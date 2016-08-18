Oh Happy Day as Sister Act returns to Yorkshire

Fans of the hit musical comedy are singing hallelujah at the prospect of an all new regional production starring songbird Alexandra Burke.

Leeds Grand Theatre next week stages the show, directed and choreographed by revered Craig Revel Horwood, who says: “I am truly thrilled. It is a show I fell in love with when I saw it a few years ago.”

Best bar nun: Sister Act set for region

X Factor winner Alexandra Burke said: “I’m over the moon to be given the opportunity to play the wonderful Deloris in Sister Act.

"It’s such an iconic role and a part I’ve always wanted to play. I love touring the UK and I’m thrilled to be working with Craig and his amazing creative team.”

Based on the smash hit movie, starring Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith, it tells the hilarious story of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.

Under protective custody, she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a Convent!

Disguised as a nun, and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sister sfind their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Tickets, priced £22.50 to £48, can be booked online at leedsgrandtheatre.com or by calling Box Office on 0844 848 2700

Monday sees start of one week only run of the popular production with more information available at leedsgrandtheatre.com