets from £36.75 to £72.80. Buy in person from the Box Office, call 0114 256 5656 or visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

WIN TICKETS

For your chance to win a pair of tickets enter our free draw by Twitter, email or post.

On Twitter simply follow @GW1962 and RT any of his #jpcompSCD16 tweets.

Email your full name, age, address, day time and mobile numbers, with #jpcompSCD16 in the subject filed, to graham.walker@jpress.co.uk

Post your full name, age, address, email, day time and mobile numbers, to #jpcompSCD16, Strictly Come Dancing Live Competition, Graham Walker, Editorial, The Star, York Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S1 1PU.

Deadline is Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at noon.

Only one entry per person, per entry method, allowed. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by a supervising adult. Transport not included. Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and data protection conditions apply. Full details at www.johnstonpress.co.uk