VIDEO PREVIEW: The Coalfield Crooner at Barnsley Lamproom Theatre

Coalfield Crooner Jack Land Noble will make an emotional return to Barnsley's Lamproom Theatre - to pay tribute to his grandfather's easy listening idols.

Jack, the multi-talented singer, songwriter, actor, director and playwright, who regularly performs as his other alter-ego .The Coalfield Cowboy, has traded in his stetson and spurs for his best bib and tucker.

This time he is singing the hits of Frank Sinatra, Matt Monro, Tony Bennett, Frankie Laine and countless others in what he has billed as an evening of timeless music and laughter, on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

But it also promises to be an emotional return.

He first performed as The Coalfield Crooner in a concert tribute a year go to fund a special laser engraved memorial headstone for his late grandad, who was a grappler in Britain's golden era of wrestling.

His grandad, Jack Land, who took to the ring as ‘German’ villain Karl Von Kramer during the Dickie Davies days of ITV’s World Of Sport, died aged 85 in 2015.

The wrestler had grappled alongside the likes of Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks, was the tag team partner of well-known actor, Kes star and former wrestler Brian Glover, who fought under the name Leon Aris and they appeared together as The Toffs.

Six years ago, Jack turned his grandad's story into the world’s first wrestling musical, Grappling, which was also performed at the Lamproom Theatre.

But he had a soft, gentle side and loved his easy listening music, which is the reason for this tribute.

Jack said: "My grandfather was a great man. I'm performing again as the Coalfield Cowboy as a tribute to him.

“The concert is also a means of indulging my own easy listening tastes and celebrates the Great American and British Songbooks in style.

"It's a departure for me musically. Ive ditched the stetson and spurs - I'm wearing my best bib and tucker. Who knows, I may get the tuxedo on again and dust the dickie bow out another day but for now this is a one night only affair."

The concert will not only showcase Jack, but a wealth of special guests.

He added: “I’m blessed to have the support of several talented local performers who’ll be joining me on this very special and very poignant night. One thing’s for certain, audiences won’t be disappointed.”

Jack recently got rave reviews starring alongside Lesley Joseph and Duncan James in panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, at the Plymouth Theatre Royal.