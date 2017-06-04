WATCH: Superheroes assemble for Yorkshire Cosplay Con fun at Sheffield Arena

Avengers assembled at Sheffield Arena this weekend when thousands of superhero and fantasy fans stood firm against the terror attacks and dressed as their favourite characters for Yorkshire Cosplay Con 2017.

Spider-Man, Captain America, Batman, Darth Vader, Storm Troopers and even Dr Who's Daleks were amongst the many spectacular bought or home made costumes on show.

Realistic looking guns, swords, knifes and baseball bats were banned at this year's event as part of increased security following the terrorist attacks.

But it didn't stop people turning up or a family fun-packed weekend of dressing up with 200 stalls, live stage performances, contests, games areas, TV and film prop photo opportunities, workshops, panels and special guest signers.

Co-organiser Jon Higson said: "We obviously had to review security, but it didn't stop people coming to have a great time. We had a police presence in the venue and cosplay fans were even having photos with them. It was a great atmosphere.

"We are looking to do it all again next year."

Home made Transformer suit - one of the many amazing cosplay costumers on show ay Yorkshire Cosplay Con.

Lauren Landa, a voice over actor in anime cartoons, TV, movies and video games, said the terror attacks did not stop her flying in for the event from Los Angeles.

"Whatever country you live in tragedy can strike but we all need to be strong and grow strong from that to enjoy life as much as you can," she said.

Doncaster actor Paul Redfern, who has been in Harry Potter films including spin off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, was also amongst those meeting fans and signing autographs. He said: " I come here every year. I love it. I see lots of familiar faces. They come back time and time again. And it's so local to me."

Paul Brady, leader of Chesterfield based cosplay group Superheroes, dressed as Captain America to have photos with fans and raise funds for Ashgate Hospice.

For more visit the even's official website at www.yorkshirecosplayconvention.co.uk.