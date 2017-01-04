Last Laugh, Sheffield City Hall

Back at work? Cheer up with a Last Laugh comedy trio.

Start the new year with a laugh, courtesy of the long-running comedy club at the Memorial Hall this Friday and Saturday.

Comedian and Radio Sheffield DJ Toby Foster introduces his line-up as usual.

According to website chortle.com, Martin Mor was born into a circus family and had an early career as a juggler, unicyclist, knife thrower, fire-eater and magician.

As the result of an accident in the big top in which he shattered his ankle, he was forced to retire from performing a daredevil act and became a stand-up comedian.

Martin’s picture is featured on Trivial Pursuits. The Genus Edition.

He is apparently on one of the arts and entertainments squares, wearing a leotard.

Rudi Lickwood started as an Eddie Murphy impersonator in 1989 aged 26, before developing into a conventional stand-up comedian.

Rudi has been seen on TV on Get me the Producer (Channel 4) and Funny Business (BBC2) and also took part in the TV comedy talent contest, Show Me the Funny.

Completing the line-up is Johnny Awsum, who is a comedian with a guitar,

Johnny has appeared as a presenter for Sky Sports and has toured nationally with TV baker Paul Hollywood.

He also works as a warm-up man on shows such as Big Brother and Loose Women.

He has performed internationally, including Cyprus, Slovakia, Austria and Hong Kong, and entertained British troops.

The shows start at 8.15pm on both nights.

To book, visit the City Hall box office, call 0114 278 9789 or go to Sheffield City Hall