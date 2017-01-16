Look Who’s Talking, Pomegranate Theatre

Look who’s creating lots of laughs in classic Benfield farce

Sheila and Andrew are looking forward to a quiet Sunday lunch until two unexpected visitors upset the tranquil scene …

They are Brian, whom Sheila met briefly on a girls’ night out, and Carole, Andrew’s secretary.

When old friend Jane arrives on top of it all, joyous misunderstanding piles on uproarious mistaken identity as the happy couple try to cover up their possible infidelities and all their chickens come home to roost!

Farce master Derek Benfield wrote this show.

The same team from Rumpus Theatre Company were responsible last year for what The Star’s sister paper the Derbyshire Times described as a “riotous romp” last year with Benfield’s play Bedside Manners.

The show runs from tomorrow to Saturday, when there is also a matinee performance.

Look Who’s Talking opens the Pomegranate’s Spring Play Season.

Rumpus are back with a family show, Treasure Island, from January 24.

This production promises an array of colourful and hilarious characters both new and familiar from Robert Louis Stevenson;s story, including a wise-cracking parrot.

The third play is the classic whodunnit thriller Sleuth, written by Anthony Shaffer, running from January 31.

Box office: go online at Chesterfield Theatres or call 01246 345 222.

There is a three for two deal on all Spring Play Season tickets.