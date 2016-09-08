What’s On Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see promoted in our What’s On? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Thursday, December 22, 2016

GENERAL

Local Carols, with Malcolm Nunn and Andrew Durdy, Bradfield Village Hall, 7.30, £5, includes hot sandwich, tel. 2337463.

Father Christmas and Cannon Hall, He has turned the galleries into his very own grotto. Cone along and meet him and the elves as they prepare for the big day. 11-7.30pm. For more information visit www.cannon-hall.com

Festive Decoration Making, Thumb Print Reindeer Cards, Cooper Gallery, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2AH, 11-2pm, free, suggested donation £1pp to Barnsley Museums Heritage Trust. shop.barnsley-museums.com

Festive Factory, Weston Park, 1-4pm, free, donations welcome.

Santa at the Museum, Weston Park Museum, times vary, £6 per child, includes gift. sat 10-5pm, sun 11-4pm, fri 10-5pm, 24dec 10-4pm. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

From Yorkshire with Love, Cooper Gallery, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2AH, www.coopergallery.com

Exhibition, The Artwork of Shawlands School, is on display on the staircase at The Civic, Barnsley. For more information and to book tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Exhibition, Sam Shendi: Mother and Child is at The Civic, Barnsley. Free adm. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Exhibition, Away Away with Julie Arkell, The Harley Gallery, Welbeck, S80 3LW. www.harleygallery.co.uk

Exhibition, Handmade for Christmas, Millennium Gallery.

Exhibition, Made in Sheffield, Millennium Gallery.

Exhibition, Sam Shendi: Mother and Child, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Exhibition, Liz West, The Trolley Series 2007-2011, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Exhibition, Arrivals: Making Sheffield Home, Weston Park Museum.

Exhibition, Street View: Photographs of Urban Life, Graves Gallery.

Exhibition, Henry Tonks and his Slade School Students, Graves Gallery.

Organ Concert, St Andrews Church, High Street, Penistone, 1pm. Featuring Kevin Grunill or guest organist playing the Allen Digital Theatre Organ. Details tel. 07944 566972.

Crafty Morning, The Tearoom in Cliffe Park, Callywhite Lane, Dronfield, S18 2XP, 10.30-12.30pm, free event. Get together and out of the house in the cold weather, appeals to all ages and hope that ladies with babies can join us too. We have highchairs and toys to keep the kids amused. It’s a chance to finish old craft projects, learn new skills, share skills and start new projects and also have a good chat with old and make new friends. https://vintagerosecatering.com/

Knit & Knatter, or Crochet & Crafts, St. Mary’s Church Hall, South Road, Walkley, 12.30-2.30pm, £10 for 5 weeks, (including refreshments). Needles, wool, patterns etc. all available. Further Information, tel. 07960 512206.

Holly Green Art and Craft Club at Frith Road Community Centre, (off Hollinsend Road) 1.30-3.30pm. Followed by Gentle Exercise and Games 3.30-4.30pm. New Members always welcome. For more information please call 0114 2390963.

Mini Movers, The Brookfield Centre, Lime Grove, Swinton, Rotherham, S64 8TQ, 10-11.30am, tel. 01709 334458.

Lower Wincobank 50+ Invitation, inviting new members to weekly meeting, Community Centre, Jedburgh Drive 1pm. The group provides a friendly and welcoming environment with the emphasis on health and wellbeing. Refreshments provided. www.sheffield50plus.org.uk

Your Art, A space, where people can meet in a relaxed environment, and enjoy the pleasure of art. Paint and paper supplied, advice given on request. The group is for beginners and those who are more experienced. A great way to meet new friends. The Hanover Hall, Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Sheffield, 1–4pm, free. Tel. 0114 0252 1155.

The Rose Choir, Chesterfield Studios, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 271540, www.chesterfieldstudios.co.uk

Play Cafe, Chesterfield Studios, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, 10-3pm, tel. 01246 271540, www.chesterfieldstudios.co.uk

Westfield Disabled Swimming Group, Westfield School, Eckington Road, Sothall, 7.30-8.30pm. New members welcome at the sessions, open to all disabled people plus helper partner or friend. Information Alan Smith (Treasurer) tel. 0114 2394484 or Roger Smith (Chairman) tel. 0114 2393723.

50 Plus Group, Beighton Welfare, High Street, 10-12pm. Lots of varied activities. For information tel. 0114 2699802.

Holmhirst Art Group, welcomes new members to join them at Holmhirst Methodist Church, Holmhirst Road, Woodseats, 2-4pm. Tuition available, all abilities welcome. For details contact Peter Elliott, Secretary, tel. 01142 869786.

Noodle Performance Arts, performing arts and ballet classes for 2-5 year olds in Beighton and Ecclesall. Music, singing, dance, drama and fun. Themed classes to help improve confidence, develop skills and encourage creativity. Contact Nikki tel. 07984461711 or e-mail nikki@noodleperformancerts.com/www.noodleperformancearts.com

THEATRE

Buxton Film presents, Elf (PG), Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 2.30pm, £4.50. To book, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Spotlight Comedy Club Christmas Special, Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, doors 7.15pm, start 8pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Snow White, The Civic, Barnsley. Tickets £12, £10 concessions, £8 children. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

The Great Gatsby, Theatre Delicatessen, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Buxton opera House, £17.50-£23, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Aladdin, The Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The Snow Child, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Mother Goose, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tickets tel. 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Annie Get Your Gun, Crucible Theatre, Shefffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Killamarsh Dreams, DRama Entertainment Art & Music Society, local drama group, St Giles Church Hall, Sheepcote Road, 6-8pm, first week free. If you love to act, dance or sing in a fun friendly environment this is the place for you, previous experience not essential, aimed at young people, scool year 3 or above. Tel. 07518334783. killamarsh.dreams@outlook.com

53 Theatre Group, amateur theatre group meeting, Lansdowne Chapel, Cemetry Road, Sheffield, S11 8FP, 7.30pm. www.53group.org.uk

DANCE

Line Dancing, for Beginners, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.45–1.45pm, £3.50. Contact Age Active tel. 2766747.

Hype Dance Classes, Grade 7 RAD Ballet, 6.30-7.30pm. Adult Tap Class Open, 7.30-8.30pm. www.hypedance.org.uk

Sequence Dancing, St James Church Hall, Woodhouse, 1-3pm. Tel. 01246 432185.

Walk The Line with Diana, Line Dancing Improvers and Intermediates, Tythe Barn Community Centre, Woodhouse Village, S13, improvers 12-1.30pm, intermediates 12-2.30pm. Tel. 0114 2475644.

Swing Dance Classes, 60-68 Trippet Lane, S1 4EL, 8pm, £5. Beginners welcome. Tel. 01142668101. www.bellabalboa.co.uk

Sequence Dance, Burton Street Foundation, Hillsborough, S62HH, 2-4pm. Tel. 2330543.

Dance Fit, Forge Valley Community Sports Centre, Wood Lane, S6 5HG, 8-9pm. £4 per class, contact Helen McIntosh tel. 07598294919. helensdanceclasses@hotmail.com

HEALTH

Pilates, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 5.45-6.45pm, Lorna tel. 07780685367. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Sloans Medical Centre, Heeley, 6.30pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Sahaja Yoga Meditation, National Meditation Centre, Unit 11, Troutbeck Road, (off Abbeydale Road), Sheffield, S7 2QA, 10-4pm, free adm. drop in anytime. Details, Patrick tel. 07814741224. www.meetup.com/free-meditation-yoga-yorkshire

Try Chigung for self healing, for intermediates, gentle exercise, improve your mental and physical well being with this ancient Chinese exercise. Victoria Community Centre, S2 2SE, 6-8pm, £7. Further details contact Phil info@shiatsusheffield.co.uk

Zumba Gold, (Young at Heart) Class, Grenoside Community Centre, 1.30-2.30pm, £5. Easy to follow, low impact, latin-inspired dance fitness class. Party at your own pace and forget about exercise. Great for beginners and active older adults. Tel. 07949 126312 or email: gillyfitness@googlemail.com or just turn up.

Sheffield T’ai Chi, for relaxation, health, flexibility, circulation and balance, Wesley Hall, Crookes, 7.30-9pm, £6 per session, £4 concessions. Friendly class with experienced teacher. Come and try it out. Tel. 01142517217, 07843390675. www.sheffieldtaichi.co.uk

Swimming Group, Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, (SRSB), Mappin Street, 11.30am to head to Upperthorpe Baths. The SRSB also provides a discussion group for those experiencing Phantom Visions as a side effect of sight loss. For details tel. 0114 272 2757.

Yoga, Broomhill Methodist Church, 6-7.30pm and 7.45-9.15pm. Contact Ann, tel. 0114 2361585. mobile 07929736966.

Zhumba Latin Dance Fitness, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 11.40– 12.30pm, £3.50. Contact Age Active tel. 2766747.

Tai Chi, for the Over Fifties, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30–11.30am, £3.50. Contact Age Active tel. 2766747.

Pilates Class, Beginners, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, Sheffield, S20 1EA, 6.15–7.15pm. Karen Fawley tel. 07894 307000 for further details. www.pilatesinmind.co.uk

Piloxing Class, Boxing, Pilates, Dance, Oughtibridge Wesleyan Reform Chapel, 6.30-7.30pm, £4. Tel. 07949 126312 or just turn up.

Tai Chi, 11-12pm, (DS). Movement through Dance, 10-11am, (MH). Livewire Drama, 4-5pm, (DS). Karate 6-7pm, (MH). Wales Art Group, 7-9pm, (DS). iveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF. Info tel. 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Slimming World, Tabernacle Church, Proctor Place, Hillsborough, 10-12pm, 5pm & 7pm. Christine tel. 0114 2817860/07904 864 415. christinebeecroft@msn.com

Zumba, 6-7pm, £4, Taekwondo, 6.30-8pm £4 per session, The Venue, Stocksbridge. Tel. 0114 2838692 for further details or to book.

Barnsley Long Term Exercise Group, fitness sessions, Carlton Pavilion, Barnsley, 1-3pm and 7-9pm, £2.50. Details Peter Scott tel. 07961061936 or www.barnsleyhealth.com

SPORT

Hotshots, Sheffield Hatters beginner basketball session, All Saints Sports Centre, (Goals), 95 Norfolk Park Road, Sheffield, S2 2RU, 5-6.30pm, £3.50.

Taekwondo, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 7-9pm, Ian tel. 07919826522. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Community Snooker, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 8-10pm, drop in, £3 per table, non-members welcome. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

The Friends of Richmond Park, Walking Football Training in Richmond Park with SWFC, meet at The Hastilar Rd South entrance, S13 8LF, from 10am, new participants welcome, buses 7, 25, 40, refreshments available, for details tel. 07930 370 729. www.forp.me

Wing Chun Kung Fu Class, Hallgate United Reformed Church, Hallgate, Doncaster, 7-9pm. Tel. 07958047651 for info.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Social Badminton, for all ability levels, Shiregreen Sports Badminton Club, Parkwood Academy, Longley Ave West, S5 8UF, 7.30-9pm, first session free, then £2.50 per session. Contact Paul Crossley tel. 07939 806725 or Will Stocks at badminton@shiregreensports.org.uk. www.shiregreensports.org.uk

Shaolin FistsKung Fu, The Fitness Club, Surrey St, S1 2LG, 7.30-9pm, one-to-one Kung Fu and/or 5 Elements Qigong lessons by arrangement. Tel. 07960 531968.

Ladies Badmington Club, needs new members, central Hillsborough, non competitive, no red tape, come and join us. Tel. 0114 2397225.

Badminton, Shortbrook Primary School, S20 8FB, 7-9pm. Friendly badminton club welcomes new members. Steve tel. 07970940001.

Mosborough Short Mat Bowling Club, meet at the Joseph Stone Centre, School Road, Mosborough, 1-4pm, admission £2. Beginners and new members welcome. For further details, Eric tel. 0114 2477507.

Martial Arts and Tai Chi, for beginners, discover the amazing fun of Lishi, Heeley Institute, Hartley St, near Heeley City Farm, 7-8pm, £5/£4. tel. 07740870848. Email Paul sheffield@lishi.org

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

*********

Friday, December 23, 2016

GENERAL

Stannington Brass Band, Holly Bush, Hollins Lane, 8.30pm. www.StanningtonBrassBand@btinternet.com

Batik Art, with Joanna Mathewson, learn how to create a Batik textile, play with colour & fabric, making marks, patterns & design by pply hot wax onto cotton fabric with a tjanting or brush then add a rainbow of colour with cold water fibre reactive dyes. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6-8pm. To book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Santa at the Museum, Weston Park Museum, times vary, £6 per child, includes gift. 10-5pm. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

Father Christmas and Cannon Hall, He has turned the galleries into his very own grotto. Cone along and meet him and the elves as they prepare for the big day. 11-4pm. For more information visit www.cannon-hall.com

Skate and Afternoon Tea with Santa, enjoy a festive family ice skating session 10.45-12.45pm in the company of Santa. Then at 1pm Santa invites you to join him for Afternoon Tea, with a free Christmas present for every child. iceSheffield, Family Skate plus Breakfast with Santa, £9.50pp. Please specify any dietary requirements at the time of booking. Tel. 0114 2233900.

Breakfast and Skate with Santa, hot and cold buffet breakfast in the company of Santa, 9-10.30am, with a free Christmas present for every child. At 10.45-12:45pm you’ll then have the chance to enjoy a festive family skate with Santa himself. iceSheffield, from £9.50pp. Please specify any dietary requirements at the time of booking. Tel. 0114 2233900.

Skate with Santa, a magical day of festive fun, spend some real quality time as a family and get into the Christmas spirit, iceSheffield, 10.45-12.45pm. Bookings can be made at www.siv.org.uk/christmas or tel. 0114 2233900.

From Yorkshire with Love, Cooper Gallery, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2AH, www.coopergallery.com

Exhibition, The Artwork of Shawlands School, is on display on the staircase at The Civic, Barnsley. For more information and to book tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Exhibition, Sam Shendi: Mother and Child is at The Civic, Barnsley. Free adm. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Exhibition, Away Away with Julie Arkell, The Harley Gallery, Welbeck, S80 3LW. www.harleygallery.co.uk

Exhibition, Handmade for Christmas, Millennium Gallery.

Exhibition, Made in Sheffield, Millennium Gallery.

Exhibition, Sam Shendi: Mother and Child, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Exhibition, Liz West, The Trolley Series 2007-2011, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Exhibition, Arrivals: Making Sheffield Home, Weston Park Museum.

Exhibition, Street View: Photographs of Urban Life, Graves Gallery.

Exhibition, Henry Tonks and his Slade School Students, Graves Gallery.

Hummingbird Music, pre-school music session, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 9.30 -11.30am, Hannah tel. 07504985983 hannahgkidd@gmail.com. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Toddler Group, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 9.30-11.30am. Tel. 07799404525.

The Lounge Drop-in, Sheffield Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, S10 2FB, 10-1.30pm. Relax and make new friends, free internet access, free c/o mail holding service, free phone calls (restricted to official calls- no personal call allowed). second hand clothing store ( most items £1 or less) Laundry service (£1 per load)Free showers, help with housing and filling in forms. Free hot and cold food and drinks. Free to all and everyone is welcome. The Lounge Drop-in is situated on the first floor i (lift access). (Five minutes’ walk from the University Tram Stop and Devonshire Green). Tel. 0114 2521155.

Old Masters Art Club, seeking new members all ages and ability, free tuition, water colour, acrylic, pastels, pencil drawings. Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.30-3pm. Gordon, tel. 07910110161.

Drop in Fridays, drop in day & lunch club for senior citizens, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10-3pm. Social event with conversation, games/activities and lunch, all welcome, small fee for lunch, For more info, tel. 0114 2838692 or email deborahfrith@thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Tots and Toddlers, The Brookfield Centre, Lime Grove, Swinton, Rotherham, S64 8TQ, 10-11.30am, tel. 01709 334458.

Feminist Over Fifties Social Group, The Showroom Cafe, Sheffield, meets fortnightly. For details contact Maggie, tel. 0114 2306600, or feministsoverfifty@gmail.com

Friday Feel-Good, come along for a cuppa, a chat and a chill out, swap ideas and advice as well as take part in regular mini-meditation sessions designed to completely de-stress, uplift and prepare you to face the world. Initially designed for my clients who feel they are ready to begin socialising, yet are not ready to jump in at the deep end yet This group is perfect for anyone having experienced low mood wanting to gently ease back into facing the world, make friends and take time out with support. 10-11am. Donations for refreshments and meditation/guest speakers etc please. www.halcyonhypno.com/what-s-on.html

Blue Sky Singing, come and sing your heart out in our relaxed and friendly group, Union St Co-working, (opposite Howden House), 12-2pm. £5 per session, first session free. All kinds of music, no talent or experience necessary. Contact Terry tel. 07585 141 068. blueskysinging@outlook.com

Friday Friends, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 10-12pm, (CR). Info 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Noodle Performance Arts, performing arts and ballet classes for 2-5 year olds in Totley. Music, singing, dance, drama and fun. Themed classes to help improve confidence, develop skills and encourage creativity. Contact Nikki tel. 07984461711 or e-mail nikki@noodleperformancerts.com/www.noodleperformancearts.com

Lipreading Classes, Green Lane Resource Centre, Rotherham, all welcome. Contact Mandy tel. 0114 2468031.

THEATRE

Buxton Film presents, It’s a Wonderful Life (U), Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 2.30pm, £4.50. To book, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Snow White, The Civic, Barnsley. Tickets £12, £10 concessions, £8 children. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

The Great Gatsby, Theatre Delicatessen, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Buxton opera House, £17.50-£23, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Aladdin, The Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The Snow Child, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Mother Goose, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tickets tel. 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Annie Get Your Gun, Crucible Theatre, Shefffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

DANCE

New dance sessions, for ages 11- 16, Rotherham Youth Dance Network, Swinton Youth Centre, East Avenue, S64 8JW, 6-7pm, £1 per session. For more info: 07790 821181 or info@rotherhamyouthdance.co.uk

Easy Sequence Dancing, Grenoside Community Centre, 7.30-10pm. Tel 0114 2466609.

Social sequence & modern dance, Kilham Community Centre, Branton, 7.30-10.30pm. Dtls 01302-532497.

HEALTH

Weight-Watchers, Sloans Medical Centre, Heeley, 10.30am. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Ebenezer Church, Greenhow St, Walkley, 5.30pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Tai Chi Session, Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, (SRSB), Mappin Street, 2.30-3.30pm. Creative writing workshop, 11-12.30pm. The SRSB also provide a discussion group for those experiencing Phantom Visions as a side effect of sight loss. For details tel. 0114 272 2757.

Fit Mums Fitness Class, Oughtibridge Chapel, Church Street, 10-11am, £5. Children of all ages welcome at the session while you exercise. Toys provided. www.revitalizefitness.co.uk Aimee@revitalizefitness.co.uk

Zagyoga, teaches Iyengar yoga classes, Hagglers Corner, 586 Queens Rd S2, 10am. Please visit www.zagyoga.com for more classes. Tel. 07597129471.

Postnatal Exercise Group, helping mums to get back into shape, bring baby with you, Sheffield city centre, 10.30am. contact Melprimemover@gmail.com for full details.

Yoga for ME/CFS, very gentle hatha yoga classes, Holy Trinity Church Hall, Millhouses, 11.20-1pm, free but donations welcome. Free transport may be available. For details tel. 08455820112 (between 11-4pm) or email sheffieldyogaforme@yahoo.co.uk Website www.sheffieldyogaforme.org.uk

SPORT

Pilsung Taekwondo, CDYST Sports Centre, Coldwell Lane, Crosspool, 7.30pm, all ages and abilities welcome. Andy tel. 07774773355.

Steel City Bowling Club, gents teams, vets’ so players have to be 60 years young or more, to be eligible, bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

*********

Saturday, December 24, 2016

GENERAL

Christingle Service, for children, St Nicholas’ Church, High Bradfield, 4.30pm.

Nativity & Christingle Service, St Mary’s Church, South Road, Walkley, 4pm. Children are invited to dress as shepherds or angels.

Midnight Mass, St Mary’s Church, South Road, Walkley, 11.30pm. Bells rung for Midnight Mass 11-11.30pm.

Christmas Communion, St Nicholas’ Church, High Bradfield, 11.30pm.

Holy Communion Service, Cemetery Road Baptist Church, Napier Street, S11, 11.30pm.

Festive Factory, Weston Park, 1-4pm, free, donations welcome.

Santa at the Museum, Weston Park Museum, times vary, £6 per child, includes gift. 10-4pm. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

Father Christmas and Cannon Hall, He has turned the galleries into his very own grotto. Cone along and meet him and the elves as they prepare for the big day. 11-4pm. For more information visit www.cannon-hall.com

Skate and Afternoon Tea with Santa, enjoy a festive family ice skating session 10.45-12.45pm in the company of Santa. Then at 1pm Santa invites you to join him for Afternoon Tea, with a free Christmas present for every child. iceSheffield, Family Skate plus Breakfast with Santa, £9.50pp. Please specify any dietary requirements at the time of booking. Tel. 0114 2233900.

Breakfast and Skate with Santa, hot and cold buffet breakfast in the company of Santa, 9-10.30am, with a free Christmas present for every child. At 10.45-12:45pm you’ll then have the chance to enjoy a festive family skate with Santa himself. iceSheffield, from £9.50pp. Please specify any dietary requirements at the time of booking. Tel. 0114 2233900.

Skate with Santa, a magical day of festive fun, spend some real quality time as a family and get into the Christmas spirit, iceSheffield, 10.45-12.45pm. Bookings can be made at www.siv.org.uk/christmas or tel. 0114 2233900.

Exhibition, The Artwork of Shawlands School, is on display on the staircase at The Civic, Barnsley. For more information and to book tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Exhibition, Sam Shendi: Mother and Child is at The Civic, Barnsley. Free adm. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Exhibition, Away Away with Julie Arkell, The Harley Gallery, Welbeck, S80 3LW. www.harleygallery.co.uk

Exhibition, Handmade for Christmas, Millennium Gallery.

Exhibition, Made in Sheffield, Millennium Gallery.

Exhibition, Sam Shendi: Mother and Child, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Exhibition, Liz West, The Trolley Series 2007-2011, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Exhibition, Arrivals: Making Sheffield Home, Weston Park Museum.

Exhibition, Street View: Photographs of Urban Life, Graves Gallery.

Exhibition, Henry Tonks and his Slade School Students, Graves Gallery.

Capoeira, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-12pm. cdoshef@hotmail.co.uk. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Get to know your Sewing/Overlocking Event, find your way round your machine, get to know how to use the stitches, and sew with confidence. Course Leader Sheila Constance of Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, S35 4LU or call in or tel. 0114 2846868.

Concord Allstars Free Music Lessons, Sheffield’s National Champion junior marching band offers lessons in brass, percussion and dance and the opportunity to perform as a musical ensemble, Croft House Centre, Garden Street, S1 4BJ, 10-12pm. New members always welcome, no experience required, all equipment provided f.o.c. Tel. 2491460 or email: rcs@concord.org.uk

Sheffield Castle Park Run, Manor Fields park, City Road, 9am. 5km timed run around parkland course. Run, walk, jog, kids, pushchairs and wheelchairs welcome. Refreshments available. Register free online at www.parkrun.org.uk

Shooting Stars Children’s Drama Classes, run by StandBy Film & Theatre, (ages 5-11), Victoria Hall Methodist church, Sheffield, S1 2JB, 10-12pm, free taster class, then £10 per class, book in advance for free taster class. Info. tel. 07576988292 or standbyenquiries@live.co.uk

Noodle Performance Arts, performing arts and ballet classes for 2-5 year olds in Beighton. Music, singing, dance, drama and fun. Themed classes to help improve confidence, develop skills and encourage creativity. Contact Nikki tel. 07984461711 or e-mail nikki@noodleperformancerts.com/www.noodleperformancearts.com

THEATRE

Snow White, The Civic, Barnsley. Tickets £12, £10 concessions, £8 children. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

The Great Gatsby, Theatre Delicatessen, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Buxton opera House, £17.50-£23, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Aladdin, The Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The Snow Child, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Mother Goose, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tickets tel. 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Annie Get Your Gun, Crucible Theatre, Shefffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Act One drama class, 6-11, 10-12pm & 2-4pm, 11-16, 12-2pm, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

DANCE

Helen Taylor School of Dance, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-11.30am, tel. 07794 147315. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

DYDC, learn new dance styles, Bentley My Place, 9-11am, free. Tel. 07849175263 for info.

Liquid Fusion Dance, Boxing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 10.30-11.30am, (DS). Info 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Modern Sequence Dance, Bramley Parish Hall, Main Street, Bramley, Rotherham, S66 2SA, 7.30-10pm. Adm £2pp inc.refreshments Tel. 01709 701248.

Sharon Berry’s School Of Theatre Dance, St Thomas More Community Centre, 56 Margetson Cr, S5 9NB, 10-4pm, tel. 0114 2466126.

Ballroom & sequence dancing, Norton House Country Club, Norton Lane, (smart casual dress), 8.30-11.30pm, door. Dtls 2745433.

HEALTH

Weight Watchers, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 9.30-10.30am. Tel. 07799404525.

Sahaja Yoga Meditation, National Meditation Centre, Unit 11, Troutbeck Road, (off Abbeydale Road), Sheffield, S7 2QA, 3.30-5pm, free adm. Details, Patrick tel. 07814741224. www.meetup.com/free-meditation-yoga-yorkshire

Weightwatchers, Wickersley library, 286 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, S66 1JJ, 8.30am or 10am. Lisa, tel. 07742 339627.

Ashtanga Yoga, beginners courses and general level classes in Hunters Bar, Sharrow Vale Road. Come join us. Nicola tel. 07739490143. www.yoga-sheffield.com. Email: yogini@yoga-sheffield.com

Boot Camp Fitness with Mike, Firth park College, Bellhouse Road, 10am. Tel. 07805 244389 for details or come just along.

Aerobics, 10-11am. Zumba class, 11-12pm & 12-1pm. Cheerleading class, 2-4pm. Zest, Upperthorpe Healthy Living Centre, 18 Upperthorpe, Sheffield, S6 3NA. Tel. 0114 2702040.

SPORT

Children’s Football Training, age 4-15, boys and girls, all abilities, Tapton School, Crosspool, Sheffield, 9-11am, just turn up , first lesson free. Tel. 0162956503. www.footballlinks.net)

Soccer Skills, open age, Hillsborough Arena Hawskley Avenue, 10-11.20am. 5yrs up wards all age related. Level 2 Coaches DBS checked and First Aiders. £2.50 shin pads and a drink please. Followed by Goal Keeper training level 2 Coaches £2.50. Please contact Jonathon Bower 0114 2299458 Mob 07788595596 or email jonathonbower@uwclub.net

Boxing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 9-10am, (MH). Info 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Shaolin FistsKung Fu, The Fitness Club, Surrey St, S1 2LG, 3-4.30pm, one-to-one Kung Fu and/or 5 Elements Qigong lessons by arrangement. Tel. 07960 531968.

Wing Chun Kung Fu Class, Vestry Hall, 54 Cemetery Road, Sheffield, 10.30-12.30pm, tel. 07958047651.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

*********