VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Sneak peek first look as Jurassic Kingdom dinosaurs roar into Leeds

A MONSTER sized family fun day out has roared into Leeds with Temple Newsam park transformed into Jurassic Kingdom - home to more than 30 lifelike animatronic dinosaurs.

The stars of the show include an 18m high T-rex and a 16m long Diplodocus – which can be seen snarling their jaws and swaying their tails.

All the best know dinosaurs and more are on show, from the Triceratops to flying reptiles like pterosaurs, with plenty of new information making it an educational and fun exhibition, open daily from Saturday, October 14, until Sunday, October 29, 10am to 6pm. Last entry 5pm.

Visitors encounter the prehistoric predators as they explore a Jurassic Kingdom trail through the park, discovering the epic full-sized dinosaur replicas from Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous periods.

Younger dinosaur hunters can also try their hand at digging for bones in an excavation area before learning about how dinosaurs lived, in an educational marquee.

And despite big roars, this is a very family-friendly event for audiences of all ages, explained Naz Kabir, event director at Weli Creative, the organisation behind Jurassic Kingdom.

He said: "It’s a fantastic, interactive exhibition which features lifelike dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes, roaring and moving their tails around as our intrepid audiences explore, and we’re confident people right across Yorkshire will love it – whatever their age.

“We’ve got a variety of food and drink on offer, as well as educational elements, with an excavation area and an educational marquee.

“Also, there’s an opportunity for people to take home a memento with them from our Official Merchandise Unit.

“There’s been a great buzz of excitement about Jurassic Kingdom coming to Leeds since we announced it earlier in the year, so we can’t wait to welcome in the people of Yorkshire, from Saturday 14 October, so they can experience the excitement of the park for themselves.”

He added: “We’re thrilled to have officially opened Jurassic Kingdom to the public here in Leeds, transporting audiences back in time to more than 65 million years ago," he said.

“Our awe-inspiring dinosaurs give kids and adults alike the chance to experience the sheer size and scale of these fascinating creatures, embarking on a prehistoric adventure that’s both exciting and educational – we’re confident audiences will love it.”

Jurassic Kingdom at Temple Newsam park in Leeds until October 29, 2017.

"As well as experiencing the thrill of being in the midst of these impressive and incredibly lifelike creatures, visitors can also learn about how dinosaurs lived, millions of years ago.

“It’s a unique chance for families and school visitors to enjoy an entertaining and educational day out, and get some truly unforgettable photos along the way, too.”

Coun Lucinda Yeadon, Leeds City Council’s executive member for environment and sustainability, said: “This is not just a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to marvel at over 30 lifelike animatronic dinosaurs, but also have the chance to learn more about these amazing and fascinating creatures that walked the earth over 65 million years ago.”

Jurassic Kingdom is owned and managed by Weli Creative, a London based multi-media company specialising in a range of cultural exchange projects between China and the West.

It has worked on TV and Film production, heritage projects, cultural experiences, events and exhibitions.

Food, drink and official merchandise is available on site and it is now open daily from 10am to 6pm until Sunday, October 29. Last entry is at 5pm.

Monster sized stars of the show include this 18m high T-Rex

A Raptor smashes out of its cage but it's all safe family fun

More than 30 animatronic lifelike dinosaurs in the picture postcard setting of Temple Newsam park, in Leeds