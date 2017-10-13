What’s On Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see promoted in our What’s On? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

GENERAL

Riven Valley Conservation Group, open meeting autumn programme, Stephen Hill Methodist Church, 547 Manchester Road, Crosspool, Sheffield, S10 5PL, 7.30pm. Martyn Johnson will present Making of the Book Black Diamonds, The Downfall of an Aristocratic Dynasty and the Fifty Years That Changed England, entrance fee £2 for members and £2.50 for non-members which includes drinks and biscuits. Non-members are especially welcome.

Chapletown and Ecclesfield Townwomen’s Guild, meeting, speaker talking about My Life as Singer and Dancer, Chapletown Methodist Church, 2pm. Visitors/new members always welcome. For further details tel. 01142 458837.

Sheffield Photographic Society, How to be a Theatre Photographer.(PD) A visit from Sheffield-based professional photographer Jeremy Abrahams who photographs what he loves – the theatre. St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.30pm for 7.50pm, £4.

Exhibition, Going Public, The Kirkland Collection, Graves Gallery, Sheffield.

Exhibition, Ravilious & Co: The Pattern of Friendship, English Artist Designers 1922-1942, The Millennium Gallery.

Exhibition, Small Stories: At Home in a Doll’s House, Weston Park Museum. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

Handmade for Christmas, You’ll find gifts created by some of the country’s most talented artisan makers at The Millennium Gallery.

Best Art Vinyl, 12 Years on 12 Inches and Best Art Vinyl Barnsley, The Civic, admission is free. For more information tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Healing Rooms, Drop in for Prayer for Healing, Hillsborough Arena, S6 4HA, 10.30-12pm, all welcome.

Games & Pastimes, A friendly group meet every Tuesday at Coal Aston Methodist Church, Eckington Rd, between 1.30-3.30pm. (44 bus stops outside). Cards, scrabble, dominoes, rummikub, bridge, chess, canasta etc. or bring your own favourite game or knitting, jigsaws, cross stitch. Cost £1 to include tea/coffee & biscuits. Disabled access. Dementia Friendly. All welcome. Tel. 01246 414847 for more details.

Free Repairs, Laptop, Pc, Tablet/Ipad and Smartphone Repairs in Meersbrook: Is your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone feeling unwell? Come and get it fixed for free at our Doctor PC clinic at Meersbrook Hall, 1-3pm. Please book an appointment tel. 0114 3991070.

Highfield Adventure Playground, free, open & staffed after school, 3.15-6.15pm.

Stained Glass Course, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10.30-12.30pm, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, Natasha tel. 07726963827. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Hooper Dooper, Hula Hooping Jam, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 6-7pm. helenaifill@hotmail.com. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Psychic and Mediumship Development Circle, run by experienced medium. Eye-Opening Events, (Epiphany), In the Atrium, SOAR Works Enterprise Centre, Knutton Road, Parson Cross, S5 9NU, 7-9.30pm, £5 waged, £3 unwaged, including refreshments. All welcome. Tel. 07543677250 for details.

Walk-in Healing Therapy Clinic, Therapies available: Reiki, Psychic Surgery, Shiryoku Chiryō (TM ©), Energy Healing, Chakra Balancing. 10-1pm. Cost according to treatment required. Details tel. 07543677250.

Mediumship Demo, Whitham Road Spiritualist Church, 109 Whitham Road, Sheffield, S10 2SL, 7.30pm, £2, (special £3), all welcome. Info. tel. 0114 2664025.

Lip reading Classes, SRSB, Mappin Street, Sheffield, 2-4pm. Warm, friendly and supportive group. Contact Mandy, tel. 0114 2468031. Text. 07876582494.

Pyjama Drama, Sing, dance, pretend, play where will our imagination take us today? A unique programme of classes and parties from six months to seven years, age differentiated classes which support each developmental stage, encouraging, confidence, co-operation, concentration and creativity. Every week is a new imaginary adventure. Our current Sheffield classes are for toddlers and preschool and are held in Meersbrook church, Chesterfield Road on Tuesdays mornings. Come along for a 3 week trial and see how Pyjama Drama can boost your child’s development. We visit Schools and Nurseries an run parties too! Contact Gemma 01142995227 or email gemma@pyjamadrama.com, please visit www.pyjamadrama.com www.facebook.com/pyjamadramasheffield Tweet @pyjamadramasheff

Noodle Performance Arts, performing arts and ballet classes for 2-5 year olds in Dronfield and Ecclesall. Music, singing, dance, drama and fun. Themed classes to help improve confidence, develop skills and encourage creativity. Contact Nikki tel. 07984461711 or e-mail nikki@noodleperformancerts.com/www.noodleperformancearts.com

THEATRE

Joe Longthorne, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £23.50, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

STOS My Fair lady, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Brassed Off, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £18-£24, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Allsorts Drama Group, for over 50’s, meet at Victoria Centre, Stafford Road, 10-11.30am, £5, to join please call Grace Stead tel. 07967729699.

Act One drama class, 11-16, 5-7pm, 6-11 5-7pm, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

DANCE

Fun, Fitness and Friends, that is what you get with Scottish Country Dancing. Whether you are a beginner or not, everyone is welcome. No need for a partner. All you need are soft soled shoes and enthusiasm. Teaching by qualified teachers. Holy Trinity Church Hall, Grove Road, Millhouses, S7 2GY, 7.30-10pm, £3.50 per class. For further information tel. 0114 2360917 or tel. 01226 762894.

Adult Beginners Street Dance, Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, 7.30-8.30pm, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Adult Tap Class, for all abilitie, Amanda Holland School of Dance, Gleadless United Reformed Church, 280 Hollinsend Road, S12 2NP, 8-9pm. Tel. 0114 2367906/07778 894860.

Tiny Tots Ballet and Tap class, 3pm. Age 2+. Musical Theatre Class, 4pm, age 6+ singing, dancing and acting. Beginners Adult Tap, for absolute beginners, everyone welcome, 7pm. at the Lomas Hall, Stannington. Contact Holly tel. 07707070013. www.bmmyersdance.com

Ballroom Dancing, Winding Wheel Ballroom, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, £4.85. Box Office tel. 01246 345 222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Ballet Fitness, adults class, Chesterfield Studios, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, 7.45pm, tel. 01246 271540, www.chesterfieldstudios.co.uk

Line Dancing, with Sheffield Cityliners, Walkley Social Club, 10-12pm, MH. Tel. 0114 2750446. www.cityliners@btinternet.com

Line Dancing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 10-12pm. Info tel. 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

HEALTH

Slimming World, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 5pm & 7pm. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Fitness Classes, for adults with autism and learning disabilities, run by a specialist instructor with experience in supporting people with disabilities. Come along and meet new people and have fun in a friendly, sociable and supportive environment. Ponds Forge, Sheaf Street, Sheffield, S1 2BP, 1.15-2.15pm), £3.75 for first 12, then £6 after. If you would like to find out more contact Kirsty Fields, tel. 07581627651 or email accessfitness@autismplus.co.uk

Pilates, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 5.30-6.30pm, Lorna tel. 07780685367. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Jurys Inn, city centre, 8.30am, 10am, & 11.30am. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Crookes Club, 6pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Pilates Class, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 6-7pm. Tel. 07977621738.

Try Chigung for self healing, for beginners, gentle exercise, improve your mental and physical well being with this ancient Chinese exercise. Wisewood Methodist Church Hall, S6 4SA, 10-12pm, £7. Further details contact Phil info@shiatsusheffield.co.uk

Slimming World, St Oswalds Church, Bannerdale Road, S7 2DL, 9.30am. Ali tel. 0759 2380514.

Yoga, Millennium Hall, Ecclesall Road, 9-9.30pm. Contact Ann, tel. 0114 2361585. mobile 07929736966.

Dance Fit, Inman Pavilion, Moorland Drive, Stocksbridge, S36 1EG, 7.45-8.45pm, £4. Contact Helen McIntosh tel. 07598294919 email helensdanceclasses@hotmail.com

Daisy Active Antenatal Class, Nurture Health Clinic, 8 Campo Lane, S1, 5.30pm and 7.30pm, lasts 1.5 hours. Info. tel. 07518357552. www.thedaisyfoundation.com

Pilates Classes, for all abilities, experienced instructor of 15 years, 9.15am and 8pm, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, contact Adele for more information, tel: 07990 760158, e-mail: kivetonpilates@gmail.com, web: pilatesandfitness.wix.com/Kiveton

Pilates for 55+, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High St, Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1EA, 10-11am. Contact Karen tel. 07894 307000.Email. Karenfawley@btinternet.com

Pilates Class, Beginners, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, Sheffield, S20 1EA, 10-11am. Karen Fawley tel. 07894 307000 for further details. www.pilatesinmind.co.uk

Zumba Fitness, with Gill at Oughtibridge Parish Centre, 6.15-7.15pm, £4. Tel. 07949 126312 or just turn up.

SPORT

Community Snooker, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 8-10pm, drop In £3 per table, non-members welcome. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Steel City Bowling Club, looking for new members, novice or expert, open to ladies, gents & juniors. bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Sheffield Hillsborough Hawks U12’s Rugby League training, all abilities, boys from school years 6 & 7, indoor training, Bradfield School Sports Hall, Worrall, Sheffield, 6-7pm. Just turn up or call Nik tel. 07588889195 for more details or to enquire for other age groups.

Circuit/Football, Fitness Training, Chaucer School Sports Hall, (next to Asda), 7-8pm, £4. Paul tel. 07958796131 or John tel. 07545991457.

Football and Multi Sport Taster Sessions, for young people and adults with disabilities/additional needs, age 15-24. delivered by Catch Coaching at Hillsborough Arena Stadium, 6-8pm, £2 per session, No need to book, just turn up. More info. Craig, tel. 07729237561.

Martial Arts and Tai Chi, for beginners, new course, get fit with Lishi, Meersbrook United Reform Church opposite Currys, Chesterfield Rd. 7-8pm, £5/£4. Tel 07973607852. Email Susan smg6161@gmail.com

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

************

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

GENERAL

Introduction to the Human Figure in Oil painting, Working directly from life models you will create sketches focusing on composition and proportions then use these to inspire your oil paintings. During four sessions you will develop various painting skills and create two paintings. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-9pm. Find more information and book your place at: www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call 0114 2723970.

The Dronfield Probus Club, invites retired men to attend meetings at the Contact Club, Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, 9.45am for 10am start. Info, David Roe tel. 01246 415084 or visit www.dronfieldprobus.co.uk

Royal Navy Personnel, Ex RN, WRNS, Royal Marines, Stocksbridge & Deepcar branch of the RNA, 8pm. Pete Tel: 01142 887769.

Mixed Crafts, Crafty Nest Craft Club, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 12.30-2.30pm. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

Free Repairs, Laptop, Pc, Tablet/Ipad and Smartphone Repairs in Meersbrook: Is your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone feeling unwell? Come and get it fixed for free at our Doctor PC clinic at Meersbrook Hall, 1-3pm. Please book an appointment tel. 0114 3991070.

Free CV Advice, in Meersbrook, Friendly confidential 1-2-1 employment advice and CV writing help. 2pm,bat Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL. To book an appointment please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust, tel. 0114 3991070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 10-12pm or 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

Informal Prayer for Healing, Costa Coffee, (on tram stop), Hillsborough, 4.30-6pm. All welcome.

Free Computer Repairs in Meersbrook, Is your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone feeling unwell? Come and get it fixed for free at our Doctor PC clinic at Meersbrook Hall. 10-12pm. Please book an appointment tel. 0114 399 1070.

Bamford whist Group, invites new players, meet at Bamford Village Hall, 7.30pm. entrance fee £1.50 and includes refreshments. Beginners and all ages are welcome. If you don’t need to know how to play there’s lots of help if you need it. For further information please call Peter Scanlon tel. 01433 670390 or Pam tel. 01433 652188.

Parent & Toddler Group, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 9.30-11.30am, drop-in. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Stained Glass Course, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 7.30-9.30pm, Natasha tel. 07726963827. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Crafty Morning, The Tearoom in Cliffe Park, Callywhite Lane, Dronfield, S18 2XP, 10.30-12.30pm, free event. Get together and out of the house in the cold weather, appeals to all ages and hope that ladies with babies can join us too. We have highchairs and toys to keep the kids amused. It’s a chance to finish old craft projects, learn new skills, share skills and start new projects and also have a good chat with old and make new friends. https://vintagerosecatering.com/

Craft Club, Crafty Nest, The Venue, 12.30-2.30pm, £5 per session, come along and create a mxture of crafts & mixed media project, drop in drop out basis. Tel. 0114 2838692 to discuss a course, find out more or to book.

Healing Service, 11-1pm, donation. Open Circle, 1.30pm & 7.30pm, £1. Whitham Road Spiritualist Church, 109 Whitham Road, Sheffield, S10 2SL, all welcome. Info. tel. 0114 2664025.

Wellbeing Wednesday, drop in day & lunch club for senior citizens, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10-3pm. Social event with conversation, games/activities and lunch, all welcome, small fee for lunch, For more info, tel. 0114 2838692 or email deborahfrith@thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Poetry Club, with Genevieve Carver, improve your writing skills and discuss different poems every week. No experience necessary. Sharrow Old Junior School, South View Road, (Room 1), 7-8.30pm, £6/£4 concessions. Please book in advance, tel. 07521732324. gevicarver@gmail.com

Blue Sky Singing, come and sing your heart out in our relaxed and friendly group, The Hide, Scotland Street, 12-2pm, £5 per session, first session free. All kinds of music, no talent or experience necessary. Contact Terry tel. 07585 141 068. blueskysinging@outlook.com

Knit and Natter, St. Oswald’s Church, corner of Abbeydale & Bannerdale Roads. S7, 10am, £2.50 per session, includes speciality coffees or teas & posh biscuits or sometimes cake. Contact Sally tel. 0114 2818472.

Your Art, A space, where people can meet in a relaxed environment, and enjoy the pleasure of art. Paint and paper supplied, advice given on request. The group is for beginners and those who are more experienced. A great way to meet new friends. The Hanover Hall, Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Sheffield, 1–4pm, free. Tel. 0114 0252 1155.

Art Group 3, from simple colour mixing to more elaborate techniques our resident retired art teacher will advise you. Parish Hall, Ecclesall Church on Ringinglow Road, 2-4pm. Refreshments, dvd’s and books available. For more information please contact Miriam tel. 01246 414274 or email miriam_currie@tiscali.co.uk

Pyjama Drama. Sing, dance, pretend, play where will our imagination take us today? A unique programme from 6 months to 7 years, age differentiated classes which support each developmental stage, encouraging, confidence, co-operation, concentration and creativity. Every week is a new adventure, Little Feet Nursery, Dronfield. To come along and join us for a 3 week trial for £15 Call Gemma tel. 01142995227 or email gemma@pyjamadrama.com, please visit www.pyjamadrama.com

Noodle Performance Arts, performing arts and ballet classes for 2-5 year olds in Crookes. Music, singing, dance, drama and fun. Themed classes to help improve confidence, develop skills and encourage creativity. Contact Nikki tel. 07984461711 or e-mail nikki@noodleperformancerts.com/www.noodleperformancearts.com

THEATRE

The Elvis Years, The Story of the King, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £23.50, £22.50 conc. tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The Plague Doctor of Eyam, talk by David Bell, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

STOS My Fair lady, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Brassed Off, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £18-£24, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Chapeltown Amateur Operatic Society, searching for new talent, rehearsals, in High Green, 7.45-10pm, all levels of experience welcome. www.chapeltownoperatic.org or Julia Hughes tel. 0114 2848381.

Adult Act One drama class, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, 8-10pm, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

Musical Theatre class, for ages 4 and over at Wisewood methodist church, 4.30pm. This class is to prepare you for the stage with singing, dancing and acting. Fun and friendly class, so come along. Details Holly tel. 07707070013.

Dronfield Light Opera Group, meet at The Peel centre, Dronfield, 7.30-9.30pm, new members welcome. Alan Powell tel. 01246 415679.

DANCE

Easy Sequence Dancing, Brampton Parish Hall, 1-3pm, £2.50 includes tea/coffee @biscuits. Everyone made welcome, Peter tel. 01709 528319.

Sequence Dancing, Hillsborough Park Bowling Pavilion, 11-1pm, £2, BYO refreshments. For further details tel. 07879428269.

Afternoon Tea Dance, to the live music of the Compton Cinema organ. at the Astoria Centre, Barnsley, 1-4pm. Pay on door. Details tel. 07944 566972.

Sequence Dance, to live music, with Jon Smith or Jack Vickers on the organ, Woodhouse West End Wmc, Sheffield Road, Woodhouse, 8.30-10.45pm, price £3.

Dance Classes, Fiddlesticks Dance for over 65s, 11-12pm. Open Pilates Class, 7-8pm. Adult Jazz Class, 7-8pm. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Sequence Dancing, Norton House Country Club, Norton Lane, Sheffield 8. 8.30-10.30pm. Members free, guests £2. No. 1 and 18a buses pass the door.

Afternoon Tea Dance, to the live music of the Compton Cinema Organ, The Astoria Centre, Barugh Green, Barnsley, S75 1JT, 1-4pm. Details tel. 07944 566972.

Noodle Street Dance, pre-school, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley, S6 3TG, 4.15-5pm, Nikki tel. 07984 461711. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Junior Performers Dance, for ages 6-11, 5-6pm. Street Dance, for ages 8 and above, 6-7pm. Senior Performers Dance, for ages 12 and above, 7-8pm. Adult Contemporary for beginners, 8-9pm. Amanda Holland School of Dance, Gleadless United Reformed Church, 280 Hollinsend Road, S12 2NP. Tel. 0114 2367906/07778 894860.

DYDC, learn new dance styles, Don Valley Academy, 4-5pm, £1. Tel. 07849175263 for info.

Kids/Teens Street Dance Classes, 10yrs & under, 6-6.45pm, £4. Over 10s & Teens, 6.45-7.30pm, £4, Ecco Dance School, The Nichols Building, Top Floor, Shalesmoor, S3 8UJ. Contact Helen McIntosh tel. 07598294919 email helensdanceclasses@hotmail.com

B M Myers School of Theatre Dance, Wisewood Methodist Church, from age 2+ ballet, tap, street, cheer and theatre craft. Holly for more details tel. 07707070013. www.bmmyersdance.com

Learn to dance modern jive, Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Rd, Crookes, S10 1TD, 7.30-10.30pm. Beginners welcome, no partner required. Tel. 07828669826. www.blitzjive.com

HEALTH

Slimming World classes in the Valley Room, Rotherham Titans R.U.F.C., Clifton Lane Sports Ground, Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham, S60 2SN, 5.30pm & 7pm. Tel:01709 512170.

Zumba Toning, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 9.45am, £4. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Clubbercise, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 6-7pm, Rachel tel. 07979126442. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Yoga Tea & Cake, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 6.30-8pm, Hilary tel. 07776 167975. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Jurys Inn, city centre, 8.30am, 10.30am & 12pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Sloans Medical Centre, 6.15pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Young At Heart, Keep-fit class (50 +), Stocksbridge Christian Centre, Cedar Rd, 10.30-11.30am, £4. Fun, low impact exercise to music. Tel. 07949126312 or email gillyfitness@googlemail.com or just turn up.

Slimming World, Tenants Meeting Hall, Gresley Rd, Lowedges, Sheffield, S8 7HH, 9.30am or 11.30am. Tel Jo tel. 07590 545253.

Pilates, open to all abilities, (adult), Hype Dance Hype Company, 67 Earl Street, Sheffield, S1 4PY, 6-7pm, £6/£5 NUS. Tel. 0114 2706757. www.hypedance.org.uk

New Fit Mums Session, Wisewood Sports Centre, 11.15-12.15pm, £5 per session or £15 per month. Toys provided for kids to play with while you exercise. Tears, toddlers and tantrums welcome. More info aimee@revitalizefitness.co.uk

Ashtanga Yoga, beginners courses and general level classes in Hunters Bar, Sharrow Vale Road. Come join us. Nicola tel. 07739490143. www.yoga-sheffield.com. Email: yogini@yoga-sheffield.com

SPORT

Taekwondo, English Institute of Sport (EIS) Sheffield, S9 5DA, 5.30pm. (kids 5-8) & 6.45pm (mixed ages). All abilities welcome, for info. Simon tel. 07825553639.

Community Snooker, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 8-10pm, drop in, £3 per table, non-members welcome. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Steel City Bowling Club, gents teams, vets’ so players have to be 60 years young or more, to be eligible, bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Traditional Shitoryu Karate, Manor Castle Karate Club, Samson Street, S2 5QT. 8-9.30pm. Beginners welcome. Contact Andy tel. 07984912501.

Wing Chun Kung Fu Class, Vestry Hall, 54 Cemetery Road, Sheffield, 7-9pm, tel. 07958047651.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Shaolin FistsKung Fu, The Fitness Club, Surrey St, S1 2LG, 7.30-9pm, one-to-one Kung Fu and/or 5 Elements Qigong lessons by arrangement. Tel. 07960 531968.

Wing Chun Kung Fu, Edward Hall, Maltby, 7.45-9.15pm. Tel. 07584573521.

************

Thursday, November 16, 2017

GENERAL

Woodhead Railway: Penistone to Sheffield, speaker Stephen Gay, Hillsborough and Owlerton Local History Group, Hillsborough Sports Arena, Seminar Room, S6 4HA, 7.45pm, £2, free to members. Free parking and disabled access. Tea & coffee provided (small charge). Tel. 2863017.

Blacka Moor Work Day, Join Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust at one of their regular volunteer days on site - come along for a whole day, or join in for an hour. Meet at Stony Ridge Car Park, S11 7TW, 10-3pm.

Curator Talk, Small Stories Characters in the Collection with Alice Sage, Weston Park Museum, 1-1.45pm, free, just turn up.

Dementia Café, run by the Alzheimer’s Society, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, 10-12pm. A relaxed and friendly meeting place for people with memory problems and dementia, their family and friends giving an opportunity to obtain advice and support from professionals. Further information tel. 0114 2768414.

Organ Concert, featuring Kevin Grunill or guest playing popular music on the Allen Electronic organ. St Andrews Church, Penistone, 1pm. Pay on door. Details, tel. 07944 566972.

Cake Decorating, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 6.30-8.30pm. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

Sheffield Young Singers, Sheffield Junior Singers (ages 7-11) and Sheffield Young Singers (ages 11-18) are brought together from a breadth of schools, united by their passion for singing. Now in their 11th year, they have established a reputation for high quality and dynamic singing with an emphasis on fun and enjoyment. They aim to delight and entertain with a mix of songs from a wide range of genres. Sheffield Young Singers will be singing part of Britten’s Ceremony of Carols, while Sheffield Junior Singers will sing part of the Sheffield Song Book, commissioned in 2008 with songs celebrating why Sheffield is a great place to live. St Andrew’s Psalter Lane Church, 7pm. Tickets £5 on the door. Further information can be found at www.sheffieldyoungsingers.org.uk

Kiveton Park & District Art Group, for the absolute beginner or competent artist, (16+), new members welcome, Kiveton & Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RG, 7-9pm. Annual membership £15 and £2 to attend, includes refreshments. Info. walesartgroup@gmail.com

Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 10-12pm or 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

Holmhirst Art Group, meets at Holmhirst Methodist Church, Holmhirst Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, S8 0GU, 2-4pm. New members of any ability very welcome. For further details tel. 01142 869786.

Crafty Morning, The Tearoom in Cliffe Park, Callywhite Lane, Dronfield, S18 2XP, 10.30-12.30pm, free event. Get together and out of the house in the cold weather, appeals to all ages and hope that ladies with babies can join us too. We have highchairs and toys to keep the kids amused. It’s a chance to finish old craft projects, learn new skills, share skills and start new projects and also have a good chat with old and make new friends. https://vintagerosecatering.com/

Knit & Knatter, or Crochet & Crafts, St. Mary’s Church Hall, South Road, Walkley, 12.30-2.30pm, £10 for 5 weeks, (including refreshments). Needles, wool, patterns etc. all available. Further Information, tel. 07960 512206.

Holly Green Art and Craft Club at Frith Road Community Centre, (off Hollinsend Road) 1.30-3.30pm. Followed by Gentle Exercise and Games 3.30-4.30pm. New Members always welcome. For more information please call 0114 2390963.

Mini Movers, The Brookfield Centre, Lime Grove, Swinton, Rotherham, S64 8TQ, 10-11.30am, tel. 01709 334458.

Lower Wincobank 50+ Invitation, inviting new members to weekly meeting, Community Centre, Jedburgh Drive 1pm. The group provides a friendly and welcoming environment with the emphasis on health and wellbeing. Refreshments provided. www.sheffield50plus.org.uk

Your Art, A space, where people can meet in a relaxed environment, and enjoy the pleasure of art. Paint and paper supplied, advice given on request. The group is for beginners and those who are more experienced. A great way to meet new friends. The Hanover Hall, Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Sheffield, 1–4pm, free. Tel. 0114 0252 1155.

The Rose Choir, Chesterfield Studios, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 271540, www.chesterfieldstudios.co.uk

Play Cafe, Chesterfield Studios, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, 10-3pm, tel. 01246 271540, www.chesterfieldstudios.co.uk

Westfield Disabled Swimming Group, Westfield School, Eckington Road, Sothall, 7.30-8.30pm. New members welcome at the sessions, open to all disabled people plus helper partner or friend. Information Alan Smith (Treasurer) tel. 0114 2394484 or Roger Smith (Chairman) tel. 0114 2393723.

Noodle Performance Arts, performing arts and ballet classes for 2-5 year olds in Beighton and Ecclesall. Music, singing, dance, drama and fun. Themed classes to help improve confidence, develop skills and encourage creativity. Contact Nikki tel. 07984461711 or e-mail nikki@noodleperformancerts.com/www.noodleperformancearts.com

THEATRE

Austentatious, The Studio Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Arts Centre, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £13-£15, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

STOS My Fair lady, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Brassed Off, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £18-£24, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Killamarsh Dreams, DRama Entertainment Art & Music Society, local drama group, St Giles Church Hall, Sheepcote Road, 6-8pm, first week free. If you love to act, dance or sing in a fun friendly environment this is the place for you, previous experience not essential, aimed at young people, scool year 3 or above. Tel. 07518334783. killamarsh.dreams@outlook.com

53 Theatre Group, amateur theatre group meeting, Lansdowne Chapel, Cemetry Road, Sheffield, S11 8FP, 7.30pm. www.53group.org.uk

DANCE

Dance Classes, Adult Beginner Ballet Class, 7.30-8.30pm. Adult Tap Open to all, 7.30-8.30pm. Adult Advanced Street Dance, 8.30-9.30pm. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Line Dancing, with tuition, Norton House Country Club, Norton Lane, Sheffield 8, 8.30-10.15pm. Members £1.20, guests £2.70. No.1 and 18a buses pass the door.

Line Dancing, for Beginners, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.45–1.45pm, £3.50. Contact Age Active tel. 2766747.

Sequence Dancing, St James Church Hall, Woodhouse, 1-3pm. Tel. 01246 432185.

Walk The Line with Diana, Line Dancing Improvers and Intermediates, Tythe Barn Community Centre, Woodhouse Village, S13, improvers 12-1.30pm, intermediates 12-2.30pm. Tel. 0114 2475644.

Swing Dance Classes, 60-68 Trippet Lane, S1 4EL, 8pm, £5. Beginners welcome. Tel. 01142668101. www.bellabalboa.co.uk

Sequence Dance, Burton Street Foundation, Hillsborough, S62HH, 2-4pm. Tel. 2330543.

HEALTH

Fitness Classes, for adults with autism and learning disabilities, run by a specialist instructor with experience in supporting people with disabilities. Come along and meet new people and have fun in a friendly, sociable and supportive environment. Ponds Forge, Sheaf Street, Sheffield, S1 2BP, 3.30-4.30pmpm), £3.75 for first 12, then £6 after. If you would like to find out more contact Kirsty Fields, tel. 07581627651 or email accessfitness@autismplus.co.uk

Zumba, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 6pm, £4. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Hatha Yoga, with Steve Avian, Broomhill Methodist Church, 7.30-9pm. Contact Steve, tel. 07792 557 105 for more details or see www.shamayoga.org.uk

Pilates, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 5.45-6.45pm, Lorna tel. 07780685367. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Sloans Medical Centre, Heeley, 6.30pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Sahaja Yoga Meditation, National Meditation Centre, Unit 11, Troutbeck Road, (off Abbeydale Road), Sheffield, S7 2QA, 10-4pm, free adm. drop in anytime. Details, Patrick tel. 07814741224. www.meetup.com/free-meditation-yoga-yorkshire

Try Chigung for self healing, for intermediates, gentle exercise, improve your mental and physical well being with this ancient Chinese exercise. Victoria Community Centre, S2 2SE, 6-8pm, £7. Further details contact Phil info@shiatsusheffield.co.uk

Zumba Gold, (Young at Heart) Class, Grenoside Community Centre, 1.30-2.30pm, £5. Easy to follow, low impact, latin-inspired dance fitness class. Party at your own pace and forget about exercise. Great for beginners and active older adults. Tel. 07949 126312 or email: gillyfitness@googlemail.com or just turn up.

Sheffield T’ai Chi, for relaxation, health, flexibility, circulation and balance, Wesley Hall, Crookes, 7.30-9pm, £6 per session, £4 concessions. Friendly class with experienced teacher. Come and try it out. Tel. 01142517217, 07843390675. www.sheffieldtaichi.co.uk

Swimming Group, Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, (SRSB), Mappin Street, 11.30am to head to Upperthorpe Baths. The SRSB also provides a discussion group for those experiencing Phantom Visions as a side effect of sight loss. For details tel. 0114 272 2757.

Zhumba Latin Dance Fitness, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 11.40– 12.30pm, £3.50. Contact Age Active tel. 2766747.

Tai Chi, for the Over Fifties, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30–11.30am, £3.50. Contact Age Active tel. 2766747.

Pilates Class, Beginners, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, Sheffield, S20 1EA, 6.15–7.15pm. Karen Fawley tel. 07894 307000 for further details. www.pilatesinmind.co.uk

Piloxing Class, Boxing, Pilates, Dance, Oughtibridge Wesleyan Reform Chapel, 6.30-7.30pm, £4. Tel. 07949 126312 or just turn up.

Tai Chi, 11-12pm, (DS). Movement through Dance, 10-11am, (MH). Livewire Drama, 4-5pm, (DS). Karate 6-7pm, (MH). Wales Art Group, 7-9pm, (DS). iveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF. Info tel. 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Slimming World, Tabernacle Church, Proctor Place, Hillsborough, 10-12pm, 5pm & 7pm. Christine tel. 0114 2817860/07904 864 415. christinebeecroft@msn.com

SPORT

The Richmond Rockets, Walking Football Team, With the support of The Friends of Richmond Park, Meet at the Pavilion, Richmond Park, S13 8LF, 10-11.30am. Buses 7 to Jazzies Crossing Normanton Hill then through the Park. 25 or 40 to St Catherine’s Church then a short walk to the main park entrance. Further info www.forp.me or Facebook - Friends of Richmond Park Sheffield.

Hotshots, Sheffield Hatters beginner basketball session, All Saints Sports Centre, (Goals), 95 Norfolk Park Road, Sheffield, S2 2RU, 5-6.30pm, £3.50.

Taekwondo, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 7-9pm, Ian tel. 07919826522. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Community Snooker, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 8-10pm, drop in, £3 per table, non-members welcome. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Wing Chun Kung Fu Class, Hallgate United Reformed Church, Hallgate, Doncaster, 7-9pm. Tel. 07958047651 for info.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Social Badminton, for all ability levels, Shiregreen Sports Badminton Club, Parkwood Academy, Longley Ave West, S5 8UF, 7.30-9pm, first session free, then £2.50 per session. Contact Paul Crossley tel. 07939 806725 or Will Stocks at badminton@shiregreensports.org.uk. www.shiregreensports.org.uk

Shaolin FistsKung Fu, The Fitness Club, Surrey St, S1 2LG, 7.30-9pm, one-to-one Kung Fu and/or 5 Elements Qigong lessons by arrangement. Tel. 07960 531968.

Mosborough Short Mat Bowling Club, meet at the Joseph Stone Centre, School Road, Mosborough, 1-4pm, admission £2. Beginners and new members welcome. For further details, Eric tel. 0114 2477507.

Martial Arts and Tai Chi, for beginners, discover the amazing fun of Lishi, Heeley Institute, Hartley St, near Heeley City Farm, 7-8pm, £5/£4. tel. 07740870848. Email Paul sheffield@lishi.org

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

***********