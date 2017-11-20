VIDEO: Santa's reindeers to parade with Warhorse puppet magic at Sheffield's Meadowhall

Santa's reindeers are about to magically come to life for daily parades at Sheffield's Meadowhall - thanks to the puppet wizardry of the experts behind West End smash hit Warhorse.

In a world exclusive, for the first time ever, a family of realistic reindeer puppets have been created by the Associate Director and Associate Puppetry Director of Warhorse, to parade through the centre led by Santa Claus himself.

The theatrical experience, created especially for the shopping centre, will run for four weeks throughout the festive period with several parades every day - except Tuesdays - starting on Wednesday, at 11.30am.

With breath-taking natural movements and reindeer sounds, these astonishingly lifelike creatures, the biggest is 7ft tall, will come alive with their own friendly personalities.

They will journey through the centre, stopping to allow visitors to interact and take photos.

Shoppers are being told to especially watch out for Rascal, a baby reindeer, who is said to be still in training and quite mischievous.

Darren Pearce, Centre Director at Meadowhall said: “The expertise which has gone into making the reindeer family is truly astounding, we’re thrilled to be hosting such an individual and enchanting Christmas experience.”

A team of expert puppeteers and actors will control and lead the reindeer family as they make their way through the centre.

Andy Brunksill, director at Brunskill and Grimes has produced the show alongside puppet maker Jimmy Grimes.

Reindeer parade coming Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre from from November 22 to December 18, 2017

Andy said: “We pride ourselves on creating incredible experiences with puppets and people, really pushing puppetry to new heights.

"What we’ve created for Meadowhall is truly unique and a real first. It all started by looking at real reindeers, the way they interact and watching how they move. We broke that down into simple mechanics and created something incredibly lifelike.

“Our reindeer family responds just like their real-life counterparts. They are complete with their own names and personalities. We’re delighted to bring them into Meadowhall to engage with families and shoppers for a unique Christmas experience that will be remembered forever.”

The imaginative event will run for four weeks from November 22. With three 20 minute performances a day, Monday to Saturday, except Tuesdays, at 11.30am, 4pm and 6pm, and Sundays at 11:30am and 4pm.

Reindeer design sketches by puppet maker Jimmy Grimes

Each will be announced by the captivating sound of reindeer bells ringing.

WIN CHANCE TO MEET THE REINDEER PUPPETS AND SANTA

One lucky shopper can win a meet and greet with the reindeer puppets and Santa Claus, then walk with the parade through the centre. Deadline for entries is midnight on December 15, 2017. Full details, terms and conditions at www.meadowhall.co.uk.

