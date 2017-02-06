Haters, Cast in Doncaster

The play tells the story of Jamie, a young man from Sheffield hoping to kickstart a career as a pub manager in an up-and-coming area previously known for its high crime rate.

Jamie’s path crosses with Tyrese, a young resident from a local council estate.

The two have much in common, including an ambivalent relation with their social media networks – sung with humour by three raunchy ladies with lyrics based on real social media threads. Unfortunately, circumstances and deep differences in their cultural background lead both to act impulsively, with disastrous consequences.

The show is based on a real incident involving knife crime and an infamous tweet which in 2014 made headlines on social media.

