VIDEO PREVIEW: Strictly Come Dancing Live waltzes back to Sheffield Arena

Grab that sparkly jacket, dust off those dance shoes and waltz your way over to Sheffield Arena - Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour is back.

The TV series spin off the dance extravaganza is celebrating its tenth anniversary on the road with two nights next week, Wednesday and Thursday, January 25 and 26.

And Mr Strictly himself, Craig Revel Horwood - the judge everyone loves to hate - promises it will be 'Fab-u-lous'.

VIDEO: Watch our exclusive chats with the stars of the show and rehearsal footage in the video above.

In an exclusive chat, what the full interview online plus chats with other celebrity dancers, he told us: "People should come if they want to see how it's filmed, to see how much sparkle there really is - when you see all the costumes in real life it is arresting. It's just so beautiful,

"Plus you get to see all the superstars, your pro stars and of course me, live on stage. If I'm not worth £50 a ticket, come on.

Strictly Come Dancing Live celebrating it's tenth anniversary at Sheffield Arena on Wednesday and Thursday, January 25 and 26, 2017.

"I know the show is going to be Fab-u-lous darling."

Craig, who has also directed the live tour for seven years, says he won't be going easy on any of the dancers and what you see from him on TV is no act. But he reckons miracles do happen and he could give Yorkshire's former Labour minister Ed Balls a perfect 10.

He said: "He will be doing the routines 40 times more. He'll get better and better. On TV you do a different routine every week, here he will be repeating the same routine and who knows he might get so good that he ends up with 10s.

"I think that's far fetched but it may happen. It could happen. Miracles have occurred before on this show.

Mr Strictly Craig Revel Horwood

Ed, from Castleford, teamed up with Katya Jones, said he's looking forward to campaigning for votes again - the audience can text vote for a winner of each live show

He said: "Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney are probably complacent about playing arenas but I've never done it before and I'm looking forward to it all over the country, particularly Yorkshire. I'm 99.5 per cent certain we'll be doing the Gangnam Style routine."

VIDEO: Watch Ed Balls and pro-dance partner Katya Jones salsa to Gangnam Style - one of the entertaining highlights of the latest TV series - in our YouTube embed above, or CLICK HERE.

With breathtaking dance routines, celebrities and professional dancers all set to dazzle.

Ed Balls has been rehearsing his Gangnam Style routine

Fans will get to relive some of the magical moments from the Strictly Come Dancing BBC1 TV series.

The line-up of celebrities and their professional partners this years also features 2016 TV Series winner Ore Oduba with Karen Clifton; Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton; Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse; Daisy Lowe and Aljaž Skorjanec; Lesley Joseph and Gorka Marquez.

Group numbers will feature six of the series’ professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Janette Manrara, AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt, Oksana Platero and Neil Jones. Tour host is Anita Rani.

Other judges will be Len Goodman - who has just retired from the TV show - and Karen Hardy.

Tickets for the Sheffield Arena shows are £36.75 to £72.80. Buy in person from the Box Office, visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or call 0114 256 56 56.

For more visit www.strictlycomedancinglive.com

Strictly TV champ Ore Oduba who will e dancing with Karen Clifton. Photo:Ellis O'Brien

FULL 2017 TOUR DATES:

Friday 20-Jan-17 Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham 7.30pm

Saturday 21-Jan-17 Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham 2.30pm; 7.30pm

Sunday 22-Jan-17 Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham 1.30pm; 6.30pm

Tuesday 24-Jan-17 Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, 2.30pm; 7.30pm

Wednesday 25-Jan-17 Sheffield Arena, 7.30pm

Thursday 26-Jan-17 Sheffield Arena, 7.30pm

Friday 27-Jan-17 The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, 7.30pm

Saturday 28-Jan-17 The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, 2.30pm7.30pm

Sunday 29-Jan-17 The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, 1.30pm

Tuesday 31-Jan-17 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, 7.30pm

Wednesday 1-Feb-17 Motorpoint Arena ,Nottingham, 2.30pm; 7.30pm

Thursday 2-Feb-17 First Direct Arena, Leeds, 7.30pm

Friday 3-Feb-17 First Direct Arena, Leeds, 7.30pm

Saturday 4-Feb-17 Manchester Arena, 2.30pm; 7.30pm

Sunday 5-Feb-17 Manchester Arena, 1.30pm

Tuesday 7-Feb-17 Echo Arena Liverpool, 7.30pm

Wednesday 8-Feb-17 Echo Arena Liverpool, 2.30pm; 7.30pm

Thursday 9-Feb-17 The SSE Arena, Wembley, 7.30pm

Friday 10-Feb-17 The SSE Arena, Wembley, 7.30pm

Saturday 11-Feb-17 The O2 London, 2.30pm; 7.30pm

Sunday 12-Feb-17 The O2 London, 1.30pm; 6.30pm