Theatre review: Shocks and soul sensations in Sister Act revival

Sister Act, The Lyceum

Alexandra Burke really can hold a note, making her the perfect soul diva to front the new adaptation of the Sister Act musical.

This 1992 film has already been a hit on the West End and the all new revival is on tour, directed by Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood.

It follows the classic storyline of Burke’s character being placed into a witness protection programme at a convent after she saw her gangster partner shoot someone . And the tale was told through original song and surreal dance sequences in places but cleverly mimicked the soul disco vibe, glitter gowns and all. The show was a slow starter but picked up pace.

However, during the ‘When I Find My Baby’ number the cool dance routine turned cold. I was jaw-droppingly disturbed by the stunted snorting of hard drugs as part of the choreography. Shame on Revel for normalising drug taking to a family audience. I thought I had walked into the wrong show - so unnecessary. This was followed by the frivolous mocking of the homeless in another dance routine. That said, you can forgive the cast for following direction and they gave a polished performance. They delivered their lines with great comic timing and had fantastic voices to give this singing show credibility. This sell out show runs until 21st January.