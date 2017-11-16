VIDEO: Peter Kay announces stand up comedy tour Arena dates

Peter Kay has announced his return to stand up comedy with his first UK arena tour in eight years.

He is playing 11 cities includes two nights each in Leeds and Sheffield.

Leeds First Direct Arena dates are next year onTuesday and Wednesday, October 2 and 3 see www.firstdirectarena.com/events.

Fans at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena get to see him the following year on Monday and Tuesday, March 4 and 5, 2019 - details at www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

Arena bosses say tickets are expected to sell fast when the go on sale this Sunday - November 19, 2017, at 10am

Sheffield FlyDSA Arena bosses say tickets priced £60.50, £49.50 and £38.50, including booking fee., will be available online at www.flydsarena.co.uk or via their ticket hotline on 0114 256 5656 only,

There will be no in person ticket sales available from the venue box office for this show.

For ticket details a Leeds First Direct Arena visit their site at www.firstdirectarena.com/events.

One of Britain’s best loved comedians, the multi award winning actor, writer, director, author and producer, is finally returning to his most successful 'hobby', which he says is stand-up comedy.

He said today: 'I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up.

"As terrifying as it is, when it works there's nothing more fun and exciting. Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96. I can't wait to get back up on stage'.Kay's last tour in 2010, which still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, played to over 1.2 million people, including an eight nights at the Arena in Sheffield.

His new stand up tour starts in April 2018 in Birmingham and visits 11 major UK and Ireland arenas right through to 2019.

He will play Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Sheffield, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Belfast, London, Dublin.

