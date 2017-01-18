Search

Theatre review: Shocks and soul sensations in Sister Act revival

Sister Act. Photo by Tristram Kenton.

Sister Act. Photo by Tristram Kenton.

0
Have your say

Sister Act, The Lyceum

Alexandra Burke really can hold a note, making her the perfect soul diva to front the new adaptation of the Sister Act musical.

This 1992 film has already been a hit on the West End and the all new revival is on tour, directed by Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood.

It follows the classic storyline of Burke’s character being placed into a witness protection programme at a convent after she saw her gangster partner shoot someone . And the tale was told through original song and surreal dance sequences in places but cleverly mimicked the soul disco vibe, glitter gowns and all. The show was a slow starter but picked up pace.

However, during the ‘When I Find My Baby’ number the cool dance routine turned cold. I was jaw-droppingly disturbed by the stunted snorting of hard drugs as part of the choreography. Shame on Revel for normalising drug taking to a family audience. I thought I had walked into the wrong show - so unnecessary. This was followed by the frivolous mocking of the homeless in another dance routine. That said, you can forgive the cast for following direction and they gave a polished performance. They delivered their lines with great comic timing and had fantastic voices to give this singing show credibility. This sell out show runs until 21st January.

Back to the top of the page