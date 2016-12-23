VIDEO: The Otherness travel 7,000 miles for Mad Friday Christmas gig in Barnsley with Sundance

Argentina's indie rock stars The Otherness travelled 7,000 miles for a 'mad' time in South Yorkshire - they play a free 'Mad Friday' gig with local pals Sundance at Walkabout in Barnsley.

Lead singer and guitarist Martin Cativa, bassist and singing brother Gonzalo Cativa, drummer Pablo Gaggioni and lead guitarist Nico, are no strangers to the arena.

The rockers - also friends with Sheffield chart stars Reverend and the Makers - played at Tramlines, the city's world famous urban music festival, three years ago.

LISTEN: New single by The Otherness - Give That Face Back To The Dog and Quarter to Nine. Hear it on Spotify - CLICK HERE.

They were selected as Artist of the Month for R&R World Arena Cast Podcast in London and also one of the best new bands for NME’s radar section. Singles Like You, We All Are Likeable, Fix & Fuss and What We Share have all been played on Argentinian mainstream radio and some UK and USA indie stations.

Now they are back for a UK tour, with a residency at The Live Room in Manchester, until March, but also dates in London, Liverpool, Birmingham, Glasgow, Blackburn, Chester, Southampton, Plymouth and ore to be announced. For full details - CLICK HERE.

The Otherness, from the La Patagonia region of Buenos Airies and together since 2009, are influenced by 60s to 90s British rock. They have toured Europe and Latin America, are recording and releasing new digital singles, with a massive following on social network.

They are used to selling out huge venues all over South America and Europe but frontman Martin said the Mad Friday free pub gig back in Yorkshire was a Christmas wish come true.

"When we came over three years ago Jon McClure from Reverend and the Makers suggested we play Tramlines and introduced us to Harry Walker, who now fronts Sundance - he was kind enough to loan us amps and equipment to play," said Martin.

"We have become good friends and we couldn't wait to meet up with Harry again and play with his band in their home town for Christmas. They say it's Mad Friday. We had a mad time."

Barnsley indie rockers Sundance. Photo: Marisa Cashill.

Young indie rockers Sundance are celebrating the end of an amazing first year which began with their first gig in Sheffield just 10-months ago.

They have gone on to play BBC Music Day, Tramlines, supported hotly tipped Sheffield band The SSS in front of a sell out crowd at Sheffield City Hall ballroom and recently even supported Gary Barlow, at the Eliot Kennedy gig to launch Jo Heselden-Edwards debut album Hidden Wounds, at the Vulcan hangar in Doncaster - which raised £65,000 for Help For Heroes.

Frontman vocalist and lead guitarist Harry, aged 19, whose band mates are drummer Kyle Grattan, guitarist Owen Keane and bass player Jamie Darbyshire, said: "We've had an amazing first year. But our gig at Walkabout Barnsley was something else. The Otherness travelled a long way and we wanted to show them how to party, Barnsley style.

"It just so happened to fall on Mad Friday, when everyone finishes work and starts their Christmas celebrations early with friends. So the atmosphere was fantastic."

It marked one of the last events at Walkabout in Church Street, Barnsley, which is set to close at the end of the month, with an End Of An Era Pt1 party. For details - CLICK HERE.

Follow #TheOthernessUKTour on MUSIC GLUE, on Instagram at the_ otherness, Twitter @Otherness and Facebook at Otherness Rock . Email The Otherness at othernessmanagement@gmail.com

For more about Sundance and to hear their demos, follow them on Twitter @sundancemusicuk and Facebook at www.facebook.com/sundancemusicuk - where you can watch their #SundanceSunday Facebook Live sessions every Sunday, at 7pm.

