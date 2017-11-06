VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: The Sherlocks delighted to support Liam Gallagher

Yorkshire's latest chart stars The Sherocks are about to go Supersonic - they have just landed the guest support slot with Liam Gallagher on his solo debut European tour.

And today drummer Brandon Crook in an exclusive Skype video chat from Brooklyn - watch it in full here - told us of their delight at getting the gigs while winning over new fans on their own debut USA tour.

He said: "What a year this has been. Getting a top 10 debut album, playing Europe and America...and now we get news that we are supporting Liam Gallagher on his debut solo tour dates in Europe.

"It's mad. We are all big Oasis fans and to think we've now got this far is amazing. We met Liam at Leeds Festival after our gig when we had just celebrated our chart position with fans after coming off stage.

"That day is going to take some beating. We ended up having drinks with him afterwards and we really got on well. We can't wait to be gigging with him next year."

He added: "We have made lots of new fans in America and we would like to be filling 2,000 capacity venues here next year, at the stage we are already at in the UK.

"We've plans for lots of festivals next year and we already have some great material for a second album, though we'll be touring the debut album for a while."

Today's news follows the recent success of their debut album, Live For The Moment and coincides with the release of their single Will You Be There?

Their debut was released earlier this year to fantastic critical reviews and entered the official UK charts at number six, an outstanding achievement for a debut album and the biggest selling debut album for a band this year.

The Sherlocks have also recently announced their biggest UK headline tour to date. Full dates for both tours are below and tickets can be purchased at www.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk

The infectious Will You Be There? is an indie dancefloor filler. With lively drumming, powerful guitar riffs and an instantly catchy chorus, singer Kiaran Crook confidently delivers relatable lyrics.

Brandon said f the song: “It’s about the notion of when you’re doing well & everybody wants to know you…as opposed to when you’re going through a rough time and people jump off board and forget you. We’re asking who will be the ones still there because they truly believe in what we’re doing?

"Will You Be There? seemed like the title to sum the whole thing up.”

The Sherlocks consisti of two sets of brothers, Kiaran and Brandon, along with bass player Andy and guitarist Josh Davidson. They have been steadily building a solid live following and were the first unsigned band since Arctic Monkeys to sell out their local venue the Sheffield Leadmill.

This year has already seen them supporting both Kings Of Leon and Richard Ashcroft on their arena tours as well as numerous festival dates.

With support from the likes of Radio 1's Steve Lamacq, Annie Mac, Mistajam & Huw Stephens, this is a young band following in the great tradition of guitar groups from their area.

The Sherlocks have drawn obvious comparisons from their influencers (The Jam, The Clash, Arctic Monkeys) but this is a band with unquenchable ambition intending to create their own unique sound and already captivating new audiences.

They have been earning excellent live reviews up and down the country including a fantastic four star review in The Guardian after their opening show in Newcastle on their September tour.

After selling out multiple venues this year (including Sheffield’s Foundry, Manchester Academy and London's Heaven) and wowing audiences with their live show, their fanbase is going from strength to strength.

The album was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales and produced by Gavin Monaghan. Full tracklisting is below.

