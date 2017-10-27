VIDEO: Resurrect Ancient Egypt In Yorkshire - how to bring your free 3D pop up poster to life

Mummies alive! Or they soon will be when we show you how to turn the tomb artefacts into 3D pop-ups and videos on the exclusive Ancient Egypt in Yorkshire poster.

It's free in The Star today - Friday, October 27.

HOW TO USE YOUR INTERACTIVE POSTER TO MAKE 3D IMAGES AND VIDEO APPEAR - WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE AND SEE FULL INSTRUCTIONS BELOW

We are using state-of-the-art Augmented Reality. Simply download the free Aurasma app to your mobile or tablet device and follow our step by step instructions, with full details also on the poster itself.

Ancient Egypt in Yorkshire features a priceless collection of amazing treasures, paintings and photographs, brought together for the first time from museums all over the county, including Sheffield Museum, for three special exhibitions in Barnsley.

Explore them all with free entry at Experience Barnsley, Cooper Gallery and Cannon Hall, where the third and final exhibition opens Saturday, October 28. For details visit www.barnsley-museums.com.

Ancient Egypt in Yorkshire poster celebrating Prof Joann Fletcher's curated exhibitions in Barnsley

Our free amazing AR interactive poster is a look at some of the many highlights you will find at Experience Barnsley - the town's museum, inside the Town Hall - hosting ‘Gods’ Land in God’s County’, until January 20, 2018.

A painted mummy coffin, a golden death mask and a stunning ritual mask of the jackal god Anubis, worn by the priest during mummification rituals, pop up out of the poster in stunning 3D detail.

These and many other highlights are also brought to life on the poster with short videos, giving more educational insight by the exhibitions' guest curator, Barnsley-born BAFTA award-winning TV Egyptologist and York University Professor Joann Fletcher, dubbed 'Barnsley's Cleopatra' by the Radio Times.

She reveals it isn't just about death and mummification, it gives a unique insight into the everyday lives of ancient Egyptians, featuring fashions, make-up and perfumes, home furnishings, food and drink, including a dish fit for King Tut - the world's oldest fish supper, a preserved Nile Perch, with mushy peas and bread which is around 3,500-years-old, on loan from Sheffield and Cawthorne Museums, displayed beside a wine jar believed to be from one of Tutankhamen's palaces.

Amazing 3D op ups, video and social media links appear when you bring the poster to life using the free Aurasma app on your mobile or tablet

You'll even discover an ancient Egyptian 'mobile phone' - a small stone slab or ‘stela’ carved with a human ear, once used to 'speak' directly to the gods themselves. It's over 3,000 years old and also on loan from Sheffield Museums, along with a precious and rare bronze dagger, with what is believe to be a hippo ivory handle, almost 4,000 years old.

Ancient Egypt in Yorkshire is also a celebration of local people who have brought the subject to the public - not least Joann. She identified the mummy of female pharaoh Nefertiti in 2003. She is a BBC TV favourite after 2013's ‘Ancient Egypt: Life and Death in the Valley of the Kings’ and her 2016 four-part series ‘Immortal Egypt’.

She won a BAFTA - with partner Dr Stephen Buckley and a team of scientists - for the 2011 Channel 4 documentary ‘Mummifying Alan: Egypt’s Last Secret’, which involved mummifying taxi driver Alan Billis to replicate rediscovered secrets of the complex ancient process, at Sheffield’s Medico-Legal Centre.

Her latest book, The Story of Egypt, is published by Hodder & Stoughton, and she has revealed her own journey began as a young girl reading books about ancient Egypt borrowed from Barnsley library. She hopes Ancient Egypt in Yorkshire and this poster will now inspire others to follow their dreams.

Check out this incredible 3D pop up of the world's only surviving Anubis mask - one of the many tomb treasures in the Ancient Egypt in Yorkshire exhibition at Experience Barnsley

She said: "These three exhibitions highlight the 400 year relationship between ancient Egypt and Yorkshire. This amazing poster looks at some of more than 200 objects currently on loan to Barnsley. It's incredible. We hope people will love the poster and visit the exhibitions.

"It's the culmination of a 30 year project seeking out Yorkshire’s Egyptian treasures, not only the ancient artefacts from our county’s many museums but the stories of local men and women from all walks of life who collected these things and were travelling to Egypt as early as 1610.

"We have brought together amazing items from spectacular collections housed by the likes of Sheffield Museum, Leeds City Museum, the Yorkshire Museum, Wakefield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Halifax museums and Harrogate Museums and Arts - including a magnificent painted coffin of an ancient priest, the face of this project, and a unique mask of Anubis, the black jackal god of mummification, worn by the priest impersonating the god during the long process of mummification and at funeral ceremonies.

"It highlights everyday life, the food and drink enjoyed by the ancient Egyptians including Yorkshire’s favourite combination of fish with marrowfat peas and bread.

"We also tell the stories of the antiquarians and archaeologists, engineers, clergymen, teachers, aristocrats, farmers and artists who acquired them, including Harold Jones, the man who first brought the name of Tutankhamen to the modern world which ironically has all but forgotten him".

* From Sackville Street to the Valley of the Kings: the Art of Harold Jones, a collection of watercolours and drawings by the Barnsley-born artist-turned-archaeologist, capturing his excavations in Egypt’s famous Valley of the Kings in the early C.20th, is at the town centre's Cooper Gallery, until January 6, 2018

Celebrity curator TV Egyptologist Prof Joann Fletcher demonstrates the use of an ancient Egyptian 'mobile phone', a Stela used to talk to the gods, in one of the many video's that also pops up using the Aurasma app on the poster

Resurrecting Ancient Egypt: a Monumental Yorkshire Journey, a photo exhibition Jo created with Huddersfield-based Kyte Photography to showcase the pyramids, obelisks, sphinxes and temples built around our county over the last 300 years, will run at Cannon Hall Museum, from tomorrow, October 28 to February 18, 2018.

All objects loaned by the museums of Harrogate, Sheffield, Wakefield, York, Leeds, Doncaster, Rotherham, Halifax/Calderdale, Batley/Kirklees, Scarborough, Hull and Cawthorne.

Entry is free to all three exhibitions but Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust is encouraging donations and and inviting people to sign up for free membership - visit www.bmht.org/donations.

Resurrect Ancient Egypt - bring YOUR poster to life

Bring your Ancient Egypt in Yorkshire poster magically to life with 3D pop ups and video using the free Aurasma app and your mobile phone or tablet.

Here's how:

1. Download the free Aurasma augmented reality app, from your app store for Apple IOS devices it's on the App store CLICK HERE and for Android devices get it from Goole play CLICK HERE.

2. Create a free Aurasma account, with a log in and password - you'll only be asked to do this the first time you use it, like installing and using Twitter or Facebook.

3. Click on the magnifying glass in the app's function menu to search for and follow the Barnsley Museums channel.

4. Now, in the app's camera mode, hold your device over images showing the Aurasma 'A' logo and watch them come to life as 3D images or video. Tap once on video to fill the screen, twice to take you to online content, including official web sites, social media and even a digital e-mag guide of all the exhibitions, events and more.

Check out our simple step by step video guide embedded above for a visual guide on how to use the app and search for social media posts using #aurasmaBM.

Remember you will need an internet connection. Get the bill payer’s permission to download and use the app. See the poster for full details.

Follow Barnsley Museums on Facebook at facebook.com/BarnsleyMuseums and Twitter @BarnsleyMuseums