What’s On Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Friday, April 7, 2017

GENERAL

Everest The Hard Way, an illustrated talk by Mr John Driskell, Holmesfield Parish Church, 6.30pm, £12, preceded by a pie and pea supper. To reserve a place please phone Jane And Robin Greetham, tel. 01246 412767

Voglia d’Italia, (the Italian Society for South Yorks and North Notts) presents, The Inspiration of Palladio. Dr Valeria Passetti, architect, art historian and Honorary Consul of Italy for the East Midlands, talks about one of the most influential individuals in the history of architecture. Tickhill Pavilion, Tickhill, DN11 9QN, 7.30pm. Non-members are welcome, admission: £3. Further information: tel. 01709 370895.

John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman, Bradfield Village Hall, www.bradfieldvillagehall.org.uk or Flask End, Bradfield Post Office.

Tickhill Music Society, Gina McCormack (violin) and Nigel Clayton (piano), Mendelssohn, Fauré, Richard Strauss and Finzi, St. Mary’s Primary School, St. Mary’s Road, Tickhill, 7pm. Preceded at 6.00 p.m. by the Society’s AGM. Admission £10 at the door with the exception of our subscription members. Advance tickets and enquiries: Adrian Hattrell tel. 01302 742612. Children under 16 free when accompanied by an adult. Students (16-19) free. www.tickhillmusicsociety.org

Exhibition, Beehives Bobs and Blow-dries, The Civic, Barnsley. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Exhibition, Fashion & Freedom, The Civic, Barnsley, free adm. For more information and to book tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Exhibition, …Vs David Bowie, The Panorama at The Civic, Barnsley, free admission. For more information and to book, tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Exhibition, Tim Etchells & Vlatka Horvat: What Can Be Seen, Millennium Gallery.

Festival of Arts and Humanities, various venues, www.sheffield.ac.uk/festivalah

Exhibition, Protest Lab, Millennium Gallery.

Exhibition, An Earthly Paradise: Gardens in Art, Graves gallery.

Exhibition, Stories from the East, The Grice Ivories, Weston Park Museum.

Hummingbird Music, pre-school music session, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 9.30 -11.30am, Hannah tel. 07504985983 hannahgkidd@gmail.com. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Toddler Group, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 9.30-11.30am. Tel. 07799404525.

The Lounge Drop-in, Sheffield Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, S10 2FB, 10-1.30pm. Relax and make new friends, free internet access, free c/o mail holding service, free phone calls (restricted to official calls- no personal call allowed). second hand clothing store ( most items £1 or less) Laundry service (£1 per load)Free showers, help with housing and filling in forms. Free hot and cold food and drinks. Free to all and everyone is welcome. The Lounge Drop-in is situated on the first floor i (lift access). (Five minutes’ walk from the University Tram Stop and Devonshire Green). Tel. 0114 2521155.

Old Masters Art Club, seeking new members all ages and ability, free tuition, water colour, acrylic, pastels, pencil drawings. Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.30-3pm. Gordon, tel. 07910110161.

Drop in Fridays, drop in day & lunch club for senior citizens, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10-3pm. Social event with conversation, games/activities and lunch, all welcome, small fee for lunch, For more info, tel. 0114 2838692 or email deborahfrith@thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Tots and Toddlers, The Brookfield Centre, Lime Grove, Swinton, Rotherham, S64 8TQ, 10-11.30am, tel. 01709 334458.

Feminist Over Fifties Social Group, The Showroom Cafe, Sheffield, meets fortnightly. For details contact Maggie, tel. 0114 2306600, or feministsoverfifty@gmail.com

Friday Feel-Good, come along for a cuppa, a chat and a chill out, swap ideas and advice as well as take part in regular mini-meditation sessions designed to completely de-stress, uplift and prepare you to face the world. Initially designed for my clients who feel they are ready to begin socialising, yet are not ready to jump in at the deep end yet This group is perfect for anyone having experienced low mood wanting to gently ease back into facing the world, make friends and take time out with support. 10-11am. Donations for refreshments and meditation/guest speakers etc please. www.halcyonhypno.com/what-s-on.html

Noodle Performance Arts, performing arts and ballet classes for 2-5 year olds in Totley. Music, singing, dance, drama and fun. Themed classes to help improve confidence, develop skills and encourage creativity. Contact Nikki tel. 07984461711 or e-mail nikki@noodleperformancerts.com/www.noodleperformancearts.com

THEATRE

The Matt Monro Story: The Singer’s Singer, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres, co.uk

Lovin’ the 70s, Winding Wheel Ballroom, Chesterfield, 8pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres, co.uk

HOAX Our Right to Hope, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 7pm, (2.30pm wed). Tickets £16, £12 conc. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Neighbourhood Watch, presented by The Midland Players, The Sheffield University Drama Studio, Glossop Road. Doors 7pm, curtain 7.30pm. All tickets £8, group rates available. Tickets available by emailing tickets@midlandplayers.co.uk and via www.midlandplayers.co.uk

White Christmas, presented by Chapeltown Amateur Operatic Society, Civic Theatre, Rotherham. Tickets £14, £12 conc. tel. 01709 823621 or www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk

Rising Damp, The Lamproom Theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm, £12/£11 conc. tel. 01226 327 000. www.aprilfoolscomedy.co.uk

The Full Monty, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

DANCE

Beginners Sequence Dancing, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, Sheffield, S1, 10.30-12.30pm, £3.50 per class includes tea and biscuits. Contact Age Active tel. 2766747.

Adult Acrobatics, open to all,Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, 7.30-8.30pm, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

New dance sessions, for ages 11- 16, Rotherham Youth Dance Network, Swinton Youth Centre, East Avenue, S64 8JW, 6-7pm, £1 per session. For more info: tel. 07790 821181 or info@rotherhamyouthdance.co.uk

Easy Sequence Dancing, Grenoside Community Centre, 7.30-10pm. Tel. 0114 2466609.

HEALTH

Swimming, (women only), beginners to experienced swimmers with a female lifeguard/instructor, Heeley Swimming Pool, S8 0XQ, 10.30-11.30am, £2 a session. For further info please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust, tel. 0114 3991070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Weight-Watchers, Sloans Medical Centre, Heeley, 10.30am. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Ebenezer Church, Greenhow St, Walkley, 5.30pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Tai Chi Session, Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, (SRSB), Mappin Street, 2.30-3.30pm. Creative writing workshop, 11-12.30pm. The SRSB also provide a discussion group for those experiencing Phantom Visions as a side effect of sight loss. For details tel. 0114 272 2757.

Fit Mums Fitness Class, Oughtibridge Chapel, Church Street, 10-11am, £5. Children of all ages welcome at the session while you exercise. Toys provided. www.revitalizefitness.co.uk Aimee@revitalizefitness.co.uk

Zagyoga, teaches Iyengar yoga classes, Hagglers Corner, 586 Queens Rd S2, 10am. Please visit www.zagyoga.com for more classes. Tel. 07597129471.

SPORT

Pilsung Taekwondo, CDYST Sports Centre, Coldwell Lane, Crosspool, 7.30pm, all ages and abilities welcome. Andy tel. 07774773355.

Steel City Bowling Club, gents teams, vets’ so players have to be 60 years young or more, to be eligible, bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Saturday, April 8, 2017

GENERAL

The City of Sheffield Teachers’ Choir, presents: J. Stainer’s, The Crucifixion and other seasonal pieces. Oughtibridge Chapel, S35 0FU, 7.30pm, Tickets available from Jackie, tel. 0114 2863251, or on the door, £10 adult, £8 concessions, (60+ and students), under 16’s free. Light refreshments included.

Spring Fair, Coal Aston Village Hall, 10-2pm, free adm. Lunches and refreshments, cakes, preserves, traidcraft, jewellery, toys, gifts, games, raffle, tombola. Proceeds to Coal Aston Methodist Church.

Heeley City Farm Spring Fair, Richards Road, Heeley, Sheffield, S2 3DT, 12-4pm. Table top, carboot style market, workshops, arts & crafts, animal fun, vintage, retro, upcycle, local produce & foods, kids activities/entertainment, puppet show, beer tent & live music and DJ from Gumbo. www.heeleyfarm.co.uk

Easter Fayre Event, RSPCA Sheffield Animal Centre, 2 Stadium Way, Sheffield, S9 3HN, 10.30-2.30pm, adm £1, 50p children, (under 5’s free). Fun for all the family, stalls, crafts, refreshments and much more. Tel. 0114 2898050. www.rspcasheffield.org

Easter Coffee Morning, St.Mary’s Church Hall, South Road, Walkley, 10-1pm. Gifts, books, crafts, homemade cakes, jams, plants and refreshments. Admission by donation, all Proceeds for Church Funds.

Anniversary Celebration Concert, with Kevin Grunill and guests in concert on the Compton Organ. The Penistone Paramount, Penistone, 2.30pm. Tel 07944 566972.

Comic & Film Fair, The Showroom, Paternoster Row, Sheffield, 12-3pm, adm £2. American & British comics, graphic novels, film, TV, cards & toys for sale. www.goldenorbit.co.uk

Northern Birman Cat Club Show, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 12.30-4.30pm, entrance £2.50, concessions £1. Stalls selling everything from cat beds to handbags, plus the cat show and also a visit from the Easter bunny, bring the children all great day out for all the family. For more info. tel. 0114 2838692. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Bradflix, Community Film Club, Trolls, Bradfield Village Hall, 3pm, all welcome, www.bradflix.co.uk

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Sheffield Ciy Hall, 7pm, tkts £5-£21, tel. 0114 2789789.

Exhibition, Fashion & Freedom, The Civic, Barnsley, free adm. For more information and to book tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Easter Eggs-travaganza at Magna, Visitors can enjoy the wide range of activities and entertainment on offer at Magna Science Adventure Centre. For more information please visit www.visitmagna.co.uk

Exhibition, Tales of the Wedding Dress, From Homemade to World Stage, Cannon Hall Museum, Bark House Lane, Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4AT, free entry. Tel. 01226 790270.

Photography Basics Workshop, hands-on photography workshop teaches you all the basic skills you need to get to grips with your cameras’s settings, enabling you to take control of your camera and get the photo results you want. With our easy-to-follow presentation you will understand how your camera works and how to select the settings you need to get the photos you want to create. After this you will cement your understanding with a series of practical exercises. Once you are familiar with how your camera works with the manual settings, we will provide you with several short photo assignments in portrait and landscape photography. On your return to the classroom we will review your images in a group session as we discuss the results confirming your successes and how you could improve your other images. To round off the day the group will take part in a Q&A discussion before bringing the day to a close. Tickets: £75pp. The Art House, Sheffield. For more info. tel. 07981 265183.

Knit & Natter, Knitting & Crocheting Circle, Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Rd, High Green, 12-2pm, free adm. Refreshments available. Friendly group, come along and share your knitting and crocheting skills with others. Wool and tools also available. Tel. 2846868.

Get to know your Sewing/Overlocking Machine, One off class to get to grips with your machine. This class is for normal machines and computerize machines. For more details contact, Course Leader Sheila Constance of Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, Sheffield S35 4LU or tel. 0114 2846868 or email: dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com

Children’s Craft Classes, learn how to sew and knit. Age group 8 to 12 year old, small class sizes. For more details contact, Course Leader Sheila Constance of Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, Sheffield S35 4LU or tel. 0114 2846868 or email: dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com

Highfield Adventure Playground, free, open & staffed, 2-5pm.

Capoeira, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-12pm. cdoshef@hotmail.co.uk. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Shooting Stars Children’s Drama Classes, run by StandBy Film & Theatre, (ages 5-11), Victoria Hall Methodist church, Sheffield, S1 2JB, 10-12pm, free taster class, then £10 per class, book in advance for free taster class. Info. tel. 07576988292 or standbyenquiries@live.co.uk

Noodle Performance Arts, performing arts and ballet classes for 2-5 year olds in Beighton. Music, singing, dance, drama and fun. Themed classes to help improve confidence, develop skills and encourage creativity. Contact Nikki tel. 07984461711 or e-mail nikki@noodleperformancerts.com/www.noodleperformancearts.com

THEATRE

Beauty and the Beast, The Easter Panto Spectacular, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres, co.uk

Lee Nelson, Serious Joker, The Civic, Barnsley, 7.30pm. Tickets £20. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Neighbourhood Watch, presented by The Midland Players, The Sheffield University Drama Studio, Glossop Road. Doors 7pm, curtain 7.30pm. All tickets £8, group rates available. Tickets available by emailing tickets@midlandplayers.co.uk and via www.midlandplayers.co.uk

White Christmas, presented by Chapeltown Amateur Operatic Society, Civic Theatre, Rotherham. Tickets £14, £12 conc. tel. 01709 823621 or www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk

Rising Damp, The Lamproom Theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm, £12/£11 conc. tel. 01226 327 000. www.aprilfoolscomedy.co.uk

Act One drama class, 6-11, 10-12pm & 2-4pm, 11-16, 12-2pm, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

DANCE

Childrens Classes, for all ages and abilities, 9-3pm. Childrens Street Dance Class open to all abilities, come and join the BeBop Crew, 3.30-4.30pm, £5. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Helen Taylor School of Dance, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-11.30am, tel. 07794 147315. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

DYDC, learn new dance styles, Bentley My Place, 9-11am, free. Tel. 07849175263 for info.

Liquid Fusion Dance, Boxing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 10.30-11.30am, (DS). Info tel. 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Modern Sequence Dance, Bramley Parish Hall, Main Street, Bramley, Rotherham, S66 2SA, 7.30-10pm. Adm £2pp inc.refreshments Tel. 01709 701248.

Ballroom & sequence dancing, Norton House Country Club, Norton Lane, (smart casual dress), 8.30-11.30pm, door. Dtls tel. 2745433.

HEALTH

Weight Watchers, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 9.30-10.30am. Tel. 07799404525.

Sahaja Yoga Meditation, National Meditation Centre, Unit 11, Troutbeck Road, (off Abbeydale Road), Sheffield, S7 2QA, 3.30-5pm, free adm. Details, Patrick tel. 07814741224. www.meetup.com/free-meditation-yoga-yorkshire

Weightwatchers, Wickersley library, 286 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, S66 1JJ, 8.30am or 10am. Lisa, tel. 07742 339627.

Ashtanga Yoga, beginners courses and general level classes in Hunters Bar, Sharrow Vale Road. Come join us. Nicola tel. 07739490143. www.yoga-sheffield.com. Email: yogini@yoga-sheffield.com

SPORT

Children’s Football Training, age 4-14, boys and girls, all abilities, Tapton School, Crosspool, Sheffield, 9-11am, just turn up , first lesson free. Tel. 0162956503. www.footballlinks.net)

Soccer Skills, open age, Hillsborough Arena Hawskley Avenue, 10-11.20am. 5yrs up wards all age related. Level 2 Coaches DBS checked and First Aiders. £2.50 shin pads and a drink please. Followed by Goal Keeper training level 2 Coaches £2.50. Please contact Jonathon Bower 0114 2299458 Mob 07788595596 or email jonathonbower@uwclub.net

Boxing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 9-10am, (MH). Info 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Shaolin FistsKung Fu, The Fitness Club, Surrey St, S1 2LG, 3-4.30pm, one-to-one Kung Fu and/or 5 Elements Qigong lessons by arrangement. Tel. 07960 531968.

Wing Chun Kung Fu Class, Vestry Hall, 54 Cemetery Road, Sheffield, 10.30-12.30pm, tel. 07958047651.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Sunday, April 9, 2017

GENERAL

Healing & Divine Service, speaker Sharon Fenton, at The Oak Tree Spiritual Centre, Batemoor and Jordanthorpe Community Centre, Dyche Lane, S8 8BT, 6pm, all welcome.

Friends of Wardsend Cemetery, Cemetery Tour, 10.30-12pm, meet at the end of Livesey Street, near to Sheffield College, Hillsborough, S6 2ET. Tel. 07932846773.

Friends of Hillsborough Park, open day in the Walled Garden, celebrating the summer opening hours, refreshments, 10-1pm, children’s activities with prizes of a chocolate egg, see the onging improvements to the nature area, fohp@btconnect.com

Open Day, See the magnificent Sheffield United Tours, ten year finished restoration project, at the Yorkshire Transport Museum, 10.30-4pm. See over 60 preserved vintage lorries, coaches, buses, military vehicles, classic cars and artefacts. Free vintage bus trips. Workshop tours. Admission £4, Concessions £2.50, Family ticket, two adults and up to three children £10. Large free car park, cafe, shop. Disabled access round all exhibits. Units 8-9 Waddington Way, Aldwarke, Rotherham, S65 3SH. See website for full details www.sytm.co.uk

The Salvation Army, meetings at The Tabernacle, Proctor Place, Hillsborough, 6pm, everybody welcome.

Open Circle, 3pm, £1. Divine Service, 6.30pm, donation. Whitham Road Spiritualist Church, 109 Whitham Road, Sheffield, S10 2SL, all welcome. Info. tel. 0114 2664025.

Ministry of the Light of Christ, New French Church, Challoner Meeting Room, Challoner Green, Westfield, 2-4pm, all welcome. Contact Rev. Jacques Kinsiona tel. 07438212035.

THEATRE

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band, Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 3pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres, co.uk

Around, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 2pm & 5pm. Tickets £8, £6 conc, £5 child. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

DANCE

Sunday Sequence Dance, Davy Sports Club, Prince of Wales Road, 7.45-10.30pm. All welcome. For further details tel. 0114 2693071.

Ballroom/Latin Dancing classes, all ages, social dances, private lessons available, Our Lady & St Thomas, Meadowhead, Ann tel. 2748587.

Ballroom & Latin Dance, at Drapers Dance Centre, High St, Beighton, 8-10pm, tel: 2695703.

Social Dancing, popular sequence, ballroom, and latin, Newton Hall, Chapeltown, 7.30-10.30pm. Tel. Barry 01226 291023.

Blitz Modern Jive Dance Classes & Social, begs welcome, no partner required, at Askern Miners Welfare Club, Manor Way, Askern, Nr Doncaster, 7.30-10.30pm, tel: 07808 067601.

HEALTH

Zumba Sundays, Powers Gym, Stannington, 10.30am, tel. 01142 336756.

Sunday Evening Meditation, 24 Oakbrook Road, Sheffield, S11 7EA, 6.30-7.30pm. Bkg ess. Sheffield Brahma Kumaris, tel. 0114 2306781. www.bkwsu.org/uk/sheffield

SPORT

No Strings Badminton, turn up, play, have fun, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 10.30-12pm, £2 each, adults and children welcome. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 9-12pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Shaolin Kung Fu, The Fitness Club, Sheffield Rd. Chesterfield, 4-5.30pm, tel. 07960 531968.

Monday, April 10, 2017

GENERAL

Dinnington & District Horticultural Society, Evening Talk, Bolsover Castle through the ages by Ian Morgan, Anston Parish Hall, Ryton Road, North Anston, 7.30pm. Admission free to members, non-members £2.50. To join ring Ron tel. 01909 564905.

Easter Extravaganza, Experience Barnsley, Barnsley, S70 2AH, 11-2pm, free drop in activity, donations welcome. Tel. 01226 242905.

Chapeltown Amateur Gardening Club, Chapeltown Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

CAMRA, Doncaster branch, meet at 8pm, ring for venue details: 01302 563680.

Card Playing Group, invites new players, if you enjoy a game of Solo head to Caroline Court, in Hope, from 7pm onwards. For only £1, you will get a fun evening including refreshments. Beginners and all ages are welcome. If you don’t need to know how to play there’s lots of help if you need it. For further information please call Peter Scanlon tel. 01433 670390 or Pam tel. 01433 652188.

Moo Music, pre-school musical session with signing, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-12am, contact Katie tel. 07837239621. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Stained Glass Course, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG 8-9.30pm, Natasha tel. 07726963827. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Youth Club, for 11yrs+, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 6-8pm. Tel. 07799404525.

Art & Watercolour Workshops, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10.30-12pm, £5 per session, beginners welcome, all materials provided, drop in drop out basis. Tel. 0114 2838692 to discuss a course, find out more or to book.

Clock off with Clay, After Work Sessions, come and have fun with our wheel throwing sessions, Bank Street Arts, Sheffield, 5.30-6.30pm, £12, turn up and pay on the day, please arrive 10 minutes early to make payment. Visit our website for more information www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Good Taste, Broomhill, 195 Whitham Road, Broomhill, Sheffield, S10 2SN, for a wide selection of Fair and Ethically Traded goods. There is a unique selection of gifts, jewellery, food and household goods as well as unusual cards for every occasion, including romantic ones. Monday to Saturday, 10-5.30pm. Buses 51, 52 pass the door and there is good metered parking nearby. See www.goodtaste.org.uk; Tel. 0114 438 1428 for more information or just come and browse!

Small Voices, Big Noises. 12.15-1pm. Musical Fun for 0-4s with an adult. Led by Martin Harwood. First session free. Then adult £3, child £1. Library opens to public at 1pm. Story-Time, Walkley Library, South Road, S6 3TD, 2-3pm stories, crafts and singing for 2-4 year olds. Free activity. A thank you to our customers.

Sheffield Amateur Radio Club, what you need to know to get started, training is free in all levels to obtain your amateur radio license, meet at the Transport Club, Meadowhead, Norton, S8 7RH. Fully equipped radio shack/traing room, all welcome. For more info. www.sheffieldarc.org.uk

Sewing Circle, (CR), 5-9pm. Addisons, 11-12pm (badminton MH), Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF. Info 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Sheffield Writers’ Club, Quaker Meeting House, St James Street, (near Sheffield Cathedral). Meets fortnightly, 2-4pm, open to all, just drop in. £2.50 per session including refreshments. Details tel. 0114 2668641.

Knit & Knatter, Martha’s, 3 Westwick Crescent, Greenhill, 2-4pm, free, all welcome. Tel. 2839759.

Men’s Family Breakdown Support Group, Have or are you experiencing Family/Relationship Breakdown? Do you suddenly feel alone? Too much time with nothing to do? If you’ve ‘been there’ and can lend an ear to help others. Please come along. St. Thomas Moore Church, 1-2.30pm. For further information contact Healthworks tel. 0114 2344445 and ask for Alan or Ben, email Alan at: alanr@healthworks.org.uk or Ben at: BenRose.healthworks@gmail.com

Benefit advice sessions, Longley 4G, 41 Southey Avenue, 10-12.30pm, free. Tel. 0114 2332984.

Noodle Performance Arts, performing arts and ballet classes for 2-5 year olds in Dronfield. Music, singing, dance, drama and fun. Themed classes to help improve confidence, develop skills and encourage creativity. Contact Nikki tel. 07984461711 or e-mail nikki@noodleperformancerts.com/www.noodleperformancearts.com

THEATRE

Penistone Theatre Group, are looking for new adult and junior members to join. We produce plays during the year and our Pantomime during January and February. Open evening at the Shack, 18 Bridge Street, Penistone, 7.30pm, for anyone interested in joining us. We are looking for new members to join and help in all areas of theatre including on stage, backstage, scenery, props, lighting etc. Preference is given to juniors in the pantomime to the Youth Theatre. Members are taken from the age of 5 for membership of the Youth Theatre, however the minimum age for the pantomime is age 8.

Live Breathe Dance, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, £12.50, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres, co.uk

Act One drama class, 11-16, 6.30-8.30pm, Act One Youth Group drama class, 16-19, 8.30-10.30pm, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

Dronfield Light Opera Group, meet at The Civic Hall, Dronfield, 7.30-9.30pm, new members welcome. Alan Powell tel. 01246 415679.

DANCE

Danace Classes, Junior Contemporary Class, 5.30-6.30pm. Adult Beginner Contemporary, 6-7pm. Adult Advanced Contemporary, 7-8pm. Adult Advanced Ballet, 8-9.30pm. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Arabic Dancing Class, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley, S6 3TG, 7.30-8.30pm. Contact Konny tel. 07971 836910. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Scottish Country Dancing, Silverdale School, Bents Crescent, off Bents Drive, 7.30-9.45pm, £3. Beginners class, as well as dancing for the more experienced, no partner necessary. Norma, tel. 0114 2366723, Kate tel. 0114 2854181.

Adult Ballet Class, The Lomas Hall, Stannington, 8pm. Mixed ability class. Contact Holly tel. 07707070013 for more details. www.bmmyersdance.com

Wiggle Tots, early years dance and movement classes for boys and girls, age 1-6 years. Come and dance with Disco Duck, play dance and move in a Tiny Movers class or piroette with Sparkles the bear in a ballet class. Based at Wisewood Sports Centre S6. All classes are £4 payable half termly. Try a class for free. Contact Dawn tel. 07779 611862/0114 2330363 or email dawn@wiggletots.co.uk. All info is on the Wiggle Tot website www.wiggletots.co.uk

HEALTH

Keep Fit And Have Fun, (women only), suitable for all levels of fitness/age. Heeley Institute, S2 3AF, 10.30-11.30am, £10 for 10 weeks or £1 a session. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust, tel. 0114 3991070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Healthy & Active, Over 50’s Excercise & Social Group, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 1.30-3pm, drop-in £1, no need to book. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Ecclesfield Support Unit, 4.45pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Sahaja Yoga Meditation, National Meditation Centre, Unit 11, Troutbeck Road, (off Abbeydale Road), Sheffield, S7 2QA, 7.30-9pm, free adm. Details, Patrick tel. 07814741224. www.meetup.com/free-meditation-yoga-yorkshire

Try Chigung for self healing, for beginners, gentle exercise, improve your mental and physical well being with this ancient Chinese exercise. Victoria Community Centre S2 2SE, 6.30-8pm, £7. Further details contact Phil info@shiatsusheffield.co.uk

Pop Pilates, body toning workout to music, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 6pm. Tel. 0114 2838692. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Slimming World, Abbeydale Sports Club, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, S17 3LJ, 5.30pm or 7.30pm. Jo tel. 07590 545253.

Daisy Active Antenatal Class, Nurture Health Clinic, 8 Campo Lane, S1, 6pm, lasts 1.5 hours. Info. tel. 07518357552. www.thedaisyfoundation.com

Zumba Gold Fitness Class, Oughtibridge Parish Centre, 10-11am, £4. Easy to follow, low impact, latin-inspired dance fitness class. Great for beginners and active older adults. Tel. 07949 126312 or just turn up.

Wisewood Gym Laird Road, Mon-Fri 5-9pm, Sat-Sun 9-12pm, pay as you go and no contract monthly membership available. PAYG is £4 and monthly membership is £24 for adults, £20 for juniors (16-18). Teen Gym sessions on a weekend. Contact 0114 2335457 for more info and to book an induction.

Boxfit Class, 6-7pm, £4, suitable for all levels, male or female, non combat, full body work out and great stress buster. Zumba, 10-11am, £4, Taekwondo session, 6-7.30pm, first session free then £4, all ages welcome. Slimming World, 7pm. The Venue, Stocksbridge. Tel. 0114 2838692 for further details or to book.

Barnsley Long Term Exercise Group, fitness sessions, Carlton Pavilion, Barnsley, 9-11am, £2.50. Details Peter Scott tel. 07961061936 or www.barnsleyhealth.com

Meditation Classes For All, Drop-in classes for people new to meditation and those with some experience, Platform 51, 21 Cleveland Street, DN1 3EH, 7-8.30pm. Details Tel. 0114 2661142. www.meditateinsheffield.org.uk

Meditation Classes For All, Drop-in classes for people new to meditation and those with some experience, 685 Ecclesall Road, Hunters Bar, 7.30pm. Details Tel. 0114 2661142. www.meditateinsheffield.org.uk

Ashtanga Yoga, beginners courses and general level classes in Hunters Bar, Sharrow Vale Road. Come join us. Nicola tel. 07739490143. www.yoga-sheffield.com. Email: yogini@yoga-sheffield.com

SPORT

Steel City Bowling Club, looking for new members, novice or expert, open to ladies, gents & juniors. bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Sharks Basketball Hub Club, Parkwood School, Longley Avenue West, Sheffield, S5 8UF. Details www.sharksbasketball.co.uk

Sharks Basketball Hub Club, Stocksbridge High School, Shay House Lane, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, S36 1FD. Details www.sharksbasketball.co.uk

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Social Badminton, for all ability levels, Shiregreen Sports Badminton Club, Firth Park Community Arts College, Fircroft Avenue, S5 0SD, 7.30-9pm, first session free, then £2.50 per session. Contact Paul Crossley tel. 07939 806725 or Will Stocks at badminton@shiregreensports.org.uk. www.shiregreensports.org.uk

Boxfit, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 6-7pm, £4. Great all body workout for all fitness levels, male or female. Tel. 0114 2838692.

Mini Kickers Fun Football, ages 4-6, walk on session, Tapton School, Darwin Lane, 5-6pm, £4. Tel. 07815307657.

Fun Five-a-Side Session, ages 6+, walk on session, Tapton School, Darwin Lane, 6-7pm, £4. Tel. 07815307657.

Traditional Shito-Ryu Karate, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Wood Lane, Stannington, 7-8pm, £4 per session, ages 8+. Beginners welcome. Please contact Danny Fox at forgevalleykarate@hotmail.com for further details.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

GENERAL

Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild, meeting at Chapeltown Methodist Church at 2pm. The speaker this week will be talking about History of the Longshaw Estate. Visitors/new members always welcome. For further details, tel. 01142 458837.

Norton Lees Local History Group, Dave Pickersgill and John Stocks will talk about the Worksop and Retford Brewery, in the Vestry of St Paul’s Church, Norton Lees Lane, 7.30pm, cost is £3, including light refreshments. All welcome. More information from Helen tel. 07481293949 or Vivien tel. 07724829172.

Easter Extravaganza, Experience Barnsley, Barnsley, S70 2AH, 11-2pm, free drop in activity, donations welcome. Tel. 01226 242905.

Healing Rooms, Drop in for Prayer for Healing, Hillsborough Arena, S6 4HA, 10.30-12pm, all welcome.

Free CV Advice in Meersbrook, Friendly confidential 1-2-1 employment advice and CV writing help, Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL. To book please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust tel. 0114 3991070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Free Repairs in Meersbrook, Is your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone feeling unwell? Come and get it fixed for free at our Doctor PC clinic at Meersbrook Hall. 1-3pm. Please book an appointment tel. 0114 3991070.

Games & Pastimes, Coal Aston Methodist Church Schoolroom, Eckington Rd. 1.30p-3.30pm. Cards, scrabble, dominoes, rummikub, bridge, whist, solo, uno, draughts, othello, cluedo, chess, canasta etc. Bring your own favourite game or knitting, jigsaws, cross stitch. Cost £1 to include tea/coffee & biscuits. Disabled access and toilet, dementia friendly, all welcome. Tel. 01246 414847 for more info.

Highfield Adventure Playground, free, open & staffed after school, 3.15-6.15pm.

Stained Glass Course, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10.30-12.30pm, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, Natasha tel. 07726963827. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Hooper Dooper, Hula Hooping Jam, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 6-7pm. helenaifill@hotmail.com. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Psychic and Mediumship Development Circle, run by experienced medium. Eye-Opening Events, (Epiphany), In the Atrium, SOAR Works Enterprise Centre, Knutton Road, Parson Cross, S5 9NU, 7-9.30pm, £5 waged, £3 unwaged, including refreshments. All welcome. Tel. 07543677250 for details.

Walk-in Healing Therapy Clinic, Therapies available: Reiki, Psychic Surgery, Shiryoku Chiryō (TM ©), Energy Healing, Chakra Balancing. 10-1pm. Cost according to treatment required. Details tel. 07543677250.

Mediumship Demo, Whitham Road Spiritualist Church, 109 Whitham Road, Sheffield, S10 2SL, 7.30pm, £2, (special £3), all welcome. Info. tel. 0114 2664025.

Lip reading Classes, SRSB, Mappin Street, Sheffield, 2-4pm. Warm, friendly and supportive group. Contact Mandy, tel. 0114 2468031. Text. 07876582494.

Pyjama Drama, Sing, dance, pretend, play where will our imagination take us today? A unique programme of classes and parties from six months to seven years, age differentiated classes which support each developmental stage, encouraging, confidence, co-operation, concentration and creativity. Every week is a new imaginary adventure. Our current Sheffield classes are for toddlers and preschool and are held in Meersbrook church, Chesterfield Road on Tuesdays mornings. Come along for a 3 week trial and see how Pyjama Drama can boost your child’s development. We visit Schools and Nurseries an run parties too! Contact Gemma 01142995227 or email gemma@pyjamadrama.com, please visit www.pyjamadrama.com www.facebook.com/pyjamadramasheffield Tweet @pyjamadramasheff

Noodle Performance Arts, performing arts and ballet classes for 2-5 year olds in Dronfield and Ecclesall. Music, singing, dance, drama and fun. Themed classes to help improve confidence, develop skills and encourage creativity. Contact Nikki tel. 07984461711 or e-mail nikki@noodleperformancerts.com/www.noodleperformancearts.com

THEATRE

Live Breathe Dance, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, £12.50, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres, co.uk

Allsorts Drama Group, for over 50’s, meet at Victoria Centre, Stafford Road, 10-11.30am, £5, to join please call Grace Stead tel. 07967729699.

Act One drama class, 11-16, 5-7pm, 6-11 5-7pm, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

DANCE

Adult Beginners Street Dance, Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, 7.30-8.30pm, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Adult Tap Class, for all abilities, Amanda Holland School of Dance, Gleadless United Reformed Church, 280 Hollinsend Road, S12 2NP, 8-9pm. Tel. 0114 2367906/07778 894860.

Tiny Tots Ballet and Tap class, 3pm. Age 2+. Musical Theatre Class, 4pm, age 6+ singing, dancing and acting. Beginners Adult Tap, for absolute beginners, everyone welcome, 7pm. at the Lomas Hall, Stannington. Contact Holly tel. 07707070013. www.bmmyersdance.com

Ballroom Dancing, Winding Wheel Ballroom, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, £4.85. Box Office tel. 01246 345 222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Ballet Fitness, adults class, Chesterfield Studios, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, 7.45pm, tel. 01246 271540, www.chesterfieldstudios.co.uk

Line Dancing, with Sheffield Cityliners, Walkley Social Club, 10-12pm, MH. Tel. 0114 2750446. www.cityliners@btinternet.com

Line Dancing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 10-12pm. Info tel. 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

HEALTH

Yoga Fitness, (women only), Heeley Institute, S2 3AF, 9.30-10.30am, £10 or 10 weeks or £1 a session. For further info please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust, tel. 0114 3991070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Pilates, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 5.30-6.30pm, Lorna tel. 07780685367. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Jurys Inn, city centre, 8.30am, 10am, & 11.30am. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Crookes Club, 6pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Pilates Class, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 6-7pm. Tel. 07977621738.

Try Chigung for self healing, for beginners, gentle exercise, improve your mental and physical well being with this ancient Chinese exercise. Wisewood Methodist Church Hall, S6 4SA, 10-12pm, £7. Further details contact Phil info@shiatsusheffield.co.uk

Slimming World, St Oswalds Church, Bannerdale Road, S7 2DL, 9.30am. Ali tel. 0759 2380514.

Yoga, Millennium Hall, Ecclesall Road, 9-9.30pm. Contact Ann, tel. 0114 2361585. mobile 07929736966.

Dance Fit, Inman Pavilion, Moorland Drive, Stocksbridge, S36 1EG, 7.45-8.45pm, £4. Contact Helen McIntosh tel. 07598294919 email helensdanceclasses@hotmail.com

Daisy Active Antenatal Class, Nurture Health Clinic, 8 Campo Lane, S1, 5.30pm and 7.30pm, lasts 1.5 hours. Info. tel. 07518357552. www.thedaisyfoundation.com

Pilates Classes, for all abilities, experienced instructor of 15 years, 9.15am and 8pm, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, contact Adele for more information, tel: 07990 760158, e-mail: kivetonpilates@gmail.com, web: pilatesandfitness.wix.com/Kiveton

Pilates for 55+, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High St, Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1EA, 10-11am. Contact Karen tel. 07894 307000.Email. Karenfawley@btinternet.com

Pilates Class, Beginners, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, Sheffield, S20 1EA, 10-11am. Karen Fawley tel. 07894 307000 for further details. www.pilatesinmind.co.uk

Zumba Fitness, with Gill at Oughtibridge Parish Centre, 6.15-7.15pm, £4. Tel. 07949 126312 or just turn up.

SPORT

Community Snooker, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 8-10pm, drop In £3 per table, non-members welcome. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Steel City Bowling Club, looking for new members, novice or expert, open to ladies, gents & juniors. bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Sheffield Hillsborough Hawks U12’s Rugby League training, all abilities, boys from school years 6 & 7, indoor training, Bradfield School Sports Hall, Worrall, Sheffield, 6-7pm. Just turn up or call Nik tel. 07588889195 for more details or to enquire for other age groups.

Circuit/Football, Fitness Training, Chaucer School Sports Hall, (next to Asda), 7-8pm, £4. Paul tel. 07958796131 or John tel. 07545991457.

Football and Multi Sport Taster Sessions, for young people and adults with disabilities/additional needs, age 15-24. delivered by Catch Coaching at Hillsborough Arena Stadium, 6-8pm, £2 per session, No need to book, just turn up. More info. Craig, tel. 07729237561.

Martial Arts and Tai Chi, for beginners, new course, get fit with Lishi, Meersbrook United Reform Church opposite Currys, Chesterfield Rd. 7-8pm, £5/£4. Tel 07973607852. Email Susan smg6161@gmail.com

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

GENERAL

Protest Lab, Drop in Easter Activities, Protest Posters, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, 12-4pm, free, just turn up.

Easter Extravaganza, Experience Barnsley, Barnsley, S70 2AH, 11-2pm, free drop in activity, donations welcome. Tel. 01226 242905.

Beighton WI Meeting, Limes Community Centre, Beighton, 7pm, new members welcome. Come along & enjoy an interesting & varied evening with speakers, events & much more. Tel. 07462942929.

Free Computer Repairs in Meersbrook, Is your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone feeling unwell? Come and get it fixed for free at our Doctor PC clinic at Meersbrook Hall. 10-12pm. Please book an appointment tel. 0114 399 1070.

Bamford whist Group, invites new players, meet at Bamford Village Hall, 7.30pm. entrance fee £1.50 and includes refreshments. Beginners and all ages are welcome. If you don’t need to know how to play there’s lots of help if you need it. For further information please call Peter Scanlon tel. 01433 670390 or Pam tel. 01433 652188.

Parent & Toddler Group, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 9.30-11.30am, drop-in. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Stained Glass Course, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 7.30-9.30pm, Natasha tel. 07726963827. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Crafty Morning, The Tearoom in Cliffe Park, Callywhite Lane, Dronfield, S18 2XP, 10.30-12.30pm, free event. Get together and out of the house in the cold weather, appeals to all ages and hope that ladies with babies can join us too. We have highchairs and toys to keep the kids amused. It’s a chance to finish old craft projects, learn new skills, share skills and start new projects and also have a good chat with old and make new friends. https://vintagerosecatering.com/

Craft Club, Crafty Nest, The Venue, 12.30-2.30pm, £5 per session, come along and create a mxture of crafts & mixed media project, drop in drop out basis. Tel. 0114 2838692 to discuss a course, find out more or to book.

Healing Service, 11-1pm, donation. Open Circle, 1.30pm & 7.30pm, £1. Whitham Road Spiritualist Church, 109 Whitham Road, Sheffield, S10 2SL, all welcome. Info. tel. 0114 2664025.

Wellbeing Wednesday, drop in day & lunch club for senior citizens, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10-3pm. Social event with conversation, games/activities and lunch, all welcome, small fee for lunch, For more info, tel. 0114 2838692 or email deborahfrith@thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Poetry Club, with Genevieve Carver, improve your writing skills and discuss different poems every week. No experience necessary. Sharrow Old Junior School, South View Road, (Room 1), 7-8.30pm, £6/£4 concessions. Please book in advance, tel. 07521732324. gevicarver@gmail.com

Blue Sky Singing, come and sing your heart out in our relaxed and friendly group, The Hide, Scotland Street, 12-2pm, £5 per session, first session free. All kinds of music, no talent or experience necessary. Contact Terry tel. 07585 141 068. blueskysinging@outlook.com

Knit and Natter, St. Oswald’s Church, corner of Abbeydale & Bannerdale Roads. S7, 10am, £2.50 per session, includes speciality coffees or teas & posh biscuits or sometimes cake. Contact Sally tel. 0114 2818472.

Your Art, A space, where people can meet in a relaxed environment, and enjoy the pleasure of art. Paint and paper supplied, advice given on request. The group is for beginners and those who are more experienced. A great way to meet new friends. The Hanover Hall, Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Sheffield, 1–4pm, free. Tel. 0114 0252 1155.

Art Group 3, from simple colour mixing to more elaborate techniques our resident retired art teacher will advise you. Parish Hall, Ecclesall Church on Ringinglow Road, 2-4pm. Refreshments, dvd’s and books available. For more information please contact Miriam tel. 01246 414274 or email miriam_currie@tiscali.co.uk

Pyjama Drama. Sing, dance, pretend, play where will our imagination take us today? A unique programme from 6 months to 7 years, age differentiated classes which support each developmental stage, encouraging, confidence, co-operation, concentration and creativity. Every week is a new adventure, Little Feet Nursery, Dronfield. To come along and join us for a 3 week trial for £15 Call Gemma tel. 01142995227 or email gemma@pyjamadrama.com, please visit www.pyjamadrama.com

Noodle Performance Arts, performing arts and ballet classes for 2-5 year olds in Crookes. Music, singing, dance, drama and fun. Themed classes to help improve confidence, develop skills and encourage creativity. Contact Nikki tel. 07984461711 or e-mail nikki@noodleperformancerts.com/www.noodleperformancearts.com

THEATRE

Gangsta Granny, Birmingham Stage Company presents David Walliams, Buxton opera House, 7.30pm, £14-£20, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Live Breathe Dance, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, £12.50, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres, co.uk

Chapeltown Amateur Operatic Society, searching for new talent, rehearsals, in High Green, 7.45-10pm, all levels of experience welcome. www.chapeltownoperatic.org or Julia Hughes tel. 0114 2848381.

Adult Act One drama class, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, 8-10pm, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

Musical Theatre class, for ages 4 and over at Wisewood methodist church, 4.30pm. This class is to prepare you for the stage with singing, dancing and acting. Fun and friendly class, so come along. Details Holly tel. 07707070013.

Dronfield Light Opera Group, meet at The Peel centre, Dronfield, 7.30-9.30pm, new members welcome. Alan Powell tel. 01246 415679.

DANCE

Sequence Dancing, Hillsborough Park Bowling Pavilion, 11-1pm, £2, BYO refreshments. For further details tel. 07879428269.

Dance Classes, Fiddlesticks Dance for over 65s, 11-12pm. Open Pilates Class, 7-8pm. Adult Jazz Class, 7-8pm. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Sequence Dancing, Norton House Country Club, Norton Lane, Sheffield 8. 8.30-10.30pm. Members free, guests £2. No. 1 and 18a buses pass the door.

Afternoon Tea Dance, to the live music of the Compton Cinema Organ, The Astoria Centre, Barugh Green, Barnsley, S75 1JT, 1-4pm. Details tel. 07944 566972.

Noodle Street Dance, pre-school, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley, S6 3TG, 4.15-5pm, Nikki tel. 07984 461711. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Sequence Dance, to live music with Jon Smith on the organ, The Westend Wmc, Sheffield Road, Woodhouse, 8.15-10.45pm, admission £2. Tel. 0114 2693057.

Junior Performers Dance, for ages 6-11, 5-6pm. Street Dance, for ages 8 and above, 6-7pm. Senior Performers Dance, for ages 12 and above, 7-8pm. Adult Contemporary for beginners, 8-9pm. Amanda Holland School of Dance, Gleadless United Reformed Church, 280 Hollinsend Road, S12 2NP. Tel. 0114 2367906/07778 894860.

DYDC, learn new dance styles, Don Valley Academy, 4-5pm, £1. Tel. 07849175263 for info.

Kids/Teens Street Dance Classes, 10yrs & under, 6-6.45pm, £4. Over 10s & Teens, 6.45-7.30pm, £4, Ecco Dance School, The Nichols Building, Top Floor, Shalesmoor, S3 8UJ. Contact Helen McIntosh tel. 07598294919 email helensdanceclasses@hotmail.com

B M Myers School of Theatre Dance, Wisewood Methodist Church, from age 2+ ballet, tap, street, cheer and theatre craft. Holly for more details tel. 07707070013. www.bmmyersdance.com

Learn to dance modern jive, Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Rd, Crookes, S10 1TD, 7.30-10.30pm. Beginners welcome, no partner required. Tel. 07828669826. www.blitzjive.com

HEALTH

Clubbercise, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 6-7pm, Rachel tel. 07979126442. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Yoga Tea & Cake, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 6.30-8pm, Hilary tel. 07776 167975. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Jurys Inn, city centre, 8.30am, 10.30am & 12pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Sloans Medical Centre, 6.15pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Zumba Toning Sessions, with Julie Cotney, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 9.45-10.30am. Tel. 0114 2838692. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Young At Heart, Keep-fit class (50 +), Stocksbridge Christian Centre, Cedar Rd, 10.30-11.30am, £4. Fun, low impact exercise to music. Tel. 07949126312 or email gillyfitness@googlemail.com or just turn up.

Slimming World, Tenants Meeting Hall, Gresley Rd, Lowedges, Sheffield, S8 7HH, 9.30am or 11.30am. Tel Jo tel. 07590 545253.

Pilates, open to all abilities, (adult), Hype Dance Hype Company, 67 Earl Street, Sheffield, S1 4PY, 6-7pm, £6/£5 NUS. Tel. 0114 2706757. www.hypedance.org.uk

New Fit Mums Session, Wisewood Sports Centre, 11.15-12.15pm, £5 per session or £15 per month. Toys provided for kids to play with while you exercise. Tears, toddlers and tantrums welcome. More info aimee@revitalizefitness.co.uk

Ashtanga Yoga, beginners courses and general level classes in Hunters Bar, Sharrow Vale Road. Come join us. Nicola tel. 07739490143. www.yoga-sheffield.com. Email: yogini@yoga-sheffield.com

SPORT

Community Snooker, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 8-10pm, drop in, £3 per table, non-members welcome. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Steel City Bowling Club, gents teams, vets’ so players have to be 60 years young or more, to be eligible, bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Traditional Shitoryu Karate, Manor Castle Karate Club, Samson Street, S2 5QT. 8-9.30pm. Beginners welcome. Contact Andy tel. 07984912501.

Wing Chun Kung Fu Class, Vestry Hall, 54 Cemetery Road, Sheffield, 7-9pm, tel. 07958047651.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Shaolin FistsKung Fu, The Fitness Club, Surrey St, S1 2LG, 7.30-9pm, one-to-one Kung Fu and/or 5 Elements Qigong lessons by arrangement. Tel. 07960 531968.

Wing Chun Kung Fu, Edward Hall, Maltby, 7.45-9.15pm. Tel. 07584573521.

